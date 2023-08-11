CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Notes, Important Questions with Answers

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus Notes Questions 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the CTET exam every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in central government schools such as NVS/KVS and other schools, etc. The 17th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023. In this article, we have listed down the syllabus, notes, and, important questions with answers for the CTET Child Development & Pedagogy section.
CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus and Notes 2023
Paper 1 will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V:
|
CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Paper 2 will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII:
|
CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Number of Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
A. Mathematics & Science
|
30 Each
|
60
|
B. Social Studies & Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.
Under the Pedagogy section, questions are mainly asked about the topics like pedagogical concerns, inclusive education, communication & interaction, and understanding learning. Questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:
|
CTET 2023 Paper-1 Primary Level (Classes I-V)
|
Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 Questions
|
Concept of development and its relationship with learning
Principles of the development of children
Influence of Heredity & Environment
Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)
Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives
Concepts of child-centered and progressive education
Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence
Multi-Dimensional Intelligence
Language & Thought
Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice
Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc.
The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice
Formulating appropriate questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners; enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and assessing learner achievement.
|
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs: 5 Questions
|
Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived
Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.
Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners
|
Learning and Pedagogy: 10 Questions
|
How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.
Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.
Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’
Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.
Cognition & Emotions
Motivation and learning
Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental
|
CTET 2023 Paper-2 Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
|
Child Development (Elementary School Child): 15 Questions
|
Concept of development and its relationship with learning
Principles of the development of children
Influence of Heredity & Environment
Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)
Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives
Concepts of child-centered and progressive education
Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence
Multi-Dimensional Intelligence
Language & Thought
Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice
Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc.
The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice
Formulating appropriate questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners; enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and assessing learner achievement.
|
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs: 5 Questions
|
Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived
Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.
Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners
|
Learning and Pedagogy: 10 Questions
|
How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.
Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.
Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’
Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.
Cognition & Emotions
Motivation and learning
Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental
CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Important Questions with Answers 2023
Let’s look at some important CTET Child Development & Pedagogy questions with answers:
1. The best method to study the growth and development of the child is:
- Psychoanalytic Method
- Comparative Method
- Developmental Method
- Statistical Method
Answer: C
2. Pedagogy is the study of:
- Education
- Guiding Students
- Learning Process
- Teaching Methods
Answer: D
3. Which of the following statements is not true?
- Growth is a biological process
- Development is a quantitative process
- Education is a goal-oriented process
- Learning is a process of behavioural changes
Answer: B
4. What should be the role of the teacher in meeting individual differences?
- Try to know the abilities, interests, and aptitudes of individuals
- Try to adjust the curriculum as per the needs of individuals
- Both (A) and (B)
- None of these
Answer: C
5. What type of evaluation identifies the learning deficiencies and difficulties of the learners?
- Placement
- Summative
- Continuous
- Diagnostic
Answer: D
6. According to John Dewey, school is a __________ institution, and education is a __________ process.
- social, social
- social, philosophical
- philosophical, philosophical
- environmental, psychological
Answer: A
7. According to Emile, the noblest work in education is to make a/an:
- Thinker
- Entrepreneur
- Good citizen
- Reasoning man
Answer: C
8. The word “Pedagogy” means?
- To guide the child
- To lead the child
- To educate the child
- To understand the child
Answer: B
9. What is the stage from 2 to 6 years called?
- Pre-childhood
- Infancy
- Later childhood
- Pre-adolescence
Answer: A
10. The field of study concerned with the construction of thought processes, including remembering, problem-solving, and decision-making is called:
- Pedagogy
- Education
- Epistemology
- Cognitive Development
Answer: D
11. According to Jean Piaget, children develop abstract logic and reasoning skill during:
- Sensorimotor stage
- Preoperational stage
- Formal operational stage
- Concrete operational stage
Answer: C
12. Psycology is a —————.
- Science of Soul
- Science of mind
- Science of consciousness
- Science of behaviour
Answer: D
13. The teacher studies pupils' group behaviour mainly by which of the following methods?
- Interview
- Experimentation
- Case history
- Observation
Answer: D
14. Children are usually egocentric during __________ and __________ stages.
- Sensorimotor, Preoperational
- Formal operational, Sensorimotor
- Preoperational, Concrete operational
- Concrete operational, Formal operational
Answer: A
15. Which one is not an element of intellectual development?
- Creativity
- Tolerance
- Thinking
- Imagination
Answer: B
|
|
CTET Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips 2023
Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Child Development & Pedagogy section of the CTET 2023 exam:
1. Clear Your Concepts & Theories
This section can be easily cleared if you have cleared all the basic concepts and theories relating to teaching aptitude. The syllabus looks quite vast but then also candidates can clear this section with proper preparation.
2. Practice Previous Year's Papers and Mock Tests
Make a habit of practicing the previous year's papers and mock tests every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year's papers as many questions are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score on the exam.
3. Try to Attempt All Questions from this Section
As there is no negative marking in the exam, candidates must try to attempt the maximum number of questions from the Child Development & Pedagogy section to achieve a high score and clear the minimum qualifying marks.
4. Build a Proper Study Plan
Candidates must follow a proper strategy and a timetable for the preparation of the Child Development & Pedagogy section to cover all the important topics in a short period.
The above preparation tips and strategy will help you in achieving high scores and cracking CTET 2023 Exam.