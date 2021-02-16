Get a #KaamkiDegree: Chandigarh University online degree programs focus on employability

Chandigarh University is committed to teaching excellence and providing an education of the highest quality to its students. It is one of the first leading education providers in India that has removed the barrier in education by opening the gates of online education to students. Chandigarh University has been rated A+ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) an autonomous body that accredits higher educational institutions in India.

Continuously focusing on providing quality education via innovative means, the Chandigarh University online degree programs are also recognized by the University Grants Commission.. The annual fee of these online courses ranges from ₹35 K to₹1.1 Lakh annually.

The program gives you the liberty to access any program from your tab or laptop anytime from anywhere in adaptable online circumstances. The programs are curated by subject matter experts with years of experience. The students are mentored by the industry leaders and university professors having great exposure and vast knowledge. The students receive guidance under the industry experts and the guest facultythrough Live Lectures.

To add to the quality these programs are meticulously designed to enrich the students with the great learning experience and practical knowledge. The students also receive free added certifications.

The current times demand a progressive outlook towards these planned programs that can take the budding career of the students a notch higher in this competitive world with its Personality Development Coaching and Aptitude Improvement Training. In addition to it, the Spoken English Classes can be used to brush up speaking skills since English has become a necessity to step up the ladder of success. Chandigarh University also paves a new path for the aspirants who aim to move to a foreign land and make a name for themselves with IELTS Coaching with no extra fees. Chandigarh University online programs also provide credit articulation to colleges in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and The United Kingdom to its students.

The online courses have a larger goal to offer online courses without compromising on education and enabling greater-outcome with personalized learning by impacting the lives of over a million learners around the globe. The students also have access to a discussion Forum with peer-to-peer learning and doubt clarification and TA support.

The cutting-edge online academic programs offer a blissful beginning to the best of government organizations and private firms by providing preparation support for government jobs and preparing them for the interviews.

The candidates face challenges of the professional world by enrolling in these courses that sow the seed of success with access to a job portal of 300+ hiring partners who provide internship & lucrative job opportunities. It also offers alumni status & other multiple benefits to the students such as access to on-campus facilities like the library..

The online exams feature provides flexibility to the students to appear for exams, remotely. These online courses can help you land the job of your dreams in a leading government or private organization. The degree makes you employable for further employment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by UpGrad. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.