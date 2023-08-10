CTET February 2023 Question Paper PDF: Download Previous Year Paper 1, 2 with Answer Keys

CTET February 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF: Download the CTET February 2023 Question Paper with answer keys for both Paper-1 and Paper-2. CTET 2023 exam is going to be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023.

CTET February 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key: The CTET 2023 exam, organized by CBSE, will be conducted via offline mode on August 20, 2023, at various exam centers. To secure good scores, applicants are recommended to actively practice previous years' CTET exam papers. For candidates' ease, we have provided the CTET February 2023 question paper, covering both Paper-1 and Paper-2, along with corresponding answer keys in PDF format. Let's begin by exploring the exam patterns of CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2.

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

The CTET exam is held in two papers.Paper-1 is designed for individuals aspiring to teach classes I to V, while Paper-2 is tailored for those aiming to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150 CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.

Download CTET February 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)

Candidates can download the CTET February 2023 question paper-1 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

Download CTET February 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)

Candidates can download the CTET February 2023 question paper-2 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

After the completion of the CTET exam, CBSE releases the question papers, candidates' recorded answers, and the tentative answer keys for both CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The definitive answer keys are provided before the CTET results are declared.