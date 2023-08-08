CTET January 2023 Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Download Paper 1, 2 with Answer Keys

CTET January 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF: Download the CTET January 2023 Question Paper with answer keys for both Paper-1 and Paper-2. CTET 2023 exam is going to be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023.

CTET January 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key: The CBSE is going to conduct the CTET 2023 examination through offline mode on August 20, 2023, across different examination centers. To achieve favourable scores, candidates are advised to engage in practicing past years' CTET exam papers. In consideration of the candidates' convenience, we have made available the CTET January 2023 question paper encompassing both Paper-1 and Paper-2. Additionally, the corresponding answer keys for the question paper are furnished in PDF format. Initially, let's delve into the examination patterns of CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2.

Download CTET Syllabus PDF and Latest Exam Pattern 2023

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

The CTET exam is held in two papers.Paper-1 is designed for individuals aspiring to teach classes I to V, while Paper-2 is tailored for those aiming to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

A. Mathematics & Science

30 Each

60

B. Social Studies & Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.

Download CTET January 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)

Candidates can download the CTET January 2023 question paper-1 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

CTET January 2023 Question Paper-1: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

January 9, 2023 Question Paper-1

January 10, 2023 Question Paper-1

January 11, 2023 Question Paper-1

CTET January 2023 Paper-1 Answer Key: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Download CTET January 2023 Paper-1 Answer Key

Download CTET January 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)

Candidates can download the CTET January 2023 question paper-2 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

CTET January 2023 Question Paper-2: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

January 9, 2023 Question Paper-2

January 10, 2023 Question Paper-2

January 11, 2023 Question Paper-2

CTET January 2023 Paper-2 Answer Key: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Download CTET January 2023 Paper-2 Answer Key

Upon the conclusion of the CTET exam, CBSE publishes the question papers, candidates' marked responses, and the provisional answer keys for both CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The final answer keys are made available prior to the announcement of the CTET results.

FAQ

Q1. What is the CTET 2023 Exam Date?

CTET 2023 Exam will be held on August 20, 2023, in offline mode.

Q2. How many papers are there in CTET 2023 Exam?

There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in CTET 2023 Exam?

There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.
