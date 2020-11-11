Ferozpur Court Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 34 Clerk Posts

Ferozpur Court Clerk Recruitment 2020: Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Ferozpur, Punjab has published a recruitment notification for the post of Clerk on Adhoc basis, for a period of six months or till the regular appointments are made by the Hon'ble High Court. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020 and appear for the interview on 08, 09, 10 and 11 December 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 24 November 2020 upto 5 PM

Interview of the candidates from Alphabets of the first name (A to G) - 08 December 2020

Interview of the candidates from Alphabets of the first name - 09 December 2020

Interview of the candidates from Alphabets of the first name - 10 December 2020

Interview of the candidates from Alphabets of the first name- 11 December 2020

Interview Time - 10 AM

Ferozpur Court Vacancy Details

Clerk - 32 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 10300-34800+ GP 3200/ as per Punjab Govt

Eligibility Criteria for Ferozpur Court Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification:

A degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science equivalent thereto from a recognized university and passed matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the subject. He/she should have proficiency in operation of computer

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

How to Apply for Ferozpur Court Clerk Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application with complete Biodata alongwith attested copies of relevant testimonials i.e. proof of qualification, category belongs to and two passport size photographs affixed out of which one should be pasted on the right upper side of the application to the Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Ferozpur on or before 24 November 2020 upto 5PM.

Ferozpur Court Clerk Recruitment Notification PDF