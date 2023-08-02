CTET 2023 Exam Centre List OUT: Download CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card, Date, Time, City Intimation Slip

CTET Exam Centre List 2023 OUT: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2023 exam centre details of the candidates who have registered for the CTET August 2023 exam. As per the latest update, the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam will be conducted in offline mode, i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based, on August 20, 2023, all over India in the specified exam cities.
|
CTET Exam Dates 2023
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CTET Exam Application Dates
|
April 27 to May 26, 2023
|
CTET Pre-Admit Card Release Date
|
August 1, 2023
|
CTET Admit Card 2023
|
August 18, 2023
|
CTET Exam Date 2023
|
August 20, 2023
In this article, we have shared complete details on the CTET exam centre along with pre-admit card details.
|
CTET Exam Centres 2023: Download CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card, Date, Time, City Intimation Slip
CBSE has released the CTET pre-admit card of the applicants, with details of the examination city allotted to them on the official website - ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2023 pre-admit cards have been released for two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. CTET 2023 Paper 1 will be conducted for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V. CTET 2023 Paper 2 will be for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A detailed description of examination centers will be informed to all the registered candidates through CTET Admit Card. Candidates can download the CTET pre-admit card from the link given below:
Download CTET Pre Admit Card 2023
CBSE has informed the applicants that while applying for the CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, based on the district of their present address given by the applicants in their online form, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address. Any request for a change of city of examination will not be entertained.
CTET Exam Centres 2023: Download Complete List
Here is the list of CTET 2023 exam Centres tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants:
|
City Code
|
State
|
City
|
101
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
Port Blair
|
102
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Anantapur
|
103
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Eluru
|
104
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guntur
|
105
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Kadapa
|
106
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Kakinada
|
107
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Kurnool
|
108
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Narasaraopet
|
109
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Ongole
|
110
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Rajahmundry
|
111
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Tirupathi
|
112
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Vijayawada
|
113
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Vishakapatnam
|
114
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
115
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh
|
116
|
Assam
|
Guwahati
|
117
|
Assam
|
Jorhat
|
118
|
Assam
|
Tezpur
|
119
|
Bihar
|
Arrah
|
120
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur
|
121
|
Bihar
|
Darbhanga
|
122
|
Bihar
|
Gaya
|
123
|
Bihar
|
Muzaffarpur
|
124
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
125
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
126
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai/Durg
|
127
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bilaspur
|
128
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
129
|
Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
130
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar
|
131
|
Gujarat
|
Anand
|
132
|
Gujarat
|
Himmatnagar
|
133
|
Gujarat
|
Jamnagar
|
134
|
Gujarat
|
Junagadh
|
135
|
Gujarat
|
Mehsana
|
136
|
Gujarat
|
Rajkot
|
137
|
Gujarat
|
Surat
|
138
|
Gujarat
|
Vadodara
|
139
|
Gujarat
|
Valsad/Vapi
|
140
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
141
|
Haryana
|
Faridabad
|
142
|
Haryana
|
Gurugram
|
143
|
Haryana
|
Hisar
|
144
|
Haryana
|
Karnal
|
145
|
Haryana
|
Kurukshetra
|
146
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Chamba
|
147
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hamirpur
|
148
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Kangra
|
149
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Kullu
|
150
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Mandi
|
151
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
152
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Una
|
153
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Baramulla
|
154
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
155
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Srinagar
|
156
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro
|
157
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhanbad
|
158
|
Jharkhand
|
Jamshedpur
|
159
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
160
|
Karnataka
|
Belgaum
|
161
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
162
|
Karnataka
|
Bidar
|
163
|
Karnataka
|
Gulbarga
|
164
|
Karnataka
|
Hubli
|
165
|
Karnataka
|
Mangalore
|
166
|
Karnataka
|
Mysore
|
167
|
Karnataka
|
Shimoga
|
168
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha
|
169
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulam (Kochi)
|
170
|
Kerala
|
Kannur
|
171
|
Kerala
|
Kottayam
|
172
|
Kerala
|
Kozhikode
|
173
|
Kerala
|
Malappuram
|
174
|
Kerala
|
Palakkad
|
175
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
176
|
Kerala
|
Thrissur
|
177
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
178
