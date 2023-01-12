FCI Manager Result 2022 Declared: Download Category 2 Selection List PDF

FCI Manager Result 2022: Food Corporation of India for FCI Result Download Link for Category 2 Posts. Candidates can check Selection List PDF Here.

FCI Manager Result 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) announced the result of the Phase 1 exam conducted for the post of Manager (Category 2) on 10 December and 17 December 2022. Those who have attended the FCI Exam on mentioned dates can download FCI Category 2 by clicking on the region link for which they have appeared from FCI official website i.e. recruitmentfci.in. FCI has prepared a selection list of the candidates for the Phase 2 Exam.

FCI Result Link for North Zone, South Zone, West Zone, East Zone, and North East Zone are provided in the article below.

FCI Manager Result Download Link

FCI Manager North Zone Download Link FCI Manager East Zone Download Link FCI Manager West Zone Download Link FCI Manager South Zone Download Link FCI Manager North East Zone Download Link

FCI Catgeiry 2 Phase 2

Candidates whose details are mentioned in the PDFs mentioned above are required to appear for the Phase 2 Exam. The details regarding the Phase 2 Exam shall be available on the official website in time.

How to Download FCI Manager Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of FCI - fci.gov.in and click on ‘Current Recruitment’

Step 2: This will open a new page - https://www.recruitmentfci.in/ where you need to click on ‘Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement No. 02/2022 Category II dated 27.08.2022.’

Step 3: Click on the respective zone

Step 4: Download FCI Category 2 Result PDF

Step 5: Check the list of shortlisted candidates

FCI published the notification for filling up 113 vacancies for Manager Posts under various disciplines including General, Depot, Movement, Accounts, Technical, Civil Engineering, Elec