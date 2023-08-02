CTET 2023 Exam Centre List OUT: Download CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card, Date, Time, City Intimation Slip

CTET 2023 Exam Centre List OUT: CBSE has released the CTET 2023 exam centre details through the pre-admit card that includes the exam date, time, and city intimation slip. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023.

CTET Exam Centre List 2023 OUT: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2023 exam centre details of the candidates who have registered for the CTET August 2023 exam. As per the latest update, the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam will be conducted in offline mode, i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based, on August 20, 2023, all over India in the specified exam cities.

CTET Exam Dates 2023 Events Dates CTET Exam Application Dates April 27 to May 26, 2023 CTET Pre-Admit Card Release Date August 1, 2023 CTET Admit Card 2023 August 18, 2023 CTET Exam Date 2023 August 20, 2023

In this article, we have shared complete details on the CTET exam centre along with pre-admit card details.

CTET Exam Centres 2023: Download CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card, Date, Time, City Intimation Slip

CBSE has released the CTET pre-admit card of the applicants, with details of the examination city allotted to them on the official website - ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2023 pre-admit cards have been released for two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. CTET 2023 Paper 1 will be conducted for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V. CTET 2023 Paper 2 will be for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A detailed description of examination centers will be informed to all the registered candidates through CTET Admit Card. Candidates can download the CTET pre-admit card from the link given below:

CBSE has informed the applicants that while applying for the CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, based on the district of their present address given by the applicants in their online form, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address. Any request for a change of city of examination will not be entertained.

CTET Exam Centres 2023: Download Complete List

Here is the list of CTET 2023 exam Centres tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants:

