CTET 2023 Offline Exam on August 20: Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Important Question Topics Subjectwise

CTET 2023 Offline Exam on August 20: Check the CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 subject-wise important questions and topics along with the detailed syllabus and weightage of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 exam.

CTET Offline Exam 2023 on August 20: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam on August 20, 2023, in offline mode. The CTET 2023 exam is conducted for two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. As the CTET 2023 exam is around the corner, aspirants must devote sufficient time to the revision of all the CTET important topics to perform well in the exam.

The CTET Paper 1 subject-wise important topics cover five papers, i.e., Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Compulsory), Language II (Compulsory), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. On the other hand, the CTET Paper 2 subject-wise important topics cover four papers, i.e., Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Compulsory), Language II (Compulsory), Mathematics, and Science/Social Studies/Social Science.

In this article, we have shared the detailed CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 subject-wise important topics along with the weightage and expert-recommended strategy to ace CTET 2023 exam.

CTET 2023 Exam: Paper 1 and Paper 2 Subject-wise Important Topics Overview

There are two papers in the CTET exam i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper-1 is for the aspirants who want to be a teacher for Classes I to V, and Paper 2 is for the aspirants who want to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Those who wish to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII must appear in both papers.

Have a look at the key highlights of the CTET subject-wise important topics for Paper 1 and Paper 2 shared below:

CTET 2023 Exam Overview Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test Exam Mode Offline Check CTET Exam Centre Statewise List 2023 Category CTET Important Topics CTET Paper 1 Subject Wise Important Topics Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Compulsory), Language II (Compulsory), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies CTET Paper 2 Subject Wise Important Topics Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Compulsory), Language II (Compulsory), Mathematics, and Science/Social Studies/Social Science Number of Questions Paper 1: 150 MCQs Paper 2: 150 MCQs Maximum Marks Paper 1: 150 Marks Paper 2: 150 Marks Duration Paper 1: 2 hours and 30 minutes Paper 2: 2 hours and 30 minutes Negative Marking No negative marking

CTET 2023 Exam: Paper 1 Subject Wise Important Topics

The CTET syllabus for Paper 1 includes five subjects, i.e., Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Compulsory), Language II (Compulsory), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Check the detailed CTET important topics for all the subjects of Paper-1:

CTET Paper 1 Child Development and Pedagogy Important Topics Child Development (Primary School Child) • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs · Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived. · Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, impairment, etc. · Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially Abled Learners. Learning and Pedagogy • How children think and learn; how and why children “fail‟ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a “scientific investigator‟ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s “errors” as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental CTET Paper 1 Language I Important Topics Language Comprehension • Reading unseen passages - two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar, and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative, or discursive) Pedagogy of Language Development • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors, and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading, and writing • Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resources of the classroom • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 1 Language II Important Topics Comprehension Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with questions on comprehension, grammar, and verbal ability Pedagogy of Language Development • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors, and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading andwriting• Teaching - learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resources of the classroom • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 1 Mathematics Important Topics Content • Geometry • Shapes & Spatial Understanding • Solids around Us • Numbers • Addition and Subtraction • Multiplication • Division • Measurement • Weight • Time • Volume • Data Handling • Patterns • Money Pedagogical issues • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum • Language of Mathematics • Community Mathematics • Evaluation through formal and informal methods • Problems of Teaching • Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching • Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 1 Environmental Studies Important Topics Content i. Family and Friends: Relationships, Work and Play Animals, and Plants ii. Food iii. Shelter iv. Water v. Travel vi. Things We Make and Do Pedagogical Issues • Concept and scope of EVS • Significance of EVS, integrated EVS • Environmental Studies & Environmental Education • Learning Principles • Scope & relation to Science & Social Science • Approaches of presenting concepts • Activities • Experimentation/Practical Work • Discussion • CCE • Teaching material/Aids • Problems

CTET 2023 Exam: Paper 2 Subject Wise Important Topics

The CTET syllabus for Paper 2 includes four subjects, i.e., Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Compulsory), Language II (Compulsory), Mathematics, and Science/Social Studies/Social Science. Check the detailed CTET important topics for all the subjects of Paper 2:

