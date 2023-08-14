CTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download 2023: Answer Keys of Paper 1, Paper 2

CTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download 2023: Get CTET question papers with answer keys. Central Teacher Eligibility Test is going to be held by CBSE on August 20, 2023 in offline mode. So, start practicing the solved CTET previous year papers.

CTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download: The CTET 2023 exam is going to be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023. CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) is a prestigious examination for aspiring teachers in India conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It serves as a gateway for individuals aspiring to become teachers in central government schools such as NVS, KVS, and other schools, etc. This exam tests the candidates' eligibility and knowledge for teaching under two levels - primary (Class 1 to 5) and upper primary (Class 6 to 8).

CTET previous year papers serve as a valuable resource for candidates as they provide insights into the types of questions asked in the exam, time management strategies, and help in identifying important topics. Practicing previous years' papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Here you will get the section-wise and date-wise previous year's questions papers of the CTET Tier-1 exam along with solutions.

CTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download: Paper-1 and Paper-2

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving the previous year's question papers of the CTET Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all four sections within a reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks:

CTET Previous Year Papers

Benefits of Practicing CTET Previous Year Papers

Let's look at some of the major benefits of practicing CTET previous year papers before the examination:

1. Get the Overview of the Latest CTET Exam Pattern

The CTET previous year's papers provide insight into the CTET exam pattern, including the types of questions, distribution of marks, and time management strategies. By solving these papers, candidates can become familiar with the structure of the paper and can adjust their preparation accordingly.

2. Understanding the Types of Questions Asked

The CTET previous year's papers showcase the variety of questions that have been asked in past exams. This helps candidates understand the range of topics and question formats that might appear in the current year's exam.

3. Know the Most Frequently Asked Questions

By analyzing previous years' papers, candidates can identify which topics or subjects have a higher likelihood of being asked. This allows them to allocate their time and efforts more effectively while preparing.

4. Understaning the Difficulty Level of the CTET Exam

CTET exams might have varying levels of difficulty from year to year. Practicing with previous year's papers exposes candidates to a spectrum of difficulty levels and prepares them to handle unexpected challenges.

5. Practice and Revision

Regular practice with previous year's papers helps candidates refine their problem-solving skills and boosts their confidence. Additionally, revisiting these papers can serve as an excellent revision tool as the exam date approaches.

So, by incorporating CTET's previous papers into the study plan, aspirants can enhance their overall performance and boost their chances of success in the CTET exam 2023.

FAQ

Q1. What is the CTET Exam Pattern 2023?

As per the CTET exam pattern for paper 1 and paper 2, each paper comprises 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes for each paper.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in CTET 2023 Exam?

No, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in the CTET 2023 exam.

Q3. How to prepare for the CTET exam from the Previous Year's Question Papers?

To prepare well for the CTET exam, one must carefully analyze the CTET syllabus, clear the basic concepts, and attempt the mock test and previous papers to obtain favorable results in the exam.
Next