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Gwalior
|
179
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Indore
|
180
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Jabalpur
|
181
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Rewa
|
182
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Sagar
|
183
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Satna
|
184
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Ujjain
|
185
|
Maharashtra
|
Akola
|
186
|
Maharashtra
|
Ambajogai
|
187
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati
|
188
|
Maharashtra
|
Aurangabad
|
189
|
Maharashtra
|
Chandrapur
|
190
|
Maharashtra
|
Dhule
|
191
|
Maharashtra
|
Jalgaon
|
192
|
Maharashtra
|
Kashti
|
193
|
Maharashtra
|
Kolhapur
|
194
|
Maharashtra
|
Latur
|
195
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
196
|
Maharashtra
|
Nagpur
|
197
|
Maharashtra
|
Nashik
|
198
|
Maharashtra
|
Osmanabad
|
199
|
Maharashtra
|
Pandharpur
|
200
|
Maharashtra
|
Pune
|
201
|
Maharashtra
|
Sangli
|
202
|
Maharashtra
|
Satara
|
203
|
Maharashtra
|
Solapur
|
204
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
205
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
206
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
207
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur
|
208
|
Odisha
|
Angul
|
209
|
Odisha
|
Balasore
|
210
|
Odisha
|
Berhampur
|
211
|
Odisha
|
Bhadrak
|
212
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
213
|
Odisha
|
Cuttack
|
214
|
Odisha
|
Dhenkanal
|
215
|
Odisha
|
Puri
|
216
|
Odisha
|
Rourkela
|
217
|
Odisha
|
Sambalpur
|
218
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar
|
219
|
Punjab
|
Bhatinda
|
220
|
Punjab
|
Jalandhar
|
221
|
Punjab
|
Ludhiana
|
222
|
Punjab
|
Mohali
|
223
|
Punjab
|
Pathankot
|
224
|
Punjab
|
Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib
|
225
|
Punjab
|
Sangrur
|
226
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer
|
227
|
Rajasthan
|
Alwar
|
228
|
Rajasthan
|
Bikaner
|
229
|
Rajasthan
|
Hanumangarh
|
230
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
231
|
Rajasthan
|
Jodhpur
|
232
|
Rajasthan
|
Kota
|
233
|
Rajasthan
|
Sikar
|
234
|
Rajasthan
|
Sri Ganganagar
|
235
|
Rajasthan
|
Udaipur
|
236
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
237
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
238
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Coimbatore
|
239
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Madurai
|
240
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Nagarcoil
|
241
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Salem
|
242
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
243
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tirunelveli
|
244
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
245
|
Telangana
|
Khammam
|
246
|
Telangana
|
Mahabubnagar
|
247
|
Telangana
|
Warangal
|
248
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
249
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
|
250
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Allahabad/Prayagraj
|
251
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ayodhya
|
252
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ballia
|
253
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bareilly
|
254
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Basti
|
255
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bijnor
|
256
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghaziabad
|
257
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghazipur
|
258
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gorakhpur
|
259
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Jhansi
|
260
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kanpur
|
261
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lakhimpur Kheri
|
262
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
263
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mathura
|
264
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Meerut
|
265
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Moradabad
|
266
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Noida/Greater Noida
|
267
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Saharanpur
|
268
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sitapur
|
269
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Unnao
|
270
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Varanasi
|
271
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
272
|
Uttarakhand
|
Haldwani
|
273
|
Uttarakhand
|
Roorkee
|
274
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol
|
275
|
West Bengal
|
Bagmara(Jalangi)
|
276
|
West Bengal
|
Berhampore
|
277
|
West Bengal
|
Burdwan(Bardhaman)
|
278
|
West Bengal
|
Durgapur
|
279
|
West Bengal
|
Hooghly
|
280
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
281
|
West Bengal
|
Malda
|
282
|
West Bengal
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
283
|
West Bengal
|
Siliguri
|
284
|
West Bengal
|
Suri
CTET Exam Centre 2023 Guidelines
There are certain guidelines and instructions to be followed by all the registered candidates at the CTET exam Centre, as listed below:
- Reach the CTET 2023 exam centre a few minutes before the reporting time to avoid traffic jams, train/bus delays, etc., or any other last-minute hassles on the examination day. Aspirants who come after the commencement of the examination shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.
- Candidates must report at the CTET 2023 exam centre at 7:30 am for Shift-1 and 12:30 PM for Shift-2, i.e., 120 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
- They must mandatorily carry a valid CTET admit card to the exam centre in order to gain entry into the exam hall.
- Candidates are not permitted to carry certain items inside the CTET exam centre, such as textual material (printed or written), geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, mobile phones, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health bands, watch/wristwatch, etc.
|
