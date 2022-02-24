JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

GAIL India Recruitment 2022 for Executive Trainee Posts @gailonline.com, Check Eligibility

GAIL has invited online application for the Executive Trainee post on its official website. Check GAIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Feb 24, 2022 11:13 IST
GAIL India Recruitment 2022

GAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship, has invited  for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainee in various disciplines including Instrumentation, Mechanical, Electrical and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 16th March 2022. 

In a bid to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in concerned Trades as mentioned in the notification. Based on the GATE-2022 marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process for the position of Executive Trainee in the above disciplines


Important Dates for GAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 16th March 2022

Vacancy Details for GAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 18
Executive Trainee (Mechanical): 15
Executive Trainee (Electrical): 15

Eligibility Criteria for GAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in
Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks

Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in
Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology in
Electrical/ Electrical &Electronics with minimum 65% marks.
Based on the GATE-2022 marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process for the position of Executive Trainee in the above disciplines. Please note that only GATE-2022 marks is valid for this recruitment exercise. GATE marks of 2021 or prior to that is not valid

GAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How to Apply for GAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Candidates can apply online through GAIL website:
https://gailonline.com only, indicating their GATE-2022 Registration Number on or before 16 March 2022.

Job Summary
NotificationGAIL India Recruitment 2022 for Executive Trainee Posts @gailonline.com, Check Eligibility
Notification Date24 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission16 Mar, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
