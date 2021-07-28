FCI Result 2021 for AGM and MO Posts Declared @fci.gov.in, Download List for DV and Interview

FCI Result 2021 Result has been released by Food Corporation of India (FCI) for AGM and MO Posts under category 1 on its website -fci.gov.in. Download Selection Lists for Interview and DV Rounds Here.

FCI Result 2021 Download: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced the result of the online exam held on 17 and 18 July for the post of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/ Technical/ Accounts/ Law) and Medical Officer under category 1 on its website -fci.gov.in. Selection lists have been prepared by FCI for next recruitment stages. Candidates who appeared in FCI Exam can download FCI AGM Result and FCI MO Result from the official website or through the FCI Result Links given below:

FCI Assistant General Manager (General Administration) Result

FCI Assistant General Manager (Technical) Result

FCI Assistant General Manager (Accounts) Result

FCI Assistant General Manager(Law) Result

FCI Medical Officer Result

FCI AGM Interview and DV

Candidates whose roll number is available in the list given above will be called for Interview and Document Verification (DV). The candidates will be called for Interview in the ratio of 1:3. The document verification will be completed at the time of the Interview.

The candidates would be able to check thee venue, time & date of the Interview and document verification on their interview admit card The weightage assigned to the Interview will be 10%.

FCI AGM Final Selection

The final selection will based on the performance in Online Exam and Interview. Those candidates who are meritorious on the basis of combined merit in Online Test and Interview and whose documents have been verified successfully and their eligibility for the posts have been established will be shortlisted and considered for appointment.

How to Download FCI Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of FCI - fci.gov.in

Click on the link -'FCI Category I recruitment advertisement No. 01/2021-FCI Category-I has been published Click Here' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page - recruitmentfci.in/category_first_main_page.php

Now, click on 'Click Here' given against ‘To check the List of Candidates shortlisted for Document Verification and Interview on basis of Online exam with reference to Advt no.01/2021-FCI Category’

A new page will open where you are required to click on PDF Link given against the post

Download FCI Result PDF