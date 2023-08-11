CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Notes, Important Questions with Answers

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus PDF 2023: Download the Child Development & Pedagogy syllabus, notes, and important questions with answers for the CTET 2023 Exam to be held on August 20, 2023.

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus Notes Questions 2023 PDF Download
CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus Notes Questions 2023 PDF Download

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus Notes Questions 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the CTET exam every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in central government schools such as NVS/KVS and other schools, etc. The 17th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023. In this article, we have listed down the syllabus, notes, and, important questions with answers for the CTET Child Development & Pedagogy section.

Download CTET August 2023 Admit Card and Exam Schedule

Download CTET Syllabus PDF and Latest Exam Pattern 2023

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus and Notes 2023

Paper 1 will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V:

Career Counseling

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

Paper 2 will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII:

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

A. Mathematics & Science

30 Each

60

B. Social Studies & Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.

CTET Study Material 2023

Check CTET 2023 New Exam Pattern

Download CTET 2023 Syllabus for Paper-1 and Paper-2

Download CTET February 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

Download CTET January 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2022 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2023 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2023 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

Under the Pedagogy section, questions are mainly asked about the topics like pedagogical concerns, inclusive education, communication & interaction, and understanding learning. Questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

CTET 2023 Paper-1 Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 Questions

Concept of development and its relationship with learning

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity & Environment

Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

Language & Thought

Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice

Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc.

The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

Formulating appropriate questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners; enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and assessing learner achievement.

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs: 5 Questions

Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived

Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.

Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

Learning and Pedagogy: 10 Questions

How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.

Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’

Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental

CTET 2023 Paper-2 Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Child Development (Elementary School Child): 15 Questions

Concept of development and its relationship with learning

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity & Environment

Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

Language & Thought

Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice

Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc.

The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

Formulating appropriate questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners; enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and assessing learner achievement.

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs: 5 Questions

Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived

Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.

Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

Learning and Pedagogy: 10 Questions

How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.

Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’

Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Important Questions with Answers 2023

Let’s look at some important CTET Child Development & Pedagogy questions with answers:

1. The best method to study the growth and development of the child is:

  1. Psychoanalytic Method
  2. Comparative Method
  3. Developmental Method
  4. Statistical Method

Answer: C

2. Pedagogy is the study of:

  1. Education
  2. Guiding Students
  3. Learning Process
  4. Teaching Methods

Answer: D

3. Which of the following statements is not true?

  1. Growth is a biological process
  2. Development is a quantitative process
  3. Education is a goal-oriented process
  4. Learning is a process of behavioural changes

Answer: B

4. What should be the role of the teacher in meeting individual differences?

  1. Try to know the abilities, interests, and aptitudes of individuals
  2. Try to adjust the curriculum as per the needs of individuals
  3. Both (A) and (B)
  4. None of these

Answer: C

5. What type of evaluation identifies the learning deficiencies and difficulties of the learners?

  1. Placement
  2. Summative
  3. Continuous
  4. Diagnostic

Answer: D

6. According to John Dewey, school is a __________ institution, and education is a __________ process.

  1. social, social
  2. social, philosophical
  3. philosophical, philosophical
  4. environmental, psychological

Answer: A

7. According to Emile, the noblest work in education is to make a/an:

  1. Thinker
  2. Entrepreneur
  3. Good citizen
  4. Reasoning man

Answer: C

8. The word “Pedagogy” means?

  1. To guide the child
  2. To lead the child
  3. To educate the child
  4. To understand the child

Answer: B

9. What is the stage from 2 to 6 years called?

  1. Pre-childhood
  2. Infancy
  3. Later childhood
  4. Pre-adolescence

Answer: A

10. The field of study concerned with the construction of thought processes, including remembering, problem-solving, and decision-making is called:

  1. Pedagogy
  2. Education
  3. Epistemology
  4. Cognitive Development

Answer: D

11. According to Jean Piaget, children develop abstract logic and reasoning skill during:

  1. Sensorimotor stage
  2. Preoperational stage
  3. Formal operational stage
  4. Concrete operational stage

Answer: C

12. Psycology is a —————.

  1. Science of Soul
  2. Science of mind
  3. Science of consciousness
  4. Science of behaviour

Answer: D

13. The teacher studies pupils' group behaviour mainly by which of the following methods?

  1. Interview
  2. Experimentation
  3. Case history
  4. Observation

Answer: D

14. Children are usually egocentric during __________ and __________ stages.

  1. Sensorimotor, Preoperational
  2. Formal operational, Sensorimotor
  3. Preoperational, Concrete operational
  4. Concrete operational, Formal operational

Answer: A

15. Which one is not an element of intellectual development?

  1. Creativity
  2. Tolerance
  3. Thinking
  4. Imagination

Answer: B

CTET 2023 Exam Updates

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

CTET 2023 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Check CTET 2023 Exam Certificate Validity Period

Check CTET 2023 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check CTET 2023 Marks Normalization Method

CTET Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips 2023

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Child Development & Pedagogy section of the CTET 2023 exam:

1. Clear Your Concepts & Theories

This section can be easily cleared if you have cleared all the basic concepts and theories relating to teaching aptitude. The syllabus looks quite vast but then also candidates can clear this section with proper preparation.

2. Practice Previous Year's Papers and Mock Tests

Make a habit of practicing the previous year's papers and mock tests every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year's papers as many questions are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score on the exam.

3. Try to Attempt All Questions from this Section

As there is no negative marking in the exam, candidates must try to attempt the maximum number of questions from the Child Development & Pedagogy section to achieve a high score and clear the minimum qualifying marks.

4. Build a Proper Study Plan

Candidates must follow a proper strategy and a timetable for the preparation of the Child Development & Pedagogy section to cover all the important topics in a short period.

The above preparation tips and strategy will help you in achieving high scores and cracking CTET 2023 Exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus 2023?

Under the Pedagogy section, questions are mainly asked from the topics like Pedagogical concerns, inclusive education, communication & interaction and understanding learning.

Q2. How many questions will be asked in the Child Development & Pedagogy section of CTET 2023 Paper-1?

30 questions will be asked in the Child Development & Pedagogy section of CTET 2023 Paper-1

Q3. How many questions will be asked in the Child Development & Pedagogy section of CTET 2023 Paper-2?

30 questions will be asked in the Child Development & Pedagogy section of CTET 2023 Paper-2
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next