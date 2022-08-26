FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification (Soon): Check Vacancy, Qualification Here

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Food Corporation of India (FCI) is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment of Category 3 Posts on its website. Vacancies will be filled for the post of Assistant Grade 3 (AG-III), Junior Engineer (JE), Typist, Assistant Grade 2 (AG - II) and Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno Grade II). FCI Categiry 3 Notification is expected in September 2022.
Around 2521 vacancies are expected to be filled under Category 3 for North Zone, East Zone, West Zone, South Zone and North East Zone. The candidates will be required to apply for FCI Recruitment within the given time frame. Applications will be invited on the official website of FCI i.e. recruitmentfci.in.
Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected vacancy-break up, eligibility and other details below:
FCI Category 3 Vacancy Details
|
Cadre
|
Vacancy Details
|
AG-III (Technical)
|
581 (UR-267, SC-122, ST-7, OBC-87, EWS-98)
|
AG-III (General)
|
497 (UR-198, SC-95, ST-20, OBC-137, EWS-47)
|
AG-III (Accounts)
|
166 (UR-83, SC-33, ST-5, OBC-35, EWS-10)
|
AG-III (Depot)
|
1178 (UR-469, SC-235, ST-22, OBC-311, EWS-141)
|
JE (EME)
|
12 (UR-4, SC-3, OBC-4, EWS-1)
|
JE (Civil)
|
32 [UR-18, SC-6, OBC-9, EWS-(-1)]
|
Typist (Hindi)
|
40 (UR-29, SC-6, OBC-2, EWS-3)
|
AG-II (Hindi)
|
11 [UR-7, SC-2, OBC-3, EWS- (-1)]
|
Steno Grade-II
|
4 (UR-4)
|
Total
|
2521
FCI Category 3 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- AG-III (Technical) - Candidate should be a Graduate in Agriculture/ Botany/ Zoology/ BioTech/ Food, etc.
- AG-III (General) - The candidate should be a Graduate and must have Computer Knowledge
- AG-III (Accounts) - Should have B.Com and Computer Knowledge
- AG-III (Depot) - The candidate should be a Graduate and have Computer Knowledge
- JE (EME) - The candidate has a Degree in EE/ ME Engg. OR (Diploma + 1 Yr Exp.)
- JE (Civil) - The candidate has a Degree in Civil Engg. OR (Diploma + 1 Yr Exp.)
- Typist (Hindi) - The candidate should be a graduate and speed of 30 wpm in Hindi Typing AG-II (Hindi) - Graduate with Hindi and 1 Yr Exp. of Translation into English
- Steno Grade-II - Graduate + DOEACC ‘O’ Level + Typing + Steno
FCI Category 3 Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam (Prelims and/or Mains)
- Skill Test/ Type Test (if required for the post)
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How to Apply for FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates will be required to apply online on recruitmentfci.in.
FCI has already the Category 2 Notification on its website. The online registration will be available on 27 August 2022. Candidates can click on the link given below for more details regarding FCI Category 2 Recruitment 2022.