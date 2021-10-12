FCI Recruitment 2021 for 860 Watchman Posts, Apply Online @fci-punjab-watch-ward.in

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has published a notice for recruitment of 860 Watchman in its Depots and Offices in the state of Punjab. Check Qualification, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process, Notification PDF and Online Application Link.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Food Corporation of India (FCI) is looking for Watchman in its Depots and Offices in the state of Punjab. A total of 860 vacancies are available for the said posts. Online applications are invited from the candidates on its online portal from 11 October to 10 November 2021 on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for FCI Watchman Recruitment should be 8th class passed and the age of the candidate should not be more than 54 years.

Eligible candidates shall be called for written test. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) which is qualifying in nature.

FCI Watchman Notification PDF

FCI Watchman Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 11 October 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 10 November 2021

FCI Watchman Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 860

UR - 345

SC-249

OBC- 180

EWS-86

FCI Watchman Salary

Rs. 23,000 to 64,000

FCI Watchman Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

8th Class Passed (5th Class Passed for Ex-serviceman)

FCI Watchman Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

FCI Watchman Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam- 120 Marks Physical Endurance Test (PET)- Qualifying Document Verification Medical Examination

FCI Watchman Exam Pattern

There will be 120 Multiple Choice Questions

Each question carries 1 mark

There will be no negative marking

FCI Watchman PET

How to Apply for FCI Watchman Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply online on on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in from 11 October to 10 November 2021.