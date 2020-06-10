IBPS Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Banker Faculty and Hindi Officer Posts, Apply by 30 June

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of for Banker Faculty and Hindi Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 June 2020

IBPS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Banker Faculty –Technical (on contract) - 2 Posts

Hindi Officer (on Contract)- 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Banker Faculty and Hindi Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Banker Faculty –Technical (on contract) - B.Tech. or B.E or AMIE as a full-time course from a Recognized University.

Hindi Officer (on Contract)- Master’s Degree of a Recognized University or equivalent in English/Hindi with Hindi/English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level.

Age Limit for Banker Faculty and Hindi Officer Posts

Banker Faculty - not exceeding 62 years

Hindi Officer - not exceeding 42 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Salary

For Banker Faculty (Technical) (on contract) : Rs.75,000/- per month

For Hindi Officer (on contract) : Rs. 56,000/-per month

How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply by sending applications to the Division Head (Administration), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS House, Plot No.166, 90 ft DP Road, Off Western Express High way, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400101 on or before 30 June 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

IBPS Recruitment 2020: 29 Vacancies Notified for Faculty and Non Faculty Posts, Apply Online @ibps.in

NHM Kerala Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 08 Claim Adjudicator, Director and Other Posts

Sangli Urban Co-Operative Bank Ltd. Recruitment 2020: Apply for Legal Officer Posts

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 22 Senior Resident Posts