GATE 2021: Exam Analysis (Mechanical Engineering) - Shift 2

GATE 2021: The General Aptitude Tests in Engineering (2020) are ongoing. The exam is a gateway to securing admissions in post graduate programs in IITs/NITs etc. for the purpose of getting a Public Sector Job. This year, the exam is being organised by Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The Mechanical Engineering exam is being conducted today in two slots; morning, which is from 9.30am to 12.30pm. And afternoon, which is from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Below is the exam analysis for GATE Mechanical 2021: Evening Slot

- The level of the exam was Moderate. Compared to the morning shift, the paper was a bit difficult.

- Questions from Production had high weightage while questions from Industrial were easy.

- There were 28 NATs , out of which 18Q were of 2 marks and 10Q were of 1 marks.

- Newly added Multiple Select questions (MSQ) were 0 in number.

- 2-3 questions were similar from morning shift with a little change only.

Here is the section-wise analysis

Subjects No. of Questions SOM , TOM , Mechanics 16 Engg maths 10 Thermal Engineering 11 Production 14 General Aptitude 10 Industrial Engineering 4

The cut-off for Mechanical Engineering Afternoon shift is expected to range between 32-33.The above exam analysis shared below is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants. For detailed analysis and questions breakdown, check out the Gradeup exam analysis (on behalf of Mr. MN Ramesh, VP, Academics, GATE, Gradeup).