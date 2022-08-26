FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification (Soon): Check Vacancy, Qualification Here

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification will be released soon by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on recruitmentfci.in. Candidates can check the vacancy, qualification and other details below.

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Food Corporation of India (FCI) is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment of Category 3 Posts on its website. Vacancies will be filled for the post of Assistant Grade 3 (AG-III), Junior Engineer (JE), Typist, Assistant Grade 2 (AG - II) and Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno Grade II). FCI Categiry 3 Notification is expected in September 2022.

Around 2521 vacancies are expected to be filled under Category 3 for North Zone, East Zone, West Zone, South Zone and North East Zone. The candidates will be required to apply for FCI Recruitment within the given time frame. Applications will be invited on the official website of FCI i.e. recruitmentfci.in.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected vacancy-break up, eligibility and other details below:

FCI Category 3 Vacancy Details

Cadre Vacancy Details AG-III (Technical) 581 (UR-267, SC-122, ST-7, OBC-87, EWS-98) AG-III (General) 497 (UR-198, SC-95, ST-20, OBC-137, EWS-47) AG-III (Accounts) 166 (UR-83, SC-33, ST-5, OBC-35, EWS-10) AG-III (Depot) 1178 (UR-469, SC-235, ST-22, OBC-311, EWS-141) JE (EME) 12 (UR-4, SC-3, OBC-4, EWS-1) JE (Civil) 32 [UR-18, SC-6, OBC-9, EWS-(-1)] Typist (Hindi) 40 (UR-29, SC-6, OBC-2, EWS-3) AG-II (Hindi) 11 [UR-7, SC-2, OBC-3, EWS- (-1)] Steno Grade-II 4 (UR-4) Total 2521

FCI Category 3 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

AG-III (Technical) - Candidate should be a Graduate in Agriculture/ Botany/ Zoology/ BioTech/ Food, etc.

AG-III (General) - The candidate should be a Graduate and must have Computer Knowledge

AG-III (Accounts) - Should have B.Com and Computer Knowledge

AG-III (Depot) - The candidate should be a Graduate and have Computer Knowledge

JE (EME) - The candidate has a Degree in EE/ ME Engg. OR (Diploma + 1 Yr Exp.)

JE (Civil) - The candidate has a Degree in Civil Engg. OR (Diploma + 1 Yr Exp.)

Typist (Hindi) - The candidate should be a graduate and speed of 30 wpm in Hindi Typing AG-II (Hindi) - Graduate with Hindi and 1 Yr Exp. of Translation into English

Steno Grade-II - Graduate + DOEACC ‘O’ Level + Typing + Steno

FCI Category 3 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam (Prelims and/or Mains) Skill Test/ Type Test (if required for the post) Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Apply for FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates will be required to apply online on recruitmentfci.in.

FCI has already the Category 2 Notification on its website. The online registration will be available on 27 August 2022. Candidates can click on the link given below for more details regarding FCI Category 2 Recruitment 2022.

