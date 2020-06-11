IBPS Recruitment 2020 Online Application Started @ibps.in for 29 Faculty and Non Faculty Posts, Direct Link Here

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is hiring candidates to fulfil various posts of faculty and non-faculty in its departments such as Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Research, Hindi Officer and Others. The online application process for the aforesaid posts has been started at ibps.in.
Candidates possessing the requisite qualification in the relevant field can apply to the posts on or before 30 June 2020. Candidates can directly apply on these by clicking on the below link of online application. All candidates are advised to read all instructions given in this article before applying on any post.
The IBPS Faculty and Non-Faculty Recruitment 2020 Online Application Window will be activated till 30 June 2020. Candidates will be able to print their online applications till 15 July 2020. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other further details about the posts in this article before applying.
Important Dates:
- Online Registration: 10 June 2020 to 30 June 2020
- Closure for editing application details: 30 June 2020
- Last date for printing applications: 15 July 2020
- Online Payment: 10 to 30 June 2020
- Online Exam (Tentative): 19 July 2020
IBPS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Professor - 2 Posts
- Associate Professor - 2 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 2 Posts
- Faculty Research Associate - 4 Posts
- Research Associate - 5 Posts
- Research Associate - Technical - 1 Post
- Hindi Officer - 3 Posts
- Analyst Programmer - Windows - 2 Posts
- Analyst Programmer - Linux -1 Post
- IT Administrator - 1 Post
- Programming Assistant - 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate - PhD or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55% marks in Postgraduation.
- Research Associate - Post-Graduation in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics or Management with specialization in HR with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Research Associate - Technical -Post-Graduation in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics or Management with specialization in HR with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Hindi Officer - Master’s degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation. Or Master’s degree from a recognized university in English with Hindi as a major or elective subject at Graduation.
- Analyst Programmer - Windows, Analyst Programmer - Linux -B.E./B.Tech/MCA
- IT Administrator - B.E./B.Tech. degree, preferably in Computer science from a recognized Institution.
- Programming Assistant - B.E./B.Tech. degree, preferably in Computer science from a recognized Institution.
Age Limit for Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts
- Professor- 47 years to 55 years
- Associate Professor - 42 years to 50 years
- Assistant Professor- 32 to 45 years
- Faculty Research Associate - 27 to 40 years
- Research Associate - 27 to 30 years
- Research Associate - Technical, Hindi Officer - 21 to 30 years
- Analyst Programmer - Windows, Analyst Programmer - 21 to 35 years
- IT Administrator - 21 to 33 years
- Programming Assistant - 21 to 30 years
Selection Procedure for Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts
The Selection Process will be as follows:
- For Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor - Group Exercises, Presentation, Exercise and Interview.
- For Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate - Online Exam, Item writing Exercise, and Research Associate Technical Group Exercises and Interview
- For Hindi Officer - Online Exam, Skill test, Item Writing, Exercise and Interview.
- For Analyst Programmer -Windows and Analyst Programmer- Linux- Online Exam, Skill test and IT Administrator and Programming Assistant Interview.
How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 10 June to 30 June 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
