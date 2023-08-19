CTET Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: Check Previous Year Scores, Expected Cut off, Minimum Qualifying Marks

CTET Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: The CBSE will release the official CTET cut-off marks along with the CTET 2023 results. Check the CTET exam's previous cut-off and minimum qualifying marks category-wise here.

CTET Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi, will conduct the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam in offline mode, i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based, on August 20, 2023, across different exam centres in India. Candidates who will appear in the teacher eligibility test need to clear the CTET cut-off marks to be declared qualified for the exam. Those who score at least 60% (55% for reserved category) in the CTET exam will be considered a TET pass. In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the CTET previous year cut-off and minimum qualifying marks.

CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023

CBSE conducts CTET 2023 exam to determine the eligibility of the candidates for appointment as a teacher for classes I to VIII. Those candidates who will obtain more than the CTET category-wise cut-off marks will be declared a TET pass and will receive a CTET qualifying certificate. Moreover, they should also check the CTET exam's previous year's cut-off marks to check the increase or decrease in the cut-off trends, competition level, and so on.

Candidates aspiring to appear in the upcoming TET exam can check the key highlights of the CTET exam tabulated below:

CTET Cut-off Marks 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Mode Offline CTET Exam Date August 20, 2023 Download CTET August 2023 Admit Card and Exam Schedule CTET category wise Cut Off General-60% Reserved-55% Total Number of CTET Exam Centers 184 Check CTET Exam Centre Statewise List 2023 Number of Sections Paper 1 - 5 sections Paper 2 - 4 sections

CTET Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise 2023

Candidates who will obtain 60% or above marks in the CTET exam will be declared passed in the TET exam. However, the school managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider providing concessions to candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, differently abled persons, etc. Check the CTET cut-off marks for SC, ST, General, and OBC categories below:

CTET Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Passing Marks General 60% 90 out of 150 SC/ST/OBC/PwD 55% 82.50 out of 150

CTET Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise 2023

Let’s look at the expected cut-off marks for the CTET 2023 exam:

Category Expected Cutoff 2023 (Out of 150 Marks) General 90 to 92 OBC 82 to 87 SC 82 to 85 ST 82 to 85

CTET Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Candidates must check the CTET previous year cut-off marks along with qualified candidates and pass percentages of all the papers to check the fluctuation in cut-off trends, competition level, etc, and prepare accordingly for the exam. By analyzing the previous year's CTET cut-off marks, aspirants will get an idea of the competition level of the upcoming exam.

Check the category-wise CBSE CTET Previous Year Cut-Off marks below:

Category CTET Cut-off 2022 CTET Cut-Off 2021 CTET Cut-off 2019 December CTET Cut-off 2019 July OBC 90 85 87 90 SC 82.5 80 85 82.5 General 82.5 87 80 82.5 ST 82.5 80 80 82.5

Check the CTET cut-off marks of the previous year discussed below:

CTET Year Candidates Appeared Qualified Pass Percentage CTET Paper 1 (December 2022) 14,22,959 5,79,844 40.75% CTET Paper 2 (December 2022) 12,76,071 3,76,025 29.48% CTET Paper 1 (January 2021) 12,47,217 4,14,798 33.25% CTET Paper 2 (January 2021) 11,04,454 2,39,501 21.68% CTET Paper 1 (December 2019) 14,13,390 2,47,386 17.50% CTET Paper 2 (December 2019) 9,91,755 2,94,899 29.73% CTET Paper 1 (July 2019) 13,59,478 2,14,658 15.78% CTET Paper 2 (July 2019) 10,17,553 1,37,172 13.48% CTET Paper 1 (December 2018) 10,73,545 1,78,273 16.60% CTET Paper 2 (December 2018) 8,78,425 1,26,968 14.45% CTET Paper 1 (September 2016) 1,93,005 26,638 13.8% CTET Paper 2 (September 2016) 3,86,085 42,928 11.12% CTET September 2015 6,55,660 1,14,580 17.48% CTET February 2015 6,77,554 80,187 11.95 % CTET February 2014 7,50,000 13,425 1.7% CTET July 2013 7,76,000 77,000 9.96% CTET November 2012 7,95,000 4,850 0.61% CTET January 2012 9,00,000 55,422 6.1% CTET June 2011 7,60,000 97,919 9%

CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023: Deciding Factors

Various factors play an important role in determining the CTET category-wise cut-off, making it a highly competitive exam. The list of factors determining the category-wise CTET cut-off marks is provided below:

Number of Candidates : The number of test-takers is an important factor influencing the CTET cut-off marks. If the number of test-takers is high, the competition and cut-off marks will also rise.

: The number of test-takers is an important factor influencing the CTET cut-off marks. If the number of test-takers is high, the competition and cut-off marks will also rise. Difficulty level of paper: The difficulty level of the teacher eligibility test is also one of the determining factors of the CTET cut-off marks. If the paper's difficulty level is high, then the cut-off marks will also be low.

The difficulty level of the teacher eligibility test is also one of the determining factors of the CTET cut-off marks. If the paper's difficulty level is high, then the cut-off marks will also be low. Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of candidates also influences the CTET category-wise cut-off marks. If a huge number of test-takers perform well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023?

Candidates can download the official CTET cut-off pdf after the exam is conducted successfully. Aspirants who are going to appear in the TET exam must download the CTET exam cut-off marks to check the fluctuations in cut-off trends and set their target score accordingly. Follow the steps discussed below to download the CTET cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET, i.e., ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “News and Events” link.

Step 3: Find the CTET category-wise cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: The category-wise CTET exam cut-off marks will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the category-wise cut-off PDF for future use.

What Next After Qualifying CTET Exam?

Candidates declared qualified in the TET exam will be issued the CTET qualifying certificate. The validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. Once they pass the TET exam, they will be eligible to apply for the teacher posts in the Central Government such as KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc., and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. They are also eligible to apply to private schools and state-level recruitment exams.