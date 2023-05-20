gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net and Other Direct Links to Check Goa SSC 10th Result 2023

Goa SSC Result 2023: GBSHSE releases the SSC result in online mode. Students can check and download their Goa 10th marksheet at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net by using their seat number and school index number in the login window.

Goa SSC Result 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 10 result today. This year, over 20,000 students can check their term 2 Goa SSC results online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. To check it, students have to enter their seat number, school index and seat number in the login window. This year, 10,074 girls and 10,402 boys took the exam respectively. The board conducted the exam in two terms. Goa HSSC term 2 exams were held from April 1 to 22, 2023.

Where To Check Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 Online?

Those who appeared for the exam can check their GBSHSE Goa SSC result 2023 at these official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their Goa class 10th marksheet:

results.gbshsegoa.net gbshse.in gbshse.gov.in

How To Check GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 in Offline Mode?

In case, the official website crashes, then students can check their marks via SMS. They can check below the steps to know how to get Goa Board class 10th marks via SMS:

Step 1: Go to SMS app

Step 2: Type :RESULTGOA10ROLLNO

Step 3: Send it to 56263/5676750

Step 4: Goa Board marks will be sent through SMS on the same phone number

How to Check Goa 10th Result 2023 Term 2 Online?

Students can download their class 10th marksheet from the official websites. They can go through the steps to know how to check: