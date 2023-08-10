CTET February 2023 Question Paper PDF: Download Previous Year Paper 1, 2 with Answer Keys

CTET February 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF: Download the CTET February 2023 Question Paper with answer keys for both Paper-1 and Paper-2. CTET 2023 exam is going to be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023.

CTET February 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF Download
CTET February 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF Download

CTET February 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key: The CTET 2023 exam, organized by CBSE, will be conducted via offline mode on August 20, 2023, at various exam centers. To secure good scores, applicants are recommended to actively practice previous years' CTET exam papers. For candidates' ease, we have provided the CTET February 2023 question paper, covering both Paper-1 and Paper-2, along with corresponding answer keys in PDF format. Let's begin by exploring the exam patterns of CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2.

Download CTET Syllabus PDF and Latest Exam Pattern 2023

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

The CTET exam is held in two papers.Paper-1 is designed for individuals aspiring to teach classes I to V, while Paper-2 is tailored for those aiming to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Career Counseling

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

A. Mathematics & Science

30 Each

60

B. Social Studies & Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.

CTET Study Material 2023

Check CTET 2023 New Exam Pattern

Download CTET 2023 Syllabus for Paper-1 and Paper-2

Download CTET January 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2022 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2023 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2023 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

Download CTET February 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)

Candidates can download the CTET February 2023 question paper-1 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

CTET February 2023 Question Paper-1: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

February 1, 2023 Question Paper-1

February 2, 2023 Question Paper-1

February 3, 2023 Question Paper-1

CTET February 2023 Paper-1 Answer Key: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Download CTET February 2023 Paper-1 Answer Key

Download CTET February 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)

Candidates can download the CTET February 2023 question paper-2 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

CTET February 2023 Question Paper-2: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

February 1, 2023 Question Paper-2

February 2, 2023 Question Paper-2

February 3, 2023 Question Paper-2

CTET February 2023 Paper-2 Answer Key: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Download CTET February 2023 Paper-2 Answer Key

After the completion of the CTET exam, CBSE releases the question papers, candidates' recorded answers, and the tentative answer keys for both CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The definitive answer keys are provided before the CTET results are declared.

CTET 2023 Exam Updates

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

CTET 2023 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Check CTET 2023 Exam Certificate Validity Period

Check CTET 2023 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check CTET 2023 Marks Normalization Method

FAQ

Q1. What is the CTET 2023 Exam Date?

CTET 2023 Exam will be held on August 20, 2023, in offline mode.

Q2. How many papers are there in CTET 2023 Exam?

There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in CTET 2023 Exam?

There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next