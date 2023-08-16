BEd vs BTC: Will CTET Primary Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 Change After Supreme Court’s Verdict?

BEd vs BTC Impact On CTET Eligibility Criteria 2023 : Recently, Supreme Court has given its final verdict on B.Ed and BTC Controversy. Will the Supreme Court’s decision on B.Ed vs BTC case impact the eligibility criteria for the CTET primary teacher exam? Check details here!

B.Ed vs BTC Impact On CTET Eligibility Criteria 2023: On 11 August 2023, the Supreme Court gave the verdict that only BTC Diploma holders are eligible to apply for primary teacher posts. A panel consisting of Justice Anirudh Bose and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued directives and invalidated the Central Government's notification concerning REET Level 1 recruitment. The decision puts a close to the prolonged discussion over the qualifications of aspiring teachers, involving B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) and BTC (Basic Training Certificate).

B.Ed vs BTC Supreme Court’s Verdict: Impact on CTET Eligibility Criteria 2023

The Supreme Court's decision in the B.Ed vs BTC case has implications for candidates appearing in the CTET exam. The decision states that only BTC (Basic Teacher Certificate) qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for primary teacher positions in government schools. This means that B.Ed-qualified candidates will no longer be eligible to apply for these positions.

This decision will affect the CTET-qualified candidates in a way that B.Ed-qualified candidates who have already appeared for the CTET exam will not be eligible for any future vacancies for primary teacher positions. This decision is also likely to have a significant impact on the number of candidates appearing for the CTET exam. It is expected that the number of BTC-qualified candidates appearing for the exam will increase, while the number of B.Ed-qualified candidates appearing for the exam will decrease. This is because BTC-qualified candidates will now be the only ones eligible to apply for primary teacher positions.

CTET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Is B.Ed Compulsory for CTET Exam?

No, possessing a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree is not mandatory for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination. Nevertheless, to qualify for the CTET assessment, candidates need to hold a minimum educational credential of Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks and have either completed or are in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), or a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). Therefore, although a B.Ed degree is not a compulsory requirement, candidates must possess the stipulated qualifications mentioned earlier to be eligible for the CTET exam.

CTET exam consists of two Papers - Paper 1 for Class I to V (Primary) and Paper 2 for Class VI to VIII (Elementary). If a candidate intends to teach classes from I-VIII, he/she has to appear in both the papers:

Educational Qualification for Classes I-V (Primary Level) Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE Regulations, 2002 OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)* OR Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of a two year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.” Educational Qualification for Classes VI-VIII (Elementary Level) Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE Regulations OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)* OR Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.”

Note:

A relaxation of 5% in the qualifying marks will be given to the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH candidates.

Candidates pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI) will be eligible for appearing in CTET.

Overall, the Supreme Court's decision in the B.Ed vs BTC case is a significant development that will have far-reaching implications for candidates appearing in the CTET exam and for the quality of teachers in government schools.

