CTET 2023 Exam Centre List OUT: Download CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card, Date, Time, City Intimation Slip

CTET 2023 Exam Centre List OUT: CBSE has released the CTET 2023 exam centre details through the pre-admit card that includes the exam date, time, and city intimation slip. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023.

CTET Exam Centre List 2023 OUT

CTET Exam Centre List 2023 OUT: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2023 exam centre details of the candidates who have registered for the CTET August 2023 exam. As per the latest update, the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam will be conducted in offline mode, i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based, on August 20, 2023, all over India in the specified exam cities. 

CTET Exam Dates 2023

Events

Dates

CTET Exam Application Dates

April 27 to May 26, 2023

CTET Pre-Admit Card Release Date

August 1, 2023

CTET Admit Card 2023

August 18, 2023

CTET Exam Date 2023

August 20, 2023

In this article, we have shared complete details on the CTET exam centre along with pre-admit card details.

CTET Exam Centres 2023: Download CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card, Date, Time, City Intimation Slip

CBSE has released the CTET pre-admit card of the applicants, with details of the examination city allotted to them on the official website - ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2023 pre-admit cards have been released for two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. CTET 2023 Paper 1 will be conducted for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V.  CTET 2023 Paper 2 will be for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A detailed description of examination centers will be informed to all the registered candidates through CTET Admit Card. Candidates can download the CTET pre-admit card from the link given below:

Download CTET Pre Admit Card 2023

CBSE has informed the applicants that while applying for the CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, based on the district of their present address given by the applicants in their online form, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address. Any request for a change of city of examination will not be entertained.

CTET Exam Centres 2023: Download Complete List

Here is the list of CTET 2023 exam Centres tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants:

City Code

State

City

101

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair

102

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur

103

Andhra Pradesh

Eluru

104

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur

105

Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa

106

Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada

107

Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool

108

Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet

109

Andhra Pradesh

Ongole

110

Andhra Pradesh

Rajahmundry

111

Andhra Pradesh

Tirupathi

112

Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada

113

Andhra Pradesh

Vishakapatnam

114

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

115

Assam

Dibrugarh

116

Assam

Guwahati

117

Assam

Jorhat

118

Assam

Tezpur

119

Bihar

Arrah

120

Bihar

Bhagalpur

121

Bihar

Darbhanga

122

Bihar

Gaya

123

Bihar

Muzaffarpur

124

Bihar

Patna

125

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

126

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai/Durg

127

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur

128

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

129

Delhi

New Delhi

130

Gujarat

Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar

131

Gujarat

Anand

132

Gujarat

Himmatnagar

133

Gujarat

Jamnagar

134

Gujarat

Junagadh

135

Gujarat

Mehsana

136

Gujarat

Rajkot

137

Gujarat

Surat

138

Gujarat

Vadodara

139

Gujarat

Valsad/Vapi

140

Haryana

Ambala

141

Haryana

Faridabad

142

Haryana

Gurugram

143

Haryana

Hisar

144

Haryana

Karnal

145

Haryana

Kurukshetra

146

Himachal Pradesh

Chamba

147

Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur

148

Himachal Pradesh

Kangra

149

Himachal Pradesh

Kullu

150

Himachal Pradesh

Mandi

151

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

152

Himachal Pradesh

Una

153

Jammu & Kashmir

Baramulla

154

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

155

Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar

156

Jharkhand

Bokaro

157

Jharkhand

Dhanbad

158

Jharkhand

Jamshedpur

159

Jharkhand

Ranchi

160

Karnataka

Belgaum

161

Karnataka

Bengaluru

162

Karnataka

Bidar

163

Karnataka

Gulbarga

164

Karnataka

Hubli

165

Karnataka

Mangalore

166

Karnataka

Mysore

167

Karnataka

Shimoga

168

Kerala

Alappuzha

169

Kerala

Ernakulam (Kochi)

