IBPS Recruitment 2020 Online Application Started @ibps.in for 29 Faculty and Non Faculty Posts, Direct Link Here

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is hiring candidates to fulfil various posts of faculty and non-faculty in its departments such as Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Research, Hindi Officer and Others. The online application process for the aforesaid posts has been started at ibps.in.

Candidates possessing the requisite qualification in the relevant field can apply to the posts on or before 30 June 2020. Candidates can directly apply on these by clicking on the below link of online application. All candidates are advised to read all instructions given in this article before applying on any post.

The IBPS Faculty and Non-Faculty Recruitment 2020 Online Application Window will be activated till 30 June 2020. Candidates will be able to print their online applications till 15 July 2020. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other further details about the posts in this article before applying.

Important Dates:

Online Registration: 10 June 2020 to 30 June 2020

Closure for editing application details: 30 June 2020

Last date for printing applications: 15 July 2020

Online Payment: 10 to 30 June 2020

Online Exam (Tentative): 19 July 2020

IBPS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Professor - 2 Posts

Associate Professor - 2 Posts

Assistant Professor - 2 Posts

Faculty Research Associate - 4 Posts

Research Associate - 5 Posts

Research Associate - Technical - 1 Post

Hindi Officer - 3 Posts

Analyst Programmer - Windows - 2 Posts

Analyst Programmer - Linux -1 Post

IT Administrator - 1 Post

Programming Assistant - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts

Educational Qualification:

Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate - PhD or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55% marks in Postgraduation.

Research Associate - Post-Graduation in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics or Management with specialization in HR with a minimum of 55% marks.

Research Associate - Technical -Post-Graduation in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics or Management with specialization in HR with a minimum of 55% marks.

Hindi Officer - Master’s degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation. Or Master’s degree from a recognized university in English with Hindi as a major or elective subject at Graduation.

Analyst Programmer - Windows, Analyst Programmer - Linux -B.E./B.Tech/MCA

IT Administrator - B.E./B.Tech. degree, preferably in Computer science from a recognized Institution.

Programming Assistant - B.E./B.Tech. degree, preferably in Computer science from a recognized Institution.

Age Limit for Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts

Professor- 47 years to 55 years

Associate Professor - 42 years to 50 years

Assistant Professor- 32 to 45 years

Faculty Research Associate - 27 to 40 years

Research Associate - 27 to 30 years

Research Associate - Technical, Hindi Officer - 21 to 30 years

Analyst Programmer - Windows, Analyst Programmer - 21 to 35 years

IT Administrator - 21 to 33 years

Programming Assistant - 21 to 30 years

Selection Procedure for Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts

The Selection Process will be as follows:

For Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor - Group Exercises, Presentation, Exercise and Interview.

For Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate - Online Exam, Item writing Exercise, and Research Associate Technical Group Exercises and Interview

For Hindi Officer - Online Exam, Skill test, Item Writing, Exercise and Interview.

For Analyst Programmer -Windows and Analyst Programmer- Linux- Online Exam, Skill test and IT Administrator and Programming Assistant Interview.

How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 10 June to 30 June 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

