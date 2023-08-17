CTET 2023 Exam Last Minute Tips: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Shift Timings, Test Centre Guidelines

CTET 2023 Exam Last Minute Tips: Check the last-minute preparation tips subject-wise along with the list of important instructions, guidelines, and shift timings of the CTET 2023 Paper 1 and Paper 2 offline exam.

CTET 2023 Exam Last Minute Tips: As the CTET 2023 exam is around the corner, candidates must adhere to the unique CTET last-minute preparation tips and strategies for proper revision. This will help them to perform well in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, which will be held by the CBSE in offline mode on August 20, 2023. The CTET admit card is going to release on August 18, 2023, at the official website - ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam consists of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper-1 will be for the candidates willing to be a teacher for Classes I to V, and Paper 2 will be for the candidates willing to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates who want to be a teacher either for classes I to V or VI to VIII must participate in both papers (Paper I and Paper II). In this article, we have discussed top CTET last-minute preparation tips and tricks to ace the upcoming exam with high scores.

CTET 2023 Exam Last-Minute Preparation Tips

Cracking CTET 2023 exam is no cakewalk. Lakhs of candidates participate in the test every year, but only a few hundred are declared successful owing to the right strategy, consistency, and hard work. Therefore, candidates should use expert-recommended CTET Last Minute Preparation Tips to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the exam.

1. Revision of all Important Topics

Candidates must make a list of important topics and revise their concepts regularly. At the time of covering topics, they should mark all the important points and jot them down in a separate notebook.

Revision of these short notes will help them remember fundamentals, formulas, short-cut techniques, current affairs, etc, for a long time.

2. Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next CTET last-minute preparation tip is to attempt unlimited questions from the previous year's papers to get an idea of the exam trends, exam difficulty level, and topics often asked in the exam.

Thus, one should solve questions from at least the last 10 years of CTET previous question papers to maximize their qualifying chances n the exam.

3. Practice Mock Tests and Sample Papers

Mock tests, question banks, and sample papers are one of the best CTET last-minute preparation tips to perform well in the exam. Candidates should check their performance after solving the mock papers and identify their strengths & weaknesses. Mock papers provide detailed information about the types of questions generally asked in the exam and strengthen their problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed.

3. Refer Limited Books

The next CTET last-minute preparation tip is to refer to one or two books for one subject and skip learning any new topic in the last leg of the preparation. With this, they must cover the concepts only from reliable and latest edition books. Studying too many books or resources can create confusion about concepts and unnecessary stress & pressure.

4. Right Time Management Techniques

Candidates must use the right time management skills while attempting questions from past papers and mock tests. The exam duration of each CTET paper is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Thus, it is important to balance all the sections instead of devoting more hours to one section. Furthermore, they should use the right CTET preparation strategy, like they can pick easy sections first and then move ahead to tough ones when solving the papers. To solve 120+ questions with at least 90% accuracy, one should adhere to the right CTET Last Minute Preparation Tips. Here we have compiled the section-wise time duration to attempt the CTET Question Paper.

Section Time Duration for Attempting Questions Child Development and Pedagogy 40-50 minutes Language I 25-30 minutes Language II 25-30 minutes Mathematics 40-50 minutes Environmental Studies 20-25 minutes Science 30-40 minutes Social Science 30-40 minutes

CTET Last Minute Study Plan 2023

As the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is approaching, the aspirants must implement the right CTET last-minute preparation tips and time-table to crack the exam in a single attempt. Here we have shared the CTET last-minute study plan to guide the candidates in the right direction.

Section Daily Study Hours Child Development and Pedagogy 3-4 hours Language I 1-2 hours Language II 1-2 hours Mathematics 3-4 hours Environmental Studies 2-3 hours Science 1-2 hours Social Science 1-2 hours

CTET 2023 Exam Shift Timings: Test Centre Guidelines

Candidates should keep in mind the following CTET exam instructions and guidelines before appearing for the exam:

1. Reporting Time

It is crucial for the candidates to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the commencement of the exam. By doing this, they will be able to avoid last-minute delays. Candidates must note that the CTET Paper I shall commence at 09:30 AM whereas the CTET Paper II will start at 2: 30 PM. So, it is important to arrive before the exam in order to be allowed to appear in the exam.

CTET August 2023 Exam Paper 1 Paper 2 Entry in the Examination Hall 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Checking of Admit Cards 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM Distribution of Test Booklet 9:15 AM 2:15 PM Seal of the Test Booklet to be broken/opened to take out the Answer Sheet 9:25 AM 2:25 PM Last Entry in the Examination Hall 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Test Commences 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Test Concludes 12:00 Noon 5:00 PM

2. Admit Card

The upcoming CTET exam mandates that candidates must possess a physical copy of their CTET admit card when entering the examination venue. To successfully download the hall ticket, candidates need to input accurate credentials. Alongside the hall ticket, candidates are also obligated to have a photo identity card in their possession at the examination center.

3. Restricted Items

There are certain belongings that are prohibited inside the premises of the CTET exam centre. The list of items includes mobiles, calculators, Bluetooth, watches, bags, books, or any other electronic devices. If the candidates are found with any of these items, then it will lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

4. Paper Format

Candidates should be familiar with the CTET exam pattern before appearing in the exam.CTET 2023 exam will be conducted in offline mode. i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based. There shall be two papers in CTET, i.e., Paper I & Paper II. All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each Paper comprises 150 MCQs for 150 marks. The duration of each paper will be 2 ½ hours.

5. Read Guidelines Carefully

Candidates should read and follow all the CTET exam guidelines printed on the admit card. By doing this, they will be able to maintain the decorum of the exam hall and avoid causing any type of disturbance during the exam.