170

Kerala

Kannur

171

Kerala

Kottayam

172

Kerala

Kozhikode

173

Kerala

Malappuram

174

Kerala

Palakkad

175

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

176

Kerala

Thrissur

177

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

178

Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior

179

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

180

Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur

181

Madhya Pradesh

Rewa

182

Madhya Pradesh

Sagar

183

Madhya Pradesh

Satna

184

Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain

185

Maharashtra

Akola

186

Maharashtra

Ambajogai

187

Maharashtra

Amravati

188

Maharashtra

Aurangabad

189

Maharashtra

Chandrapur

190

Maharashtra

Dhule

191

Maharashtra

Jalgaon

192

Maharashtra

Kashti

193

Maharashtra

Kolhapur

194

Maharashtra

Latur

195

Maharashtra

Mumbai

196

Maharashtra

Nagpur

197

Maharashtra

Nashik

198

Maharashtra

Osmanabad

199

Maharashtra

Pandharpur

200

Maharashtra

Pune

201

Maharashtra

Sangli

202

Maharashtra

Satara

203

Maharashtra

Solapur

204

Manipur

Imphal

205

Meghalaya

Shillong

206

Mizoram

Aizawl

207

Nagaland

Dimapur

208

Odisha

Angul

209

Odisha

Balasore

210

Odisha

Berhampur

211

Odisha

Bhadrak

212

Odisha

Bhubaneswar

213

Odisha

Cuttack

214

Odisha

Dhenkanal

215

Odisha

Puri

216

Odisha

Rourkela

217

Odisha

Sambalpur

218

Punjab

Amritsar

219

Punjab

Bhatinda

220

Punjab

Jalandhar

221

Punjab

Ludhiana

222

Punjab

Mohali

223

Punjab

Pathankot

224

Punjab

Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib

225

Punjab

Sangrur

226

Rajasthan

Ajmer

227

Rajasthan

Alwar

228

Rajasthan

Bikaner

229

Rajasthan

Hanumangarh

230

Rajasthan

Jaipur

231

Rajasthan

Jodhpur

232

Rajasthan

Kota

233

Rajasthan

Sikar

234

Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar

235

Rajasthan

Udaipur

236

Sikkim

Gangtok

237

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

238

Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore

239

Tamil Nadu

Madurai

240

Tamil Nadu

Nagarcoil

241

Tamil Nadu

Salem

242

Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli

243

Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli

244

Telangana

Hyderabad

245

Telangana

Khammam

246

Telangana

Mahabubnagar

247

Telangana

Warangal

248

Tripura

Agartala

249

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

250

Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad/Prayagraj

251

Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya

252

Uttar Pradesh

Ballia

253

Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly

254

Uttar Pradesh

Basti

255

Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor

256

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

257

Uttar Pradesh

Ghazipur

258

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur

259

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi

260

Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur

261

Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri

262

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

263

Uttar Pradesh

Mathura

264

Uttar Pradesh

Meerut

265

Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad

266

Uttar Pradesh

Noida/Greater Noida

267

Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur

268

Uttar Pradesh

Sitapur

269

Uttar Pradesh

Unnao

270

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

271

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

272

Uttarakhand

Haldwani

273

Uttarakhand

Roorkee

274

West Bengal

Asansol

275

West Bengal

Bagmara(Jalangi)

276

West Bengal

Berhampore

277

West Bengal

Burdwan(Bardhaman)

278

West Bengal

Durgapur

279

West Bengal

Hooghly

280

West Bengal

Kolkata

281

West Bengal

Malda

282

West Bengal

Paschim Medinipur

283

West Bengal

Siliguri

284

West Bengal

Suri

CTET Exam Centre 2023 Guidelines

There are certain guidelines and instructions to be followed by all the registered candidates at the CTET exam Centre, as listed below:

  • Reach the CTET 2023 exam centre a few minutes before the reporting time to avoid traffic jams, train/bus delays, etc., or any other last-minute hassles on the examination day. Aspirants who come after the commencement of the examination shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.
  • Candidates must report at the CTET 2023 exam centre at 7:30 am for Shift-1 and 12:30 PM for Shift-2, i.e., 120 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
  • They must mandatorily carry a valid CTET admit card to the exam centre in order to gain entry into the exam hall.
  • Candidates are not permitted to carry certain items inside the CTET exam centre, such as textual material (printed or written), geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, mobile phones, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health bands, watch/wristwatch, etc.

CTET 2023 Exam Updates

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

CTET 2023 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Check CTET 2023 Exam Certificate Validity Period

Check CTET 2023 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check CTET 2023 Marks Normalization Method

FAQ

Q1: What is the total number of CTET Exam Centres 2023?

The total number of CTET 2023 exam centres is 184, and the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam will be conducted in offline mode on August 20, 2023.

Q2. What details are mentioned in CTET Pre Admit Card 2023?

The CTET Pre Admit Card 2023 contains details like the exam center and exam city for the candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam.

Q3. How to Download CTET Pre Admit Card 2023?

Candidates need to enter the correct credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to download the Pre Admit Card of the CTET Exam 2023.
