CTET December 2022 Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Download Paper 1 & 2 with Answer Keys

CTET December 2022 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key: CTET 2023 exam will be conducted by CBSE in offline mode on August 20, 2023, across different exam centres. Candidates must practice the CTET exam previous year’s papers to score high marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the CTET December 2022 question paper including both Paper-1 and Paper-2. The answer keys of the question paper are also in PDF format. Let’s first look at the exam pattern of CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2:
CTET 2023 Exam Pattern
There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Let's look at the latest CTET exam pattern in brief:
|
CTET Paper-1 Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Number of Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
A. Mathematics & Science
|
30 Each
|
60
|
B. Social Studies & Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.
|
Download CTET December 2022 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)
Candidates can download the CTET December 2022 question paper-1 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:
|
CTET December 2022 Question Paper-1: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
|
CTET December 2022 Paper-1 Answer Key: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Download CTET December 2022 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)
Candidates can download the CTET December 2022 question paper-2 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:
|
CTET December 2022 Question Paper-2: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
|
CTET December 2022 Paper-2 Answer Key: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
After the completion of the CTET exam, the question papers, marked responses of each candidate, and the provisional answer keys for CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2 are displayed by CBSE on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The final answer keys are released before the declaration of the CTET result.
|
