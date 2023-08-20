CTET Question Paper 2023 PDF: Download Answer Key of Paper 1, Paper 2 Set A/B/C/D

CTET Question Paper with Answer Key 2023 (PDF Download Set A/B/C/D): CTET 2023 exam is being held today, August 20, 2023, in offline mode. Paper-1 is being held in the morning shift (9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon) and Paper-2 will be held in the afternoon shift (2:30 PM to 5:00 PM). All the questions asked will be in the objective MCQ format and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.
|
Check CTET Exam Analysis 2023 - Paper 1 and Paper 2
Below is the exam pattern followed by CBSE in the CTET 2023 exam:
|
CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
No. of MCQs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
2 hours and 30 minutes
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Mathematics
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Environmental Studies
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
|
|
CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
No. of MCQs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
2 hours and 30 minutes
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Mathematics and Science
(for Mathematics and Science teacher)
OR (v) Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)
For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)
|
60 MCQs
|
60 Marks
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
In this article, we have shared the question paper of the CTET Exam 2023. The answer key for the CTET 2023 Paper-1 has been shared below the question paper. The official CTET 2023 Answer Key will be released after a few days of the exam.
So, let’s have a look at the CTET 2023 Paper-1 and Answer Key:
CTET Question Paper and Answer Key 2023: Paper 1 PDF Download
Download the CTET question paper and answer key 2023 for Paper-1 which is for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V:
|
CTET Paper 1 Question Paper and Answer Key 2023
|
CTET Paper 1 Question Paper (Set-A/B/C/D)
|
CTET Paper 1 Answer Key (Set-A/B/C/D)
CTET Question Paper and Answer Key 2023: Paper 2 PDF Download
Download the CTET question paper and answer key 2023 for Paper-2 which is for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII:
|
CTET Paper 2 Question Paper and Answer Key 2023
|
CTET Paper 2 Question Paper (Set-A/B/C/D)
|
Download PDF
|
CTET Paper 2 Answer Key (Set-A/B/C/D)
|
Download PDF
Language of the CTET Question Paper 2023
The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English). The Language I and II questions will be asked from the language chosen by the candidate:
|
Language
|
Code No.
|
Language
|
Code No.
|
English
|
01
|
Marathi
|
11
|
Hindi
|
02
|
Mizo
|
12
|
Assamese
|
03
|
Nepali
|
13
|
Bengali
|
04
|
Oriya
|
14
|
Garo
|
05
|
Punjabi
|
15
|
Gujarati
|
06
|
Sanskrit
|
16
|
Kannada
|
07
|
Tamil
|
17
|
Khasi
|
08
|
Telugu
|
18
|
Malayalam
|
09
|
Tibetan
|
19
|
Manipuri
|
10
|
Urdu
|
20
Highlights of CTET Exam 2023
- CTET Dec 2023 Exam is being in offline mode across 184 exam centres in India.
- Each question carries an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 and Paper-2.
- 150 questions will be asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 each).
- There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.
- CTET is qualifying in nature. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.
CTET Official Answer Key 2023
The CBSE will display the provisional answer key of Paper-1 and Paper-2 on the CTET official website - ctet.nic.in. The board will provide an opportunity for the candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. The provisional answer keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered.
The board’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. CBSE will not inform the candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.
|
CTET 2023 Exam Updates
|
