FCI Recruitment 2021 for 860 Watchman Posts, Apply Online @fci-punjab-watch-ward.in

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has published a notice for recruitment of 860 Watchman in its Depots and Offices in the state of Punjab. Check Qualification, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process, Notification PDF and Online Application Link.

Created On: Oct 12, 2021 10:42 IST
FCI Watchman Recruitment 2021
FCI Recruitment 2021: Food Corporation of India (FCI) is looking for Watchman in its Depots and Offices in the state of Punjab. A total of 860 vacancies are available for the said posts. Online applications are invited from the candidates on its online portal from 11 October to 10 November 2021 on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for FCI Watchman Recruitment should be 8th class passed and the age of the candidate should not be more than 54 years.

Eligible candidates shall be called for written test. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) which is qualifying in nature.

FCI Watchman Notification PDF

FCI Watchman Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 11 October 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 10 November 2021

FCI Watchman Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 860

  • UR - 345
  • SC-249
  • OBC- 180
  • EWS-86

FCI Watchman Salary

Rs. 23,000 to 64,000

FCI Watchman Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

8th Class Passed (5th Class Passed for Ex-serviceman)

FCI Watchman Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

FCI Watchman Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Exam- 120 Marks
  2. Physical Endurance Test (PET)- Qualifying
  3. Document Verification
  4. Medical Examination

FCI Watchman Exam Pattern

  • There will be 120 Multiple Choice Questions
  • Each question carries 1 mark
  • There will be no negative marking

FCI Watchman PET

How to Apply for FCI Watchman Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply online on  on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in from 11 October to 10 November 2021.

FAQ

How many vacancies are available for FCI Watchman Posts ?

860

What is FCI Watchman Salary ?

Rs. 23,000 to 64,000/-

What is FCI Watchman Age Limit ?

18 to 25 years

What is the last date for FCI Watchman Application ?

The application should be submitted before 10 November 2021.
Job Summary
Last Date of Submission10 Nov, 2021
CityAmritsar
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization FCI
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Other Funtional Area
