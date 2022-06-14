FCI Haryana Admit Card 2022 Soon: Check Watchma Exam Date Here

FCI Haryana Admit Card 2022 for Watchman Posts will be available soon. Candidates can check the exam date here.

FCI Admit Card 2022 Download: Food Corporation of India (FCI) is soon going to release the admit card for the post of Watchman. FCI is conducting the written exam on 03 July 2022 (Sunday). The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates (fciharyana-watch-ward.in).

As per the official website, “It is hereby announced that written exam will be conducted on 03/07/2022(Sunday). Admit card for the exam will be released shortly.”

The written exam will have 120 multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each as follow:

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge (GK) 120 120 1 hour and 30 minutes Current Affairs Reasoning English Language Numerical Ability

Each question will be of 1 mark and there will be no negative marking

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes

The test will be conducted to test the ability of the candidates in the basic arithmetic and general knowledge pertaining to basic numeracy skills i.e. addition, subtraction, multiplication, division etc. basic general knowledge restricted to our country only and basis English i.e. spelling correction, parts of speech etc.

The minimum marks to qualify for the test are 40% marks.

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) in the ration of 1:3. The PET will be qualifying in nature.

How to Download FCI Haryana Admit Card 2022 ?