FACT Recruitment 2022 for Technician, Manager and Others@fact.co.in, Check Eligibility

FACT has invited online application for the 137 Technician and Other Posts on its official website. Check FACT recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

FACT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has released notification for 137 posts of  Senior Manager, Officer, Management Trainee, Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 29 July 2022.


Candidates having  certain eduational qualification including Degree in Engineering/ Post Graduate Degree/M.Sc/Diploma with additioal eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for FACT Recruitment 2022 Notification. 

Notification Details for FACT Recruitment 2022 : 
Recruitment Notification No. : 07/2022 dated 06.07.2022

Important Dates for FACT Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 July 2022

Vacancy Details for FACT Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Senior Manager (Materials)-03
Senior Manager (Human Resources and Administration)-02
Senior Manager (Corporate Communications)-01
Senior Manager (Estate)-01
Senior Manager (Quality Assurance)-01
Senior Manager (Research and Development)-01
Officer (Sales)-08
Management Trainee (Chemical)-18
Management Trainee (Mechanical)-13
Management Trainee (Electrical)-10
Management Trainee (Instrumentation)-02
Management Trainee (Civil)-02
Management Trainee (Information Technology)-02
Management Trainee (Fire & Safety)-06
Management Trainee (Industrial Engineering)-01
Management Trainee (Human Resources)-02
Management Trainee (Materials)-02
Technician (Process)-45
Technician (Mechanical)-08
Technician (Electrical)-03
Technician (Instrumentation)    -03
Technician (Civil)-03

Eligibility Criteria for FACT Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Senior Manager (Materials): Degree in Engineering OR two years Post Graduate Degree in any discipline OR two year Post Graduate Diploma in Management with minimum 9 years executive experience in Materials Management functions (procurement of goods & services/stores/logistics), of which last 3 years shall be (a) if executives of CPSEs, in E3 grade i.e. Rs.24900-50500 (if 2007 based IDA scales) or equivalent/higher grade or (b) if working in other establishments, drawing a minimum CTC of Rs. 12 lakhs per annum.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 


FACT Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for FACT Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply  online through the website - www.fact.co.in on or before 29 July 2022.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for FACT Recruitment 2022?

Last Date for Submission of Application for the FACT Recruitment 2022 is 29 July 2022.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for FACT Recruitment 2022?

Candidates should have Degree in Engineering/ Post Graduate Degree/M.Sc/Diploma from a recognized University.

What are the Jobs in FACT Recruitment 2022?

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has published job notification for the 137 posts of Senior Manager, Officer, Management Trainee and others on its official website.
