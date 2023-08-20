CTET 2023 Exam Analysis (August 20): Paper 1 Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

CTET Exam Analysis 2023 (Paper 1): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam today, I.e., August 20. 2023 in offline mode. The candidates who appeared for Paper-1 in the first shift have shared their feedback about the exam level and types of questions asked section-wise. By referring to the CTET exam Analysis 2023, the candidates will get an idea of the good attempts and difficulty levels to discover their qualifying chances.

The CTET 2023 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be administered in two shifts. There are two papers in the CTET 2023 exam. Paper 1 held in shift-1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon for primary level Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 will be held in shift-2 for elementary level Classes 6 to 8. Candidates can check the exam analysis of the CTET exam 2023 and predict their chances of getting scoring minimum qualifying marks in the exam.

CTET Exam Analysis 2023: Paper-1 Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall CTET Paper 1 difficulty level was ‘easy to moderate’:

CTET Exam Analysis 2023 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Moderate Language-I 30 27-28 Easy Language-II 30 27-28 Easy to Moderate Mathematics 30 24-25 Easy to Moderate Environment Studies 30 23-24 Easy to Moderate Total 150 108-112 Easy to Moderate

CTET Paper-1 Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates who have appeared for Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) will be required to secure minimum marks in Paper 1 of the CTET 2023 exam as it will ascertain their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2023 Paper-1 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky - Socio-Cultural, ZPD, Scaffolding, Socio Constructivism 1-2 Piaget Theory: Stages Scheme, Seriation, Law of Conservation 3-4 Inclusive Education - Dysmorphia, Dysgraphia 1-2 Education Policy 1-2 Kohlberg Stage - TIT for TAT level (Pre-Conventional Level) 1-2 Chomsky - Learning Accusation, LAD 1-2 Language Skills 1-2 Assessment, Evaluation 1-2 NCF 2005 - education system 1-2 Howard Gardner - Naturalistic Intelligence 1-2 Progressive Education 1-2 NEP 2020 1-2 Multilingualism 1-2 RTE 2009 1-2 [Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (1 passage on Geeta Garud including Synonym & Antonym) 9 Poem (Gardner) 7 English Pedagogy 14-15 [Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension; Passage on Humanity (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे) 10 Poem (Gaurav Gatha) 6 Pedagogy (Chomsky, Language Acquisition, Piaget) 14-15 Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy - Diagnostic Teaching, Van Hiele 10 Money Addition 2 Time and Distance 1 Train 1-2 LCM/HCF 1 Angular Symmetry (Geometry) 1-2 Area & Perimeter (Mensuration) 1 Volume 1-2 Number Series 1 Number System 1 Line of Symmetry 1 Geometry 1-2 Based on PYQ 1 Unit and Measurement 1-2 Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Art and Culture (Dance, Paintings) 1-2 Montreal Protocol 1-2 Green House effect, Gases 1-2 National Park 1-2 Energy 1-2 Agriculture 1-2 Directions 1-2 Union Territory 1-2 Languages 1-2 Density 1-2 Metal 1-2 Elephant 1-2 Assertion & Reason 1-2

The above CTET exam Analysis will help lakhs of aspirants in assessing their rank. Candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in the CTET exam will be awarded the TET passing certificate.