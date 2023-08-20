CTET 2023 Exam Analysis (August 20): Paper 1 Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

CTET 2023 Exam Analysis (Paper 1): Check Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam analysis 2023 for Paper-1 held today - August 20, 2023, in offline mode by CBSE. Check section-wise paper review, types of questions asked, difficulty level, and good attempts.

CTET Exam Analysis 2023 (Paper 1): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam today, I.e., August 20. 2023 in offline mode. The candidates who appeared for Paper-1 in the first shift have shared their feedback about the exam level and types of questions asked section-wise. By referring to the CTET exam Analysis 2023, the candidates will get an idea of the good attempts and difficulty levels to discover their qualifying chances.

Download CTET Question Paper with Answer Key 2023 PDF Set A/B/C/D

Check CTET Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise 2023

The CTET 2023 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be administered in two shifts. There are two papers in the CTET 2023 exam. Paper 1 held in shift-1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon for primary level Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 will be held in shift-2 for elementary level Classes 6 to 8. Candidates can check the exam analysis of the CTET exam 2023 and predict their chances of getting scoring minimum qualifying marks in the exam.

CTET Exam Analysis 2023: Paper-1 Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall CTET Paper 1 difficulty level was ‘easy to moderate’:

CTET Exam Analysis 2023 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

24-25

Moderate

Language-I

30

27-28

Easy

Language-II

30

27-28

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics

30

24-25

Easy to Moderate

Environment Studies

30

23-24

Easy to Moderate

Total

150

108-112

Easy to Moderate

CTET Study Material 2023

Download CTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF of Paper 1 and Paper 2

Download CTET Syllabus PDF and Latest Exam Pattern 2023

Check CTET Exam Last Minute Tips 2023

Check CTET Paper 1, Paper 2 Important Question Topics Subjectwise

Download CTET 2023 Syllabus for Paper-1 and Paper-2

CTET 2023 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Questions with Answers

CTET 2023 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

CTET Paper-1 Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates who have appeared for Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) will be required to secure minimum marks in Paper 1 of the CTET 2023 exam as it will ascertain their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2023 Paper-1 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky - Socio-Cultural, ZPD, Scaffolding, Socio Constructivism

1-2

Piaget Theory: Stages Scheme, Seriation, Law of Conservation

3-4

Inclusive Education - Dysmorphia, Dysgraphia

1-2

Education Policy

1-2

Kohlberg Stage - TIT for TAT level (Pre-Conventional Level)

1-2

Chomsky - Learning Accusation, LAD

1-2

Language Skills

1-2

Assessment, Evaluation

1-2

NCF 2005 - education system

1-2

Howard Gardner - Naturalistic Intelligence

1-2

Progressive Education

1-2

NEP 2020

1-2

Multilingualism

1-2

RTE 2009

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions

Reading Comprehension (1 passage  on Geeta Garud including Synonym & Antonym)

9

Poem (Gardner)

7

English Pedagogy

14-15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension; Passage on Humanity (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे)

10

Poem (Gaurav Gatha)

6

Pedagogy (Chomsky, Language Acquisition, Piaget)

14-15

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy - Diagnostic Teaching, Van Hiele

10

Money Addition

2

Time and Distance

1

Train

1-2

LCM/HCF

1

Angular Symmetry (Geometry)

1-2

Area & Perimeter (Mensuration)

1

Volume

1-2

Number Series

1

Number System

1

Line of Symmetry

1

Geometry

1-2

Based on PYQ

1

Unit and Measurement

1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Art and Culture (Dance, Paintings)

1-2

Montreal Protocol

1-2

Green House effect, Gases

1-2

National Park

1-2

Energy

1-2

Agriculture

1-2

Directions

1-2

Union Territory

1-2

Languages

1-2

Density

1-2

Metal

1-2

Elephant

1-2

Assertion & Reason

1-2

The above CTET exam Analysis will help lakhs of aspirants in assessing their rank. Candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in the CTET exam will be awarded the TET passing certificate.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of questions asked in the CTET 2023 Exam?

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall CTET Paper 1 difficulty level was of ‘easy to moderate’.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in the CTET Exam 2023 Exam?

As per the CTET Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts for Paper 1 is 108-112.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for the CTET Exam 2023?

As per the CTET marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and there shall be no negative marking in the exam.
