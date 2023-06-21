CTET 2023 Paper 2 in Offline Mode: Check Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

CTET 2023 Paper 2 in Offline Mode: The 17th edition of the CTET exam is going to be held by CBSE in offline mode. i.e., pen-paper (OMR) mode on August 20, 2023 (Sunday) across different exam centres. As per the official notification, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will consist of two papers. Paper-1 is for teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper-2 is for teachers for Classes 6 to 8.

As the CTET exam will be held on August 20, 2023, the candidates should build a study plan based on the latest curriculum and adopt the right approach to achieve a favorable result in the exam. The candidates should follow the latest exam pattern and curriculum and implement the right techniques to achieve high marks in the exam. All the eligible candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in Paper 2 will be awarded the C TET e- certificate . So, let’s look at the CTET 2023 Paper-2 preparation tips and strategy.

How to crack CTET 2023 Paper-2 Offline Exam?

As the CTET 2023 exam is approaching, candidates must adhere to the CTET syllabus and exam preparation tips to excel in Paper-2 in one attempt. Along with this, they should develop the correct study plan approach and learning material to prepare well for the CTET exam 2023. So, we have compiled the best CTET exam preparation tips for aspirants who are going to participate in the upcoming CTET Paper-2.

Familiarity with the CTET Paper-2 Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well versed with the CTET exam pattern for Paper-2 before commencing their preparation. By doing this, they will learn about the paper format and marking scheme followed by the board. The CTET exam pattern for Paper 2 is shared below:

Type Area No. of Questions Marks Compulsory Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Optional (Either A or B) A- Mathematics & Science 60 60 B - Social Studies/Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note:

- The questions asked in the CTET Paper-2 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

- The CTET Paper-2 will be conducted for a teacher for classes VI to VIII

- Paper-2 comprised a total of 150 MCQs for a maximum of 150 marks.

- The duration of Paper-2 shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Know about the CTET Important Topics

The second CTET exam preparation tip is that the candidates should cover all the topics prescribed in the official CTET syllabus. With the help of this, they will learn all the topics from which questions are made available in the CTET Paper 2. Preparing for the CTET Paper 2 topics will improve their preparation level and improve their chances of qualifying for the exam. Some of the important topics for CTET Paper-2 have been listed below:

Subject CTET Topics Child Development and Pedagogy · Child Development (Elementary School Child) · Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs · Learning and Pedagogy Language I · Language Comprehension · Pedagogy of Language Development Language-II · Comprehension · Pedagogy of Language Development Mathematics and Science Mathematics · Number System · Algebra · Geometry Science · Food · Materials · The World of the Living · Moving Things People and Ideas · How things work · Natural Phenomena · Natural Resources Social Studies/Social Sciences · History · Geography · Social and Political Life · Pedagogical issues

Follow the Study Time Table

Once the Paper II syllabus is completed successfully, the candidates should plan a robust timetable till the exams are conducted successfully. Along with the important topics, they should also include breaks and revision sessions in their timetable to complete the exam syllabus on time.

Solve CTET Paper-2 Mock Tests

Without mock tests, the CTET Paper-2 preparation would remain incomplete. Thus, the candidates should attempt a minimum of 2-3 mock tests every day during the preparation to identify strong & weak areas and strengthen their time management skills. Also, it will help to attempt maximum questions in less time with good accuracy.

Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next CTET Paper 2 preparation tip is to solve the previous year's question papers to determine their preparation level. Also, they will be able to check the difficulty level and questions asked in the CTET Paper 2 exam. They should try to solve at least 2-3 previous year question papers every day to analyze their performance and improve their performance level.

Regular Revision

Candidates should include revision in their CTET Exam Preparation Strategy. For example, they should prepare short notes on all the CTET topics including key points, formulas, and shortcut techniques at the time of the preparation. These short notes are useful for quick revision. Thus, the candidates should make sure to revise all the covered topics on the weekend to remember details for a longer period.

We hope this article on the CTET Paper 2 preparation tips was useful for the aspirants. Candidates should follow the CTET Paper-2 exam tips and techniques to stay ahead in the competition.