FSSAI Exam 2020 Date out for Assistant Director, Deputy Manager and Other Posts @fssai.gov.in, Check details here

FSSAI Exam 2020 Date: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced exam dates for various exams at its official website. Candidates can check the FSSAI Exam 2020 Date on the official website of FSSAI.

The exam for the post of Assistant Director, Administrative Officer, Deputy Manager, Junior Assistant Grade 1, Hindi Translator, Assistant Manager, IT Assistant and Assistant Manager is scheduled on 1 and 2 August 2020 while the exam for Assistant Director (Tech), Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant and Personal Assistant will be held on 8 and 9 August 2020.

The written test will be held in Delhi exam centre only. Hence, the candidates are not required to enter the choice of centre or any other details. However, the candidates qualified in CBT for the post of Assistant Director (Tech), Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant and Personal Assistant will be required to fill few details and exercise a preference for their test centres online through a link which will be made available on the official website in due course.

Exam Schedule

Candidates will be able to download FSSAI admit card 2020 for the aforesaid exams through their registered email id. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

