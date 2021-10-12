FCI Recruitment 2021 for 860 Watchman Posts, Apply Online @fci-punjab-watch-ward.in

FCI Recruitment 2021: Food Corporation of India (FCI) is looking for Watchman in its Depots and Offices in the state of Punjab. A total of 860 vacancies are available for the said posts. Online applications are invited from the candidates on its online portal from 11 October to 10 November 2021 on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.
Candidates seeking to apply for FCI Watchman Recruitment should be 8th class passed and the age of the candidate should not be more than 54 years.
Eligible candidates shall be called for written test. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) which is qualifying in nature.
FCI Watchman Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 11 October 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 10 November 2021
FCI Watchman Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 860
- UR - 345
- SC-249
- OBC- 180
- EWS-86
FCI Watchman Salary
Rs. 23,000 to 64,000
FCI Watchman Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
8th Class Passed (5th Class Passed for Ex-serviceman)
FCI Watchman Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
FCI Watchman Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam- 120 Marks
- Physical Endurance Test (PET)- Qualifying
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
FCI Watchman Exam Pattern
- There will be 120 Multiple Choice Questions
- Each question carries 1 mark
- There will be no negative marking
FCI Watchman PET
How to Apply for FCI Watchman Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates can apply online on on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in from 11 October to 10 November 2021.