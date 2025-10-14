Gen Z at Work: Redefining Careers, Culture, and the Future of Employment

A few years ago, during our company town hall, a Millennial manager asked the Global CEO a question that left the room stunned:

"My reportee says she wants to retire at 35. What should I tell her?"

The CEO paused, smiled, and said, “Well, if the average age of our company is 35, then by that logic, everyone should retire!” It was more than a moment of humour—it was a wake-up call. This wasn’t just a quirky aspiration. It was a glimpse into the Gen Z mindset: fast-paced, purpose-driven, and radically different from the generations before. The Gen Z Mindset is Fast, Fluid, and Purposeful Gen Z wants to achieve everything in one go. They’re not waiting for promotions after a decade of loyalty. They want impact now. By 2030, Gen Z will comprise nearly 30% of the global workforce. In India, their presence is already reshaping how we think about work, leadership, and culture.

This isn’t just a generational transition—it’s a cultural redefinition of work itself. With AI becoming a co-worker, and hybrid models becoming the norm, Gen Z is entering a world where work is no longer a place—it’s a purpose. The future of Workspaces: From Desks to Bean Bags: Even today, Gen Z demands flexibility. They’re known to be hard to hire—and even harder to keep. Full-time employment may soon give way to project-based contracts, with Gen Z working for multiple organizations simultaneously. They’re experts in multitasking and expect appreciation, autonomy, and purpose. I’ve seen them sit under trees on campus, headphones on, working away—not because they dislike air conditioning, but because they crave freedom. They play games to recharge, brainstorm on bean bags, and thrive in environments that feel human, not corporate. They like to go to Me rooms for Me Time and don’t shy away from calling the Employee Assistance Helpline for mental health issues and some ways to handle stress or personal issues like break ups which also impact them at work.

They love rituals—stay interviews, pulse surveys, celebrations of growth and transitions. They want to be coached, not managed. They want to collaborate, not comply. Hiring for Skills, Not Tenure Gen Z doesn’t equate stability with maturity. They believe in skills-based hiring, not degrees or years of experience. They expect to deliver at senior levels with minimal supervision. Rigid hierarchies and legacy systems often clash with their collaborative ethos. They want digital fluency, transparency, and psychological safety. They value diversity, equity, and CSR—but many organizations lag in these areas. If they don’t find what they’re looking for, they’ll simply walk away. A fun club, a CSR activity of planting trees, cleaning lakes, painting school walls excites them. Even a dandia event in office will make them happy and keep them engaged.

What Attracts Gen Z: A New Value Proposition To attract and retain Gen Z talent, companies must understand their core drivers: Speed & Simplicity : Fast, mobile-friendly hiring processes with clear next steps

Transparency : Upfront salary ranges, role expectations, and growth paths

Flexibility : Hybrid or remote work options are non-negotiable

Purpose : Work that aligns with personal values and social impact

Growth : Continuous learning, mentorship, and visible career progression

Authenticity: Honest communication, inclusive leadership, and real feedback For Gen Z, hiring should be a human-centered experience. They want to hear the story of the organization and the role—not scroll through a dry job description. They love hackathons, lunch-and-learn sessions, and quick check-ins to understand how they’re progressing and what their future looks like. They want to move up the value chain fast, and they thrive on microlearning, mentoring, coaching, cross-functional exposure, and gig working. Working for companies for fixed term and contract could be their favourite style of engaging as they can moon light too legally.

Designing Cultures of Trust and Flexibility Gen Z wants to work for organizations that care about their mental wellness, offer outcome-based performance models, and support asynchronous collaboration. They don’t want defined working hours—they want defined impact. Many forward-looking companies are already adapting. They’re creating Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) like photography clubs, cycling clubs, and fun clubs. They’re encouraging employee-led initiatives and experimenting with four-day work weeks to offer more flexibility. As a CHRO in two global IT companies, I’ve seen firsthand how coaching sessions, CSR activities, and inclusive rituals energize Gen Z. They want to give back, collaborate, and be seen—not just as employees, but as whole people. What all of this tells us is that they are clear what they want from the Organisation.