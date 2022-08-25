FCI Manager Category 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): 113 Vacancies for Management Trainee/Manager Posts

FCI Manager Category 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Food Corporation of India has issued the notification for Manager Posts. However, for the first six months, the candidates will be hired as Management Trainees. After the completion of the training, they will be recruited as Managers. The online application process for the same will start on 27 August 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for FCI Recruitment 2022 on or before 26 September 2022.

A total of 113 vacancies will be filled under disciplines including General, Depot, Movement, Accounts, Technical, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering under North Zone, South Zone, West Zone, East Zone and North East Zone.

Only a consolidated stipend will be paid to them at the rate of Rs. 40,000/- (Forty thousand only) per month during the training period. Management Trainees will be considered for absorption as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40000 – 140000 upon successful completion of a training period of six months. However, there will be no training in the case of Managers (Hindi) and they will be directly appointed as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40000 – 140000