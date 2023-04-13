Goa SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check GBSHSE Class 10th Term 2 Toppers List, Latest Updates Here

Goa SSC Result 2023 Date & Time: Goa Board is expected to announce the class 10th term 2 result in May 2023 at gbshse.gov.in. Check the latest news here

Goa SSC Result 2023 Date and Time for Term 2 Exam: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the term 2 results for class 10th by May. Students can check their Goa board SSC result for term 2 online at gbshse.info. They have to use their seat number in the login window. The Goa SSC exams for term 2 are being conducted from April 1 to 22, 2023. Earlier, the term 1 result for class 10th was announced on February 8, 2023. Last year, GBSHSE released the Goa board SSC result 2022 on June 1 at 5:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.7%. The class 10 exams were qualified by 93.9% of girls and 91.6% of boys. The Goa board SSC result 2022 term 1 was released on February 9, 2022, at the institution login.

Goa SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

It is expected that class 10th term 2 result can be announced by May/June 2023. An official confirmation is still awaited. Students can check the table to know the expected result and other important dates:

Events Date Goa Board 10th result term 2 May/June 2023 Goa Board SSC term 2 exam April 1 to 22, 2023 GBSHSE result revaluation July 2023 Goa Board 10th compartment exam July 2023 Goa Board SSC term 1 result February 8, 2023 GBSHSE 10th term 1 exam November 10 to 29, 2023

Official Links To Check Goa SSC Result 2023 Online

To check GBSHSE 10th result, students have to visit the official websites. It must be noted that soon after the declaration of term 2 result, the official Goa board website might not work due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can check their Goa SSC result at these websites -

gbshse.info

gbshse.gov.in

How to Check Goa 10th Result 2023 Term 2 Online?

As per past trends, it is expected that this year too the term 2 result can be announced at a press meeting. Soon after that, the result link is activated at the official website. Students can go through the steps to know how to check Goa board class 10th result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on recent announcements

Step 3: Click on Goa Board SSC result 2023 term 2

Step 4: In the login window, enter the seat number

Step 5: Download and save the result pdf for future references

Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Term 2 Re-evaluation

The class 10 re-evaluation and scrutiny is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated. They have to visit the official website and apply for re-evaluation. They are also required to submit the fee based on the number of papers given for the re-evaluation process. The results of Goa board SSC re-evaluation will be declared soon at the official website.

Goa Board SSC Compartment Result 2023

The compartmental exams are conducted for students who have failed in one or two subjects or those who want to improve their marks. The Goa Board SSC compartmental exams application form will be available online on the official website. After submitting the applications the board will conduct the Goa Board class 10th compartment examinations. The results will be announced shortly after that.

Previous Year Goa Board SSC Statistics

Last year, a total of 20,572 students appeared for the Goa board SSC examination out of which 10,530 are boys and 10,042 are girls. The Goa board SSC examination was held in 31 centres and 173 sub-centers across the state. Check the table below to know complete statistics details:

Years Overall Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Pass Percentage of Girls Total Students Appeared 2022 92.7% 91.6% 93.9% 20,572 2021 99.72% 99.50% 99.98% 23,900 2020 - - - 19,680 2019 92.47% 92.31% 92.46% 18,684 2018 89.6 88.69 90.49 20238 2017 91.57 89.24 90.77 18776 2016 90.93 87.13 89.74 19867 2015 85.15 84.3 86.01 19582 2014 83.51 82.93 84.1 18103

Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result Toppers List

Goa board is expected to release the class 10 toppers list along with the results of the students. The Goa Board SSC toppers list is released state, district and school-wise. In 2021, the Goa board class 10 exams were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead, students were evaluated through an evaluation scheme which was set by the board. Therefore, toppers list was not released. However, it is expected that this year the toppers list will be released.

