CTET Question Paper 2023 PDF: Download Answer Key of Paper 1, Paper 2 Set A/B/C/D

CTET 2023 Exam Question Paper Answer Key PDF: Download CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 with answer Keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test exam held on August 20, 2023, in offline mode for all the sets - A, B, C, and D. The 17th edition of the CTET exam is being held in 20 languages.

CTET Question Paper with Answer Key 2023 (PDF Download Set A/B/C/D): CTET 2023 exam is being held today, August 20, 2023, in offline mode. Paper-1 is being held in the morning shift (9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon) and Paper-2 will be held in the afternoon shift (2:30 PM to 5:00 PM). All the questions asked will be in the objective MCQ format and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Below is the exam pattern followed by CBSE in the CTET 2023 exam:

CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

No. of MCQs

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Development and Pedagogy

30 MCQs

30 Marks

2 hours and 30 minutes

Language I (Compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Language II (Compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Mathematics

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Environmental Studies

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Total

150 MCQs

150 Marks

 

CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

No. of MCQs

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Development and Pedagogy

30 MCQs

30 Marks

2 hours and 30 minutes

Language I (Compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Language II (Compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Mathematics and Science

(for Mathematics and Science teacher)

OR (v) Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 

For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)

60 MCQs

60 Marks

Total

150 MCQs

150 Marks

In this article, we have shared the question paper of the CTET Exam 2023. The answer key for the CTET 2023 Paper-1 has been shared below the question paper. The official CTET 2023 Answer Key will be released after a few days of the exam.

So, let’s have a look at the CTET 2023 Paper-1 and Answer Key:

CTET Question Paper and Answer Key 2023: Paper 1 PDF Download

Download the CTET question paper and answer key 2023 for Paper-1 which is for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V:

CTET Paper 1 Question Paper and Answer Key 2023 

CTET Paper 1 Question Paper (Set-A/B/C/D)

Download PDF

CTET Paper 1 Answer Key (Set-A/B/C/D)

Download PDF

CTET Question Paper and Answer Key 2023: Paper 2 PDF Download

Download the CTET question paper and answer key 2023 for Paper-2 which is for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII:

CTET Paper 2 Question Paper and Answer Key 2023 

CTET Paper 2 Question Paper (Set-A/B/C/D)

Download PDF

CTET Paper 2 Answer Key (Set-A/B/C/D)

Download PDF

Language of the CTET Question Paper 2023

The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English). The Language I and II questions will be asked from the language chosen by the candidate:

Language 

Code No.

Language 

Code No.

English

01

Marathi

11

Hindi

02

Mizo

12

Assamese

03

Nepali

13

Bengali

04

Oriya

14

Garo

05

Punjabi

15

Gujarati

06

Sanskrit

16

Kannada

07

Tamil

17

Khasi

08

Telugu

18

Malayalam

09

Tibetan

19

Manipuri

10

Urdu

20

Highlights of CTET Exam 2023 

- CTET Dec 2023 Exam is being in offline mode across 184 exam centres in India.

- Each question carries an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 and Paper-2.

- 150 questions will be asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 each).

- There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

- CTET is qualifying in nature. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET Official Answer Key 2023

The CBSE will display the provisional answer key of Paper-1 and Paper-2 on the CTET official website - ctet.nic.in. The board will provide an opportunity for the candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. The provisional answer keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered.

The board’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. CBSE will not inform the candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

CTET 2023 Exam Updates

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

CTET 2023 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Check CTET 2023 Exam Certificate Validity Period

Check CTET 2023 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check CTET 2023 Marks Normalization Method

 

FAQ

Q1. Where will the CTET Question Paper and Answer Key 2023 be released officially?

The CTET Question Paper and Answer Key 2023 will be released officially at the website - ctet.nic.in.

Q2. When will the official CTET Answer Key 2023 be released?

The official CTET 2023 Answer Key will be released after a few days of the CTET exam 2023.

Q3. In how many languages the CTET 2023 exam is being held?

The main CTET question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English). The Language I and II questions will be asked from the language chosen by the candidate amongst the 20 languages.
