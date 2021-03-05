FCI Hindi Typing Phase 2 Result 2021 Announced @fci.gov.in, Download Here

FCI Hindi Typing Phase 2 Result 2021: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the FCI Hindi Typing Phase 2 Result 2021 on its website for West Zone. All those who appeared in the Hindi Typing Phase 2 Test within the west zone are advised to download their results through the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in.

FCI Hindi Typing Phase 2 Exam 2021 was held on 27 July 2019. The list of candidates has been uploaded to the official website. The candidates can check the category wise FCI Hindi Typing Phase 2 Result 2021 on the official website. The result can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.fci.gov.in. Click on FCI Hindi Typing Phase 2 Result 2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on FCI Hindi Typing Phase 2 Result 2021. A PDF will be opened. Download FCI Hindi Typing Phase 2 Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 4103 vacancies of JE, Typist, Asst Gr II (AG II), Asst Gr III (AG III) & Steno. Candidates appeared in the FCI Hindi Typing Test 2021 can download the result directly by clicking on the above link.

