EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Management Trainee Posts before 14 March @ibps.in

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: India Exim Bank (Export-Import Bank of India) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee. Interested candidates can apply for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 at the IBPS portal ibps.in till 14 March 2022. However, the Last date for printing your application is 29 March 2022.

Important Dates:

Last day for payment of Examination fee: 14 March 2022

last day for application: 14 March 2022

Tentative month of Written Examination and interview: April 2022

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (MT) - 25 Posts

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance from a recognized University / Institution or

Chartered Accountants (CA). MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2 years full-time duration, with a specialization in Finance from a recognized University/Institution. In the case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

UR/EWS- 25 years

SC/ST - 30 years

OBC (non-creamy layer) - 28 years

Note: Maximum age of PWD candidates belonging to UR/EWS – 35 years, SC/ST – 40 years, and OBC – 38 years.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The Selection Process will comprise of Written tests and Personal Interviews. The date and timing of the written test will be advised to the eligible candidates at a later date. Candidates who are shortlisted based on their performance in the Written Test will be called for a Personal Interview.

How to apply for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications followed by the easy steps given below on or before 14 March 2022.

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Bank Management Trainee recruitment 2022 notification' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Fill up the details on the registration page. upload documents and signature. Submit application form along with the application fee. Download Bank Management Trainee recruitment 2022 application form and submit it for future reference.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee