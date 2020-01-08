Gauhati High Court AJS Admit Card 2019 Released @ghcrecruitment.in, Check Direct Link Here

Gauhati High Court AJS Admit Card 2019: Gauhati High Court has released the Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service Admit Card 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Grade-I Assam Judicial Services Exam can download admit card through the official website of Gauhati High Court i.e-ghcrecruitment.in.

In a bid to download the Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like Roll No and Date of Birth on the official web portal.

Earlier Gauhati High Court had invited applications for the Grade I (Assam Judicial Service) posts. Candidates having Degree in Law from a recognized university have applied for these posts.

Direct Link to Download Gauhati High Court AJS Admit Card 2019



Process to Download Gauhati High Court AJS Admit Card 2019

Visit the official website. i.e- ghcrecruitment.in.

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link Download Admit Card for Written Examination for recruitment into Grade-I of Assam Judicial Service, 2019 on the Home Page.

A new window will be open where you will have to provide your credentials like Application Number, Date of Birth.

After successfully providing the credentials, click on the submit button.

Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save a copy of the Admit Card for your future reference.

Candidates should note that they will have to carry the e-admit card on the day of examination otherwise they will not be permitted to appear in the examination. Candidates are advised to check the official website of Gauhati High Court for latest update regarding the Assam Judicial Service recruitment process.

