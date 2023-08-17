Govt Job Recruitment Exam Update 2023: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has informed while addressing the 14th Hindi Consultative Committee that the Centre will conduct government exams in 15 languages so that the youth of the country do not miss any opportunity.

Govt Job Recruitment Exam Update 2023: On August 16, 2023, an official update related to government jobs was made by the Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh. He has announced that the Central Government has recently decided to conduct government job recruitment examinations through the SSC in 15 different languages. This move aims to ensure that the youth of the nation can avail themselves of every opportunity without any hindrance. Addressing the 14th meeting of the Hindi Consultative Committee under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, he stated that “this historic decision will give impetus to the participation of local youth and encourage regional languages”.

Recent News: B.Ed vs BTC Supreme Court's Verdict Impact On CTET Eligibility Criteria 2023

Govt Job Recruitment Exam Update 2023: Centre To Hold Test In 15 Languages Said Minister Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, Dr. Jitendra Singh, stated that “It has been recently decided to conduct the government job test in 15 Indian languages so that the language barrier does not let any youth of the country miss the job opportunity".

It has been recently decided to conduct the government job test in 15 Indian languages so that the language barrier does not let any youth miss the job opportunity: Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh



Notable progress made in last more than nine years under the leadership of PM… pic.twitter.com/34RekaVrzb — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 16, 2023

Apart from Hindi and English, the examination paper will be formulated in 13 regional languages. These languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also known as Meiti), and Konkani. This expansion of languages pertains to the recruitment examination managed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Also Read: Over 2.5 Lakh Vacancies in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Minister said that “Notable progress has been made in the last more than nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the Indian regional languages besides the official language Hindi. The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects”.

Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that there had been persistent demands from different states to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi. "The government appointed an expert committee to look at this aspect too amongst other things (review of scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the Commission). Though the policy was initiated with the Official Language Rules, 1976, significant progress has been made only in the last five-six years," he added.

Download CTET August 2023 Admit Card and Exam Schedule

Government Exams in 15 Languages - An Initiative Backed by National Education Policy (NEP)

The Minister shared that the Staff Selection Commission recently introduced a framework enabling candidates to take examinations in 15 languages. Furthermore, there are ongoing preparations to extend this provision to encompass written tests in all 22 scheduled languages. "The JEE, NEET, and UGC exams are also being conducted in 12 of our languages," he said.

For UPSC exams, the minister stated that, although there remains a scarcity of advanced-level academic books, collaborative initiatives with the Education Ministry are in progress to encourage the development of specialized books in Indian languages. He also shared that “the first MBBS course in Hindi in the country was launched in October last year in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. And now Uttarakhand has become the second state to launch an MBBS programme in Hindi”.

According to a statement released by the Personnel Ministry“Calling for adoption of common terminology from English and other languages, Madhya Pradesh could take the lead in introducing medical education in Hindi by adopting words such as "nucleus" and "amoeba" verbatim rather than wasting time and resources in trying to cook up a translation”.

The minister said that Prime Minister Modi had made a significant stride in the new National Education Policy (NEP) by prioritizing the use of students' mother tongue in primary, technical, and medical education—a decision of great historical significance.

"PM Modi has given a call to provide medical and engineering education in regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Bengali. Medical education has commenced in Hindi and soon engineering studies will also begin in Hindi translation of engineering books has commenced in eight languages across the country, and soon students across the nation will be able to pursue technical and medical education in their mother tongue," Dr. Jitendra Singh said. The minister emphasised in the meeting of the Hindi review committee that "As we promote Hindi, other Indian languages too would gain and prosper. The real impact would be felt as the mindset changes, resulting in social change".

Earlier the Union Minister, Jitendra Singh, stated that the government is working in mission mode to fill over 9.64 lakh vacant seats and has been planning Rozgar mela events across the country. He informed the Lok Sabha that “Filling up of vacant posts in various Ministries/ Departments is a continuous process. As part of Rozgar Mela, the vacant posts are being filled in a Mission Mode”. He further stated that “DoPT has been directing ministries/ departments of the Central Government, from time to time, to fill up vacant posts in a time-bound manner.”