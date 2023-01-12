FCI Manager Result 2022 Declared: Download Category 2 Selection List PDF

FCI Manager Result 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) announced the result of the Phase 1 exam conducted for the post of Manager (Category 2) on 10 December and 17 December 2022. Those who have attended the FCI Exam on mentioned dates can download FCI Category 2 by clicking on the region link for which they have appeared from FCI official website i.e. recruitmentfci.in. FCI has prepared a selection list of the candidates for the Phase 2 Exam.
FCI Result Link for North Zone, South Zone, West Zone, East Zone, and North East Zone are provided in the article below.
FCI Manager Result Download Link
|FCI Manager North Zone Download Link
|FCI Manager East Zone Download Link
|FCI Manager West Zone Download Link
|FCI Manager South Zone Download Link
|FCI Manager North East Zone Download Link
FCI Catgeiry 2 Phase 2
Candidates whose details are mentioned in the PDFs mentioned above are required to appear for the Phase 2 Exam. The details regarding the Phase 2 Exam shall be available on the official website in time.
How to Download FCI Manager Result 2022 ?
Step 1: Visit the official website of FCI - fci.gov.in and click on ‘Current Recruitment’
Step 2: This will open a new page - https://www.recruitmentfci.in/ where you need to click on ‘Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement No. 02/2022 Category II dated 27.08.2022.’
Step 3: Click on the respective zone
Step 4: Download FCI Category 2 Result PDF
Step 5: Check the list of shortlisted candidates
FCI published the notification for filling up 113 vacancies for Manager Posts under various disciplines including General, Depot, Movement, Accounts, Technical, Civil Engineering, Elec