CTET Paper 2 Child Development and Pedagogy Important Topics Child Development (Elementary School Child) • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs • Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived • Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, “impairment‟ etc. • Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners Learning and Pedagogy • How children think and learn; how and why children „fail‟ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a “scientific investigator‟ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s “errors‟ as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental CTET Paper 2 Language I Important Topics Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages - two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar, and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative, or discursive) Pedagogy of Language Development • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use • IT as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating as verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors, and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading, and writing • Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resources of the classroom • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 2 Language-II Important Topics a) Comprehension • Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with questions on comprehension, grammar, and verbal ability b) Pedagogy of Language Development • Learning and acquisition • Principles of language Teaching • Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool • Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; • Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors, and disorders • Language Skills • Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading, and writing • Teaching - learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resources of the classroom • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 2 Mathematics and Science Important Topics (i) Mathematics • Number System • Knowing our Numbers • Playing with Numbers • Whole Numbers • Negative Numbers and Integers • Fractions (ii) Algebra • Introduction to Algebra • Ratio and Proportion (iii) Geometry • Basic geometrical ideas (2-D) • Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D) • Symmetry: (reflection) • Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses) •Mensuration • Data handling (iv) Pedagogical issues • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum • Language of Mathematics • Community Mathematics • Evaluation • Remedial Teaching • Problem of Teaching Science (a) Content 1. Food • Sources of food • Components of food • Cleaning food 2. Materials • Materials of daily use 3. The World of the Living 4. Moving Things People and Ideas 5. How things work • Electric current and circuits • Magnets 6. Natural Phenomena 7. Natural Resources b) Pedagogical issues • Nature & Structure of Sciences • Natural Science/Aims & objectives • Understanding & Appreciating Science • Approaches/Integrated Approach • Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science) • Innovation • Text Material/Aids • Evaluation - cognitive/psychomotor/affective • Problems • Remedial Teaching CTET Paper 2 Social Studies/Social Sciences Important Topics Content 1. History • When, Where, and How • The Earliest Societies • The First Farmers and Herders • The First Cities • Early States • New Ideas • The First Empire • Contacts with Distant lands • Political Developments • Culture and Science • New Kings and Kingdoms • Sultans of Delhi • Architecture • Creation of an Empire • Social Change • Regional Cultures • The Establishment of Company Power • Rural Life and Society • Colonialism and Tribal Societies • The Revolt of 1857-58 • Women and reform • Challenging the Caste System • The Nationalist Movement • India After Independence 2. Geography • Geography as a social study and as a science • Planet: Earth in the solar system • Globe • Environment in its totality: natural and human environment • Air • Water • Human Environment: settlement, transport, and communication • Resources: Types - Natural and Human • Agriculture 3. Social and Political Life • Diversity • Government • Local Government • Making a Living • Democracy • State Government • Understanding Media • Unpacking Gender • The Constitution • Parliamentary Government • The Judiciary • Social Justice and the Marginalised 4. Pedagogical issue • Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies • Class Room Processes, activities, and discourse • Developing Critical thinking • Enquiry/Empirical Evidence • Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies • Sources - Primary & Secondary • Projects Work • Evaluation

Weightage of CTET Subject-wise Important Topics 2023

Aspirants must be familiar with the weightage of CTET subject-wise important topics before commencing the preparation. The CTET 2023 exam will be held for two papers, i.e., Paper I (Class 1 to 5) and Paper (Class 6 to 8). Each paper of the CTET 2023 exam comprises 150 questions for 150 marks. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers:

CTET Exam Pattern 2023 for Paper 1 Subject No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2 hours and 30 minutes Language I (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQs 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQs 30 Marks Total 150 MCQs 150 Marks CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2023 Subject No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2 hours and 30 minutes Language I (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher) OR (v) Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V) 60 MCQs 60 Marks Total 150 MCQs 150 Marks

Acing the CTET exam is a challenging task as it is one of the most highly competitive teaching exams in the country. Thus, candidates should build a CTET subject-wise strategy for all the topics asked in Paper 1 and Paper 2. Aspirants must be familiar with the latest CTET syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. Revise all the CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 subject-wise important topics covered so far to remember all the details for a longer period.