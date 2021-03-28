Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021 for Managerial Posts, Apply Online @goashipyard.in

Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021: Goa Shipyard Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy General Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at goashipyard.in from 26 March 2021 to 26 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 26 April 2021

Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Export) - 1 Post

Senior Manager (Administration) - 1 Post

Senior Manager (Electrician and Weapon) - 1 Post

Senior Manager (Hull) - 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) - 1 Post

Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager (Export) - B.E./B.TECH in Mechanical/Production/Electronics/Electrical/Naval Architecture from a recognized university / AICTE approved institution.

Senior Manager (Administration) - Graduate in any discipline with 2 years full time Regular MBA/ PG Degree / PG Diploma from a recognized University.

Senior Manager (Electrician and Weapon) - Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) from a recognized University / AICTE approved institution with specialization in Electrical Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Senior Manager (Hull) - Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) from a recognized University / AICTE approved institution with specialization in Naval Architecture.

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) - Graduate And qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Cost Accountant qualified from Institute of Cost Accountant of India.

Deputy Manager (Finance) –Graduate And qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Cost Accountant qualified from Institute of Cost Accountant of India.

Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification Download

Official Website

How to apply for Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 26 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the submission of the application for future reference.