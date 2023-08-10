CTET February 2023 Question Paper PDF: Download Previous Year Paper 1, 2 with Answer Keys

CTET February 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key: The CTET 2023 exam, organized by CBSE, will be conducted via offline mode on August 20, 2023, at various exam centers. To secure good scores, applicants are recommended to actively practice previous years' CTET exam papers. For candidates' ease, we have provided the CTET February 2023 question paper, covering both Paper-1 and Paper-2, along with corresponding answer keys in PDF format. Let's begin by exploring the exam patterns of CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2.
Download CTET Syllabus PDF and Latest Exam Pattern 2023
CTET 2023 Exam Pattern
The CTET exam is held in two papers.Paper-1 is designed for individuals aspiring to teach classes I to V, while Paper-2 is tailored for those aiming to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.
|
CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Number of Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
A. Mathematics & Science
|
30 Each
|
60
|
B. Social Studies & Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.
|
CTET Study Material 2023
|
Download CTET January 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key PDF
|
Download CTET December 2022 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key PDF
|
CTET 2023 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips
Download CTET February 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)
Candidates can download the CTET February 2023 question paper-1 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:
|
CTET February 2023 Question Paper-1: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
|
CTET February 2023 Paper-1 Answer Key: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Download CTET February 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)
Candidates can download the CTET February 2023 question paper-2 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:
|
CTET February 2023 Question Paper-2: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
|
CTET February 2023 Paper-2 Answer Key: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
After the completion of the CTET exam, CBSE releases the question papers, candidates' recorded answers, and the tentative answer keys for both CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The definitive answer keys are provided before the CTET results are declared.
|
CTET 2023 Exam Updates
|
CTET 2023 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App