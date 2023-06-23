CTET December 2022 Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Download Paper 1 & 2 with Answer Keys

CTET Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF: Download the CTET December 2022 Question Paper with answer keys for both Paper-1 and Paper-2.

CTET December 2022 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key: CTET 2023 exam will be conducted by CBSE in offline mode on August 20, 2023, across different exam centres. Candidates must practice the CTET exam previous year’s papers to score high marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the CTET December 2022 question paper including both Paper-1 and Paper-2. The answer keys of the question paper are also in PDF format. Let’s first look at the exam pattern of CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2:

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.  Let's look at the latest CTET exam pattern in brief:

CTET Paper-1 Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

A. Mathematics & Science

30 Each

60

B. Social Studies & Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.

CTET Study Material 2023

Download CTET 2023 Syllabus for Paper-1 and Paper-2

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2023 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2023 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

Download CTET December 2022 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)

Candidates can download the CTET December 2022 question paper-1 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

CTET December 2022 Question Paper-1: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

December 28, 2022 Question Paper-1

December 29, 2022 Question Paper-1

CTET December 2022 Paper-1 Answer Key: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Download CTET December 2022 Paper-1 Answer Key

Download CTET December 2022 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)

Candidates can download the CTET December 2022 question paper-2 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

CTET December 2022 Question Paper-2: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

December 28, 2022 Question Paper-2

December 29, 2022 Question Paper-2

CTET December 2022 Paper-2 Answer Key: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Download CTET December 2022 Paper-2 Answer Key

After the completion of the CTET exam, the question papers, marked responses of each candidate, and the provisional answer keys for CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2 are displayed by CBSE on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The final answer keys are released before the declaration of the CTET result.

CTET 2023 Exam Updates

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

CTET 2023 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Check CTET 2023 Exam Certificate Validity Period

Check CTET 2023 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check CTET 2023 Marks Normalization Method

FAQ

Q1. What are the CTET 2023 Exam Dates?

CTET 2023 Exam will be held on August 20, 2023 in offline mode.

Q2. How Many Papers are there in CTET 2023 Exam?

There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Q3. Will there be any negative Marking in CTET 2023 Exam?

There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.

