GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 94 Senior Resident Post @gmch.gov.in,Check Eligibility

GMCH Chandigarh has invited online application for the 94 Senior Resident poston its official website. Check GMCH recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Feb 23, 2022 10:15 IST
GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh has invited online application for the recruitment of 94 Senior Resident posts in various discipline. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 07 March 2022. 

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Postgraduate Medical Degree i.e. (M.D/M.S./M.D.S/D.M./M.Ch/DNB) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Job Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Important Dates for GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 March 2022
Date of written Test: 23 March 2022

Vacancy Details for GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Senior Resident-94 

Eligibility Criteria for GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

Educational Qualification:
Postgraduate Medical Degree i.e. (M.D/M.S./M.D.S/D.M./M.Ch/DNB)or equivalent in the concerned specialty recognized by MCI and registered either with Medical Council of India or States Medial Council. If such candidates are not available in any particular specialty, those with postgraduate diploma can be considered. 

Senior Resident/Hospital Administration: Postgraduate Medical Degree i.e. M.D (Hospital Administration)/MD)(General Medicine). If such candidates are not available in any particular specialty, those with postgraduate diploma can be considered. 
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.s 

GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

How to Apply for GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Candidates can apply online for these posts from official website i.e. www.gmch.gov.in on or before 07 March 2022. 

Job Summary
NotificationGMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 94 Senior Resident Post @gmch.gov.in,Check Eligibility
Notification Date23 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission7 Mar, 2022
CityChandigarh
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
