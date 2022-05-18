ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 (Out): Check Direct Download Link Here

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 has been released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation on esic.nic.in. Candidates can download ESIC Phase Pre Call letter Here.

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 Download: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the online Phase- I Pre-exam for the post of Social Security Officer on 11 June 2022 (Saturday) for which the admit cards are available on its website. Those who have submitted the ESIC SSO Application can appear for the ESIC SSO Exam by downloading the admit card through the ESIC SSO Admit Link given on this page. Such candidates should have their Registration No / Roll Number beforehand in order to download ESIC Admit Card.

They can check the steps to download the admit card, exam pattern and other detail in this article.

How to Download ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of ESIC - esic.nic.in and visit the 'Recruitment' Section of the website

Step 2: Now, click on the link flashing ‘Click here to download Call Letters for Phase- I Pre. Exam for the post of SSO’

Step 3: Provide your details

Step 4: Download ESIC SSO Phase 1 Admit Card

The candidate needs to affix a recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof (such as e PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a

Gazetted Officer on official letterhead /Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College/ University/Aadhar/E-Aadhar Card) and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in origin.

The candidates can check more instructions related to the exam through the PDF link below:

ESIC SSO Exam Instructions 2022

ESIC SSO Exam Pattern 2022

Mode of the Exam - Online

- Online Subject Name - English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude

English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude Total Number of Questions - 100

100 Total Marks - 100

- 100 Time - Each subject will be given 20 minutes

- Each subject will be given 20 minutes Negative Marking - 1/4th of the marks

ESIC SSO Result 2022

ESIC will prepare a list coating the details of the shortlisted candidates in Phase 1 and such candidates will be eligible to appear in Mains Exam. The result is expected in the month of July or August 2022. However, there is no official announcement regarding the result date.

The candidates need to score a minimum of 45% Marks in order to qualify in the Phase 1 Exam (40% for OBC Category & EWS category, 35% for SC, ST & Ex-Servicemen and 30% for PWD category).