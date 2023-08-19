CTET Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: Check Previous Year Scores, Expected Cut off, Minimum Qualifying Marks

CTET Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi, will conduct the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam in offline mode, i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based, on August 20, 2023, across different exam centres in India. Candidates who will appear in the teacher eligibility test need to clear the CTET cut-off marks to be declared qualified for the exam. Those who score at least 60% (55% for reserved category) in the CTET exam will be considered a TET pass. In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the CTET previous year cut-off and minimum qualifying marks.
CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023
CBSE conducts CTET 2023 exam to determine the eligibility of the candidates for appointment as a teacher for classes I to VIII. Those candidates who will obtain more than the CTET category-wise cut-off marks will be declared a TET pass and will receive a CTET qualifying certificate. Moreover, they should also check the CTET exam's previous year's cut-off marks to check the increase or decrease in the cut-off trends, competition level, and so on.
Candidates aspiring to appear in the upcoming TET exam can check the key highlights of the CTET exam tabulated below:
|
CTET Cut-off Marks 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi
|
Exam Name
|
Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
CTET Exam Date
|
August 20, 2023
|
CTET category wise Cut Off
|
General-60%
Reserved-55%
|
Total Number of CTET Exam Centers
|
184
|
Number of Sections
|
Paper 1 - 5 sections
Paper 2 - 4 sections
CTET Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise 2023
Candidates who will obtain 60% or above marks in the CTET exam will be declared passed in the TET exam. However, the school managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider providing concessions to candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, differently abled persons, etc. Check the CTET cut-off marks for SC, ST, General, and OBC categories below:
|
CTET Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Passing Marks
|
General
|
60%
|
90 out of 150
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
55%
|
82.50 out of 150
CTET Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise 2023
Let’s look at the expected cut-off marks for the CTET 2023 exam:
|
Category
|
Expected Cutoff 2023 (Out of 150 Marks)
|
General
|
90 to 92
|
OBC
|
82 to 87
|
SC
|
82 to 85
|
ST
|
82 to 85
CTET Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
Candidates must check the CTET previous year cut-off marks along with qualified candidates and pass percentages of all the papers to check the fluctuation in cut-off trends, competition level, etc, and prepare accordingly for the exam. By analyzing the previous year's CTET cut-off marks, aspirants will get an idea of the competition level of the upcoming exam.
Check the category-wise CBSE CTET Previous Year Cut-Off marks below:
|
Category
|
CTET Cut-off 2022
|
CTET Cut-Off 2021
|
CTET Cut-off 2019 December
|
CTET Cut-off 2019 July
|
OBC
|
90
|
85
|
87
|
90
|
SC
|
82.5
|
80
|
85
|
82.5
|
General
|
82.5
|
87
|
80
|
82.5
|
ST
|
82.5
|
80
|
80
|
82.5
Check the CTET cut-off marks of the previous year discussed below:
|
CTET Year
|
Candidates Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Pass Percentage
|
CTET Paper 1 (December 2022)
|
14,22,959
|
5,79,844
|
40.75%
|
CTET Paper 2 (December 2022)
|
12,76,071
|
3,76,025
|
29.48%
|
CTET Paper 1 (January 2021)
|
12,47,217
|
4,14,798
|
33.25%
|
CTET Paper 2 (January 2021)
|
11,04,454
|
2,39,501
|
21.68%
|
CTET Paper 1 (December 2019)
|
14,13,390
|
2,47,386
|
17.50%
|
CTET Paper 2 (December 2019)
|
9,91,755
|
2,94,899
|
29.73%
|
CTET Paper 1 (July 2019)
|
13,59,478
|
2,14,658
|
15.78%
|
CTET Paper 2 (July 2019)
|
10,17,553
|
1,37,172
|
13.48%
|
CTET Paper 1 (December 2018)
|
10,73,545
|
1,78,273
|
16.60%
|
CTET Paper 2 (December 2018)
|
8,78,425
|
1,26,968
|
14.45%
|
CTET Paper 1 (September 2016)
|
1,93,005
|
26,638
|
13.8%
|
CTET Paper 2 (September 2016)
|
3,86,085
|
42,928
|
11.12%
|
CTET September 2015
|
6,55,660
|
1,14,580
|
17.48%
|
CTET February 2015
|
6,77,554
|
80,187
|
11.95 %
|
CTET February 2014
|
7,50,000
|
13,425
|
1.7%
|
CTET July 2013
|
7,76,000
|
77,000
|
9.96%
|
CTET November 2012
|
7,95,000
|
4,850
|
0.61%
|
CTET January 2012
|
9,00,000
|
55,422
|
6.1%
|
CTET June 2011
|
7,60,000
|
97,919
|
9%
CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023: Deciding Factors
Various factors play an important role in determining the CTET category-wise cut-off, making it a highly competitive exam. The list of factors determining the category-wise CTET cut-off marks is provided below:
- Number of Candidates: The number of test-takers is an important factor influencing the CTET cut-off marks. If the number of test-takers is high, the competition and cut-off marks will also rise.
- Difficulty level of paper: The difficulty level of the teacher eligibility test is also one of the determining factors of the CTET cut-off marks. If the paper's difficulty level is high, then the cut-off marks will also be low.
- Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of candidates also influences the CTET category-wise cut-off marks. If a huge number of test-takers perform well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.
How to Download CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023?
Candidates can download the official CTET cut-off pdf after the exam is conducted successfully. Aspirants who are going to appear in the TET exam must download the CTET exam cut-off marks to check the fluctuations in cut-off trends and set their target score accordingly. Follow the steps discussed below to download the CTET cut-off marks without any hassles:
Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET, i.e., ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “News and Events” link.
Step 3: Find the CTET category-wise cutoff marks link and click on it.
Step 4: The category-wise CTET exam cut-off marks will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the category-wise cut-off PDF for future use.
What Next After Qualifying CTET Exam?
Candidates declared qualified in the TET exam will be issued the CTET qualifying certificate. The validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. Once they pass the TET exam, they will be eligible to apply for the teacher posts in the Central Government such as KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc., and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. They are also eligible to apply to private schools and state-level recruitment exams.
|
