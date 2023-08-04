CTET Syllabus 2023: Paper 1, Paper 2 Exam Pattern PDF Download

CTET Syllabus 2023 PDF Download : Check the latest CBSE CTET exam pattern and detailed syllabus, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of Paper 1 and Paper 2.

CTET Syllabus 2023 PDF Download: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi, conducts the CTET 2023 exam to determine the eligibility of aspirants for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8. The 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted offline, i.e., pen-paper (OMR), based on August 20, 2023. Along with the CTET syllabus PDF, aspirants must be familiar with the CTET exam pattern to get well-acquainted with exam requirements, section-wise questions, and marking schemes prescribed by the officials. So let’s look at the detailed CTET syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2, including the CTET exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books.

CTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is an offline test conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi, twice a year. Here is the major overview of the CTET syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for the ease of aspirants.

CTET Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi Post Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test Exam Mode Offline Category CTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern Number of Questions Paper 1: 150 MCQs Paper 2: 150 MCQs Maximum Marks Paper 1: 150 Marks Paper 2: 150 Marks Duration Paper 1: 2 hours and 30 minutes Paper 2: 2 hours and 30 minutes Negative Marking No negative marking

CTET Exam Pattern 2023: Paper 1 and Paper 2

The CTET exam comprises two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, and Paper 2 will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates who want to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII must appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2023 Subject No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2 hours and 30 minutes Language I (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQs 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQs 30 Marks Total 150 MCQs 150 Marks CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2023 Subject No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2 hours and 30 minutes Language I (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher) OR (v) Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V) 60 MCQs 60 Marks Total 150 MCQs 150 Marks

Note:

CTET exam will be held in two stages, i.e., Paper I for Class 1 to 5 and Paper II for Class 6 to 8.

The CTET 2023 exam consists of multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct.

The maximum mark for each paper is 150 marks.

As per the marking scheme, each question carries one mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the exam.

CTET Syllabus PDF 2023

Candidates who are going to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test must download the detailed syllabus of CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The syllabus comprises important topics typically asked in the exam. Check out the CTET syllabus shared below for reference purposes.

CTET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023

The CTET Paper 1 syllabus PDF is divided into five sections, i.e., Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper I is for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V. Let’s discuss the subject-wise CTET syllabus PDF for Paper 1, tabulated below.

CTET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development (Primary School Child) • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived.

Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, impairment, etc.

Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially Abled Learners. Learning and Pedagogy • How children think and learn; how and why children “fail‟ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a “scientific investigator‟ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s “errors” as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental CTET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Language I Language Comprehension • Reading unseen passages - two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar, and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative, or discursive) Pedagogy of Language Development • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicatingideasverbally and in written form • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing • Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resources of the classroom • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Language -II Comprehension Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability Pedagogy of Language Development • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading andwriting• Teaching - learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Mathematics Content • Geometry • Shapes & Spatial Understanding • Solids around Us • Numbers • Addition and Subtraction • Multiplication • Division • Measurement • Weight • Time • Volume • Data Handling • Patterns • Money Pedagogical issues • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum • Language of Mathematics • Community Mathematics • Evaluation through formal and informal methods • Problems of Teaching • Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching • Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Environmental Studies Content i. Family and Friends: Relationships, Work and Play Animals, and Plants ii. Food iii. Shelter iv. Water v. Travel vi. Things We Make and Do Pedagogical Issues • Concept and scope of EVS • Significance of EVS, integrated EVS • Environmental Studies & Environmental Education • Learning Principles • Scope & relation to Science & Social Science • Approaches of presenting concepts • Activities • Experimentation/Practical Work • Discussion • CCE • Teaching material/Aids • Problems

CTET Syllabus 2023 for Paper 2

The CTET Paper 2 syllabus PDF is divided into four sections, i.e., Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, or Social Studies/Social Science. Paper I is for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII Let’s discuss the subject-wise CTET syllabus PDF for Paper 2 is tabulated below:

CTET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development (Elementary School Child) • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-BasedAssessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs • Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived • Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, “impairment‟ etc. • Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners Learning and Pedagogy • How children think and learn; how and why children „fail‟ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a “scientific investigator‟ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s “errors‟ as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental CTET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Language I Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages - two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar, and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative, or discursive) Pedagogy of Language Development • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use • IT as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating as verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors, and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading, and writing • Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resources of the classroom • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Language-II a) Comprehension • Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with questions on comprehension, grammar, and verbal ability b) Pedagogy of Language Development • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors, and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading, and writing • Teaching - learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Mathematics and Science (i) Mathematics • Number System • Knowing our Numbers • Playing with Numbers • Whole Numbers • Negative Numbers and Integers • Fractions (ii) Algebra • Introduction to Algebra • Ratio and Proportion (iii) Geometry • Basic geometrical ideas (2-D) • Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D) • Symmetry: (reflection) • Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses) •Mensuration • Data handling (iv) Pedagogical issues • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum • Language of Mathematics • Community Mathematics • Evaluation • Remedial Teaching • Problem of Teaching Science (a) Content 1. Food • Sources of food • Components of food • Cleaning food 2. Materials • Materials of daily use 3. The World of the Living 4. Moving Things People and Ideas 5. How things work • Electric current and circuits • Magnets 6. Natural Phenomena 7. Natural Resources b) Pedagogical issues • Nature & Structure of Sciences • Natural Science/Aims & objectives • Understanding & Appreciating Science • Approaches/Integrated Approach • Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science) • Innovation • Text Material/Aids • Evaluation - cognitive/psychomotor/affective • Problems • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Social Studies/Social Sciences Content 1. History • When, Where and How • The Earliest Societies • The First Farmers and Herders • The First Cities • Early States • New Ideas • The First Empire • Contacts with Distant lands • Political Developments • Culture and Science • New Kings and Kingdoms • Sultans of Delhi • Architecture • Creation of an Empire • Social Change • Regional Cultures • The Establishment of Company Power • Rural Life and Society • Colonialism and Tribal Societies • The Revolt of 1857-58 • Women and reform • Challenging the Caste System • The Nationalist Movement • India After Independence 2. Geography • Geography as a social study and as a science • Planet: Earth in the solar system • Globe • Environment in its totality: natural and human environment • Air • Water • Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication • Resources: Types - Natural and Human • Agriculture 3. Social and Political Life • Diversity • Government • Local Government • Making a Living • Democracy • State Government • Understanding Media • Unpacking Gender • The Constitution • Parliamentary Government • The Judiciary • Social Justice and the Marginalised 4. Pedagogical issue • Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies • Class Room Processes, activities and discourse • Developing Critical thinking • Enquiry/Empirical Evidence • Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies • Sources - Primary & Secondary • Projects Work • Evaluation

How to Cover CTET Syllabus 2023?

CTET 2023 exam is one of the most competitive teaching exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for this teacher exam, making it highly competitive. Hence, candidates must be familiar with the CTET syllabus to study all the topics important for the exam. Here are the best tips and tricks to ace CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 with flying colors.

Check the CTET syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation to identify important and unimportant topics for the exam.

Create a list of important topics for the exam and allocate sufficient time to all the topics to finish the syllabus on time.

Use the expert-recommended books to cover both basic concepts and advanced-level topics with ease.

Attempt mock papers and CTET previous year's question papers to increase solving speed, accuracy, and time-management skills.

Revise all the topics covered so far twice a week to remember concepts for a definite period.

CTET Syllabus 2023-Best Books

