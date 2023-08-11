CTET Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Check Offline Exam Schedule, Shift Timings for Paper 1, Paper 2

CTET Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Check the step-by-step process of downloading the CTET August 2023 admit card. Also, check the shift timings and exam schedule of the CTET 2023 exam which is going to be held by CBSE in offline mode on August 20, 2023.

CTET Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Admit card for CTET August 2023 Exam will be released soon by CBSE on ctet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download admit cards from the official website. CBSE is going to conduct CTET 2023 Exam on August 20, 2023, in offline mode. Candidates can check the venue of the exam centers from the pre-admit card. There are two Papers in each CTET: Paper-1 for Class I to V and Paper-2 for Class VI to VIII. If a candidate intends to teach classes from I-VIII, he/she has to appear in both papers.

CTET Admit Card Release Date 2023

Below are some Important Dates for the CTET August 2023 Exam:

CTET August 2023 Exam Important Dates CTET Pre Admit Card Release Date August 1, 2023 CTET Admit Card Release Date August 18, 2023 CTET 2023 Exam Date August 20, 2023 Timing of Examination Paper-1 9.30 am to 12.00 pm (2.30 Hours) Paper-2 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm (2.30 Hours) Material to be brought on the day of examination Downloaded Admit Card and valid ID Proof (any of the following) documents such as ‘PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Passport, Ration Card, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence

Steps to download CTET August 2023 Admit Card

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of CTET, i.e., ctet.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link – “CTET August 2023 Admit Card Download”

Step-3: Enter your login details. You need to enter your registration number/ application number and password/date of birth to log in.

Step-4: Download the admit card

Step-5: Take out the print copy of the same for future use.

CTET 2023 Exam Schedule: Paper 1 and Paper 2 Shift Timings

CTET August 2023 Exam Paper 1 Paper 2 Entry in the Examination Hall 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Checking of Admit Cards 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM Distribution of Test Booklet 9:15 AM 2:15 PM Seal of the Test Booklet to be broken/opened to take out the Answer Sheet 9:25 AM 2:25 PM Last Entry in the Examination Hall 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Test Commences 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Test Concludes 12:00 Noon 5:00 PM

Note: Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre after the commencement of the examination as per time schedule given above or on the admit card. Candidates need to bring the admit card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it. So, candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of the examination.

CTET 2023 Exam Guidelines

Let’s look at some important guidelines to be followed during the CTET 2023 exam:

Exam Centre Guidelines:

A seat indicating roll number will be allocated to each candidate. Candidates should find and occupy their allocated seat only.‟ Any candidate found to have changed room or the seat on his/her own other than allotted, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no plea would be accepted for it.

Items prohibited in the Exam hall:

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the centres:

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/ pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, logtable, electronic pen/scanner, cardboard, etc. Any communication devices like mobile phones, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc. Any watch/wrist watch, wallet, goggles, handbags, gold/artificial ornaments etc. Any other item which could be used for unfair means and for hiding communication devices/ gadgets like camera, bluetooth device, etc.

Rough Work

All calculations/writing work is to be done only in the rough sheet provided at the test centre in the examination room/hall and on completion of the test, candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the Invigilator on duty in the room/hall.