CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Notes, Important Questions with Answers

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus PDF 2023 : Download the Child Development & Pedagogy syllabus, notes, and important questions with answers for the CTET 2023 Exam to be held on August 20, 2023.

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus Notes Questions 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the CTET exam every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in central government schools such as NVS/KVS and other schools, etc. The 17th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023. In this article, we have listed down the syllabus, notes, and, important questions with answers for the CTET Child Development & Pedagogy section.

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus and Notes 2023

Paper 1 will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V:

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150

Paper 2 will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII:

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.

Under the Pedagogy section, questions are mainly asked about the topics like pedagogical concerns, inclusive education, communication & interaction, and understanding learning. Questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

CTET 2023 Paper-1 Primary Level (Classes I-V) Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 Questions Concept of development and its relationship with learning Principles of the development of children Influence of Heredity & Environment Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives Concepts of child-centered and progressive education Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence Multi-Dimensional Intelligence Language & Thought Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc. The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice Formulating appropriate questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners; enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and assessing learner achievement. Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs: 5 Questions Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners Learning and Pedagogy: 10 Questions How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. Cognition & Emotions Motivation and learning Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental CTET 2023 Paper-2 Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Child Development (Elementary School Child): 15 Questions Concept of development and its relationship with learning Principles of the development of children Influence of Heredity & Environment Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives Concepts of child-centered and progressive education Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence Multi-Dimensional Intelligence Language & Thought Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender bias, and educational practice Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc. The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice Formulating appropriate questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners; enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and assessing learner achievement. Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs: 5 Questions Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners Learning and Pedagogy: 10 Questions How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. Cognition & Emotions Motivation and learning Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Important Questions with Answers 2023

Let’s look at some important CTET Child Development & Pedagogy questions with answers:

1. The best method to study the growth and development of the child is:

Psychoanalytic Method Comparative Method Developmental Method Statistical Method

Answer: C

2. Pedagogy is the study of:

Education Guiding Students Learning Process Teaching Methods

Answer: D

3. Which of the following statements is not true?

Growth is a biological process Development is a quantitative process Education is a goal-oriented process Learning is a process of behavioural changes

Answer: B

4. What should be the role of the teacher in meeting individual differences?

Try to know the abilities, interests, and aptitudes of individuals Try to adjust the curriculum as per the needs of individuals Both (A) and (B) None of these

Answer: C

5. What type of evaluation identifies the learning deficiencies and difficulties of the learners?

Placement Summative Continuous Diagnostic

Answer: D

6. According to John Dewey, school is a __________ institution, and education is a __________ process.

social, social social, philosophical philosophical, philosophical environmental, psychological

Answer: A

7. According to Emile, the noblest work in education is to make a/an:

Thinker Entrepreneur Good citizen Reasoning man

Answer: C

8. The word “Pedagogy” means?

To guide the child To lead the child To educate the child To understand the child

Answer: B

9. What is the stage from 2 to 6 years called?

Pre-childhood Infancy Later childhood Pre-adolescence

Answer: A

10. The field of study concerned with the construction of thought processes, including remembering, problem-solving, and decision-making is called:

Pedagogy Education Epistemology Cognitive Development

Answer: D

11. According to Jean Piaget, children develop abstract logic and reasoning skill during:

Sensorimotor stage Preoperational stage Formal operational stage Concrete operational stage

Answer: C

12. Psycology is a —————.

Science of Soul Science of mind Science of consciousness Science of behaviour

Answer: D

13. The teacher studies pupils' group behaviour mainly by which of the following methods?

Interview Experimentation Case history Observation

Answer: D

14. Children are usually egocentric during __________ and __________ stages.

Sensorimotor, Preoperational Formal operational, Sensorimotor Preoperational, Concrete operational Concrete operational, Formal operational

Answer: A

15. Which one is not an element of intellectual development?

Creativity Tolerance Thinking Imagination

Answer: B

CTET Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips 2023

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Child Development & Pedagogy section of the CTET 2023 exam:

1. Clear Your Concepts & Theories

This section can be easily cleared if you have cleared all the basic concepts and theories relating to teaching aptitude. The syllabus looks quite vast but then also candidates can clear this section with proper preparation.

2. Practice Previous Year's Papers and Mock Tests

Make a habit of practicing the previous year's papers and mock tests every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year's papers as many questions are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score on the exam.

3. Try to Attempt All Questions from this Section

As there is no negative marking in the exam, candidates must try to attempt the maximum number of questions from the Child Development & Pedagogy section to achieve a high score and clear the minimum qualifying marks.

4. Build a Proper Study Plan

Candidates must follow a proper strategy and a timetable for the preparation of the Child Development & Pedagogy section to cover all the important topics in a short period.

The above preparation tips and strategy will help you in achieving high scores and cracking CTET 2023 Exam.