GATE 2023 Response Sheet: Direct Link Download at gate.iitk.ac.in, Answer Key Soon

GATE Response Sheet 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) released the response sheet of GATE 2023 on February 15. Candidates can download the response sheet from the GOAPS 2023 link from the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

To download GATE 2023 response sheet, candidates have to enter their GATE login credentials like enrolment/email ID and password.

GATE 2023 was conducted by IIT Kanpur conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The exam was conducted in CBT mode for 29 papers. A total number of 6,80,000 candidates registered for the exam while 5, 23,600 candidates have taken the test.

GATE 2023 Response Sheet 2023: Important Dates

GATE 2023 response sheet release has been released on February 15. While the answer key will be released on February 21. The result will be released on March 16, 2023. Check the table below for more details.

GATE Response Sheet 2023 Dates

GATE Exam Events Date Release of GATE Response Sheet 2023 February 15, 2023 Release date of GATE answer key February 21, 2023 GATE 2023 Result date March 16, 2023

GATE Response Sheet 2023: How to Download Online, Direct Link

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download GATE 2023 response sheet.

Visit the official GOAPS website and log in to download the response sheet To access the response sheet enter GATE 2023 enrollment ID and password OR email id and password. Fill the ‘Captcha’ arithmetic expression in a box provided with the password box After login, click on the ‘View Response’ tab GATE 2023 response sheet appears on the screen in PDF format Download the response sheet of GATE 2023

GATE Response Sheet 2023: What and Why it is Important

GATE 2023 response sheet is a document that contains the candidate's responses to the questions asked in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam. Based on the answer options in the response sheet candidates can calculate their score.

Candidates can predict the probable score based on the number of correct and incorrect responses. Further, based on their probable score they can check which college they will get for admission to pursue a Master's or postgraduate engineering program (ME/ M. Tech) from top colleges in India such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, etc.

GATE Response Sheet 2023: How to Calculate GATE scores

Candidates can predict probable scores through the answer key and GATE 2023 response sheet. With the help of the response sheet and answer key candidates can match the correct or incorrect answer and predict their scores based on the marking scheme. For reference check the GATE 2023 score-calculating procedure.

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test for a total of 100 marks. The question had a total of 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper.

GATE Response Sheet 2023 Score Calculation Procedure

Total marks obtained for correct answer – Negative marks for incorrect answer MCQ Marks: Total marks (1 mark) + Total marks (2 marks) Total marks (1 mark) = 1 x number of correct answers – 1/3 x number of wrong answers Total marks (2 marks) = 2 x number of correct answers – 2/3 x number of wrong answers NAT Marks: Total marks (1 marks) + Total marks (2 marks)

GATE Response Sheet 2023: Details Mentioned

The GATE 2023 response sheet comprises the answer options entered by the candidate in the exam. Candidates will find the below details in the GATE response sheet 2023.

Participant Name Subject Participant ID Exam Date & Time Test Center Name Question ID Questions with answer options Question Status - Answered or unanswered

GATE 2023 Answer Key: The official answer key of GATE 2023 will be released on February 21, 2023. The examination authorities will release the GATE answer key 2023 on the official website. The answer key will have the correct answers to the question asked in the examination.

GATE 2023 Result: The examination authority will release GATE 2023 result on March 16. The result will be declared in online mode. Candidates can download the result through their GATE enrollment ID/email address/registration ID and password.