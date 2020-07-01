FCI Manager Mains Result 2020 Announced @fci.gov.in, Check Zone Wise FCI Manager Phase 2 Result Link Here

FCI Manager Phase 2 Mains Result 2020 has been announced by Food Corporation of India. All those candidates who appeared in the FCI Manager Phase 2 2020 Exam on 23 February 2020 can check zone wise FCI Manager Phase 2 Result 2020 at the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in FCI Manager Phase 2 2020 are eligible to appear in an Interview and Document Verification. The dates and venue to be communicated to the candidates in due course. All candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in. Candidates can download FCI Manager Mains Result 2020 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.fci.gov.in.

Click on FCI Manager Recruitment 2019-20 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new page.

Then, you have to click on the link reads FCI Mains Result 2019-20.

Candidates are required to click on the respective zone, then the PDF of the result will appear.

Candidates can save the FCI Manager Phase 2 2020 Result PDF and save it for future reference.

This exam is being held to recruit a total of 330 vacancies out of which 187 vacancies are for North Zone, 15 are for West Zone, 65 are for South, 26 are for North East and 37 are for East Zone for recruitment to the post of Manager (General/Depot/Movement/Accounts/Technical/Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering/ Hindi).

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The document verification will be completed at the time of Interview. The said processes will be conducted at select centres. The venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter for interview. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from authorised FCI website www.fci.gov.in. The weightage of the interview will be 10%.

On qualifying the FCI Manager Interview 2020 Round, the candidates will be appointed as Manager in the concerned field. Candidates can directly check Zone Wise FCI Manager Phase 2 2020 Result by clicking on the above links.

North East Zone

East Zone

North Zone

West Zone

South Zone