City Code State City 101 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Port Blair 102 Andhra Pradesh Anantapur 103 Andhra Pradesh Eluru 104 Andhra Pradesh Guntur 105 Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 106 Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 107 Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 108 Andhra Pradesh Narasaraopet 109 Andhra Pradesh Ongole 110 Andhra Pradesh Rajahmundry 111 Andhra Pradesh Tirupathi 112 Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 113 Andhra Pradesh Vishakapatnam 114 Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar 115 Assam Dibrugarh 116 Assam Guwahati 117 Assam Jorhat 118 Assam Tezpur 119 Bihar Arrah 120 Bihar Bhagalpur 121 Bihar Darbhanga 122 Bihar Gaya 123 Bihar Muzaffarpur 124 Bihar Patna 125 Chandigarh Chandigarh 126 Chhattisgarh Bhilai/Durg 127 Chhattisgarh Bilaspur 128 Chhattisgarh Raipur 129 Delhi New Delhi 130 Gujarat Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar 131 Gujarat Anand 132 Gujarat Himmatnagar 133 Gujarat Jamnagar 134 Gujarat Junagadh 135 Gujarat Mehsana 136 Gujarat Rajkot 137 Gujarat Surat 138 Gujarat Vadodara 139 Gujarat Valsad/Vapi 140 Haryana Ambala 141 Haryana Faridabad 142 Haryana Gurugram 143 Haryana Hisar 144 Haryana Karnal 145 Haryana Kurukshetra 146 Himachal Pradesh Chamba 147 Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur 148 Himachal Pradesh Kangra 149 Himachal Pradesh Kullu 150 Himachal Pradesh Mandi 151 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 152 Himachal Pradesh Una 153 Jammu & Kashmir Baramulla 154 Jammu & Kashmir Jammu 155 Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar 156 Jharkhand Bokaro 157 Jharkhand Dhanbad 158 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 159 Jharkhand Ranchi 160 Karnataka Belgaum 161 Karnataka Bengaluru 162 Karnataka Bidar 163 Karnataka Gulbarga 164 Karnataka Hubli 165 Karnataka Mangalore 166 Karnataka Mysore 167 Karnataka Shimoga 168 Kerala Alappuzha 169 Kerala Ernakulam (Kochi) 170 Kerala Kannur 171 Kerala Kottayam 172 Kerala Kozhikode 173 Kerala Malappuram 174 Kerala Palakkad 175 Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 176 Kerala Thrissur 177 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 178 Madhya Pradesh Gwalior 179 Madhya Pradesh Indore 180 Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur 181 Madhya Pradesh Rewa 182 Madhya Pradesh Sagar 183 Madhya Pradesh Satna 184 Madhya Pradesh Ujjain 185 Maharashtra Akola 186 Maharashtra Ambajogai 187 Maharashtra Amravati 188 Maharashtra Aurangabad 189 Maharashtra Chandrapur 190 Maharashtra Dhule 191 Maharashtra Jalgaon 192 Maharashtra Kashti 193 Maharashtra Kolhapur 194 Maharashtra Latur 195 Maharashtra Mumbai 196 Maharashtra Nagpur 197 Maharashtra Nashik 198 Maharashtra Osmanabad 199 Maharashtra Pandharpur 200 Maharashtra Pune 201 Maharashtra Sangli 202 Maharashtra Satara 203 Maharashtra Solapur 204 Manipur Imphal 205 Meghalaya Shillong 206 Mizoram Aizawl 207 Nagaland Dimapur 208 Odisha Angul 209 Odisha Balasore 210 Odisha Berhampur 211 Odisha Bhadrak 212 Odisha Bhubaneswar 213 Odisha Cuttack 214 Odisha Dhenkanal 215 Odisha Puri 216 Odisha Rourkela 217 Odisha Sambalpur 218 Punjab Amritsar 219 Punjab Bhatinda 220 Punjab Jalandhar 221 Punjab Ludhiana 222 Punjab Mohali 223 Punjab Pathankot 224 Punjab Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib 225 Punjab Sangrur 226 Rajasthan Ajmer 227 Rajasthan Alwar 228 Rajasthan Bikaner 229 Rajasthan Hanumangarh 230 Rajasthan Jaipur 231 Rajasthan Jodhpur 232 Rajasthan Kota 233 Rajasthan Sikar 234 Rajasthan Sri Ganganagar 235 Rajasthan Udaipur 236 Sikkim Gangtok 237 Tamil Nadu Chennai 238 Tamil Nadu Coimbatore 239 Tamil Nadu Madurai 240 Tamil Nadu Nagarcoil 241 Tamil Nadu Salem 242 Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli 243 Tamil Nadu Tirunelveli 244 Telangana Hyderabad 245 Telangana Khammam 246 Telangana Mahabubnagar 247 Telangana Warangal 248 Tripura Agartala 249 Uttar Pradesh Agra 250 Uttar Pradesh Allahabad/Prayagraj 251 Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya 252 Uttar Pradesh Ballia 253 Uttar Pradesh Bareilly 254 Uttar Pradesh Basti 255 Uttar Pradesh Bijnor 256 Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad 257 Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur 258 Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur 259 Uttar Pradesh Jhansi 260 Uttar Pradesh Kanpur 261 Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri 262 Uttar Pradesh Lucknow 263 Uttar Pradesh Mathura 264 Uttar Pradesh Meerut 265 Uttar Pradesh Moradabad 266 Uttar Pradesh Noida/Greater Noida 267 Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur 268 Uttar Pradesh Sitapur 269 Uttar Pradesh Unnao 270 Uttar Pradesh Varanasi 271 Uttarakhand Dehradun 272 Uttarakhand Haldwani 273 Uttarakhand Roorkee 274 West Bengal Asansol 275 West Bengal Bagmara(Jalangi) 276 West Bengal Berhampore 277 West Bengal Burdwan(Bardhaman) 278 West Bengal Durgapur 279 West Bengal Hooghly 280 West Bengal Kolkata 281 West Bengal Malda 282 West Bengal Paschim Medinipur 283 West Bengal Siliguri 284 West Bengal Suri

CTET Exam Centre 2023 Guidelines

There are certain guidelines and instructions to be followed by all the registered candidates at the CTET exam Centre, as listed below: