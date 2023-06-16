CTET 2023 Paper 1 to be held in Offline Mode by CBSE: Check Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

CTET 2023 Paper 1 to be held in Offline Mode by CBSE: Check the CTET Paper 1 preparation tips and strategy along with the latest exam pattern to crack the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023.

CTET 2023 Paper 1 to be held in Offline Mode by CBSE: CBSE is going to hold the 17th edition of the CTET examination in offline mode. i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based on August 20, 2023 (Sunday) across India in the specified cities. As per the latest CTET exam pattern , there will be two papers in the exam. Paper 1 is for teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for teachers for Classes 6 to 8.

As the CTET exam is approaching, the candidates should build a study plan based on the latest curriculum and adopt the right approach to achieve a favorable result in the exam. It must be noted that only those candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in Paper 1 will be awarded the TET qualifying certificate. Hence, we have shared below the best CTET exam preparation tips for candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming TET Paper 1 exam.

How to crack CTET Exam 2023?

The candidates should adhere to the right preparation strategy to obtain high marks in CTET 2023 Paper 1 exam. They must be well versed with the CTET syllabus and choose the finest learning materials before commencing the exam preparation. So, we have outlined below the best CTET exam preparation tips for Paper 1 to guide the aspirants in the right manner.

Understand the CTET Paper-1 Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the CTET exam pattern for Paper 1 before starting their preparation. This will provide them insights into the paper format and marking scheme defined by the board. The overview of the CTET exam pattern for Paper 1 will be as follow:

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

Note:

1. All questions asked in CTET Paper-1 will be Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs).

2. The CTET Paper-1will be conducted for a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

3. Paper 1 will carry 150 MCQs for a maximum of 150 marks.

4. The duration of Paper 1shall be two-and-a-half hours.

Learn the CTET Paper-1 Important Topics

The candidates should be well-versed in the topics mentioned in the official CTET syllabus. With this, they will be able to concentrate on topics from which questions will be present in the CTET Paper-1. Also, this will help them prepare only those CTET topics that are important for the exam as this will minimize their confusion and save them time.

Make a Proper Study Plan for CTET Paper-1

After getting familiar with the lengthy syllabus, the candidates should prepare a robust study plan and follow it till Paper 1 is conducted successfully. Apart from the important topics, they must add frequent breaks and revision sessions in their study plan to cover the vast syllabus at the scheduled time.

Attempt CTET Paper-1 Mock Tests

No CTET preparation is successful without attempting mock tests & sample papers every day. Thus, the candidates should solve at least 2-3 mock tests every day in the last leg of the preparation. Also, it will help to solve a maximum number of questions in a less time frame with 100% accuracy.

Practice CTET Paper-1 Previous Year's Papers

The next CTET exam preparation tip is to attempt the previous year's question papers to assess their preparation level. Also, it will help them to get familiar with the difficulty level and questions asked repeatedly in the CTET Paper-I exam. This will enable them to align their studies with the actual exam curriculum.

Regular Revision

Candidates should have revision sessions in their CTET study plan. For instance, they should make notes for all the CTET topics during the preparation. These short notes can be used for last-minute revision. Thus, the candidates must revise the key details twice a week to recall topics easily on exam day.

We hope this article on the CTET Paper-1 preparation tips was informative for the aspirants. Candidates must solve the CTET Paper-1 questions and revise all the topics to attain favorable results in the exam.