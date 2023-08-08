CTET January 2023 Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Download Paper 1, 2 with Answer Keys

CTET January 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF: Download the CTET January 2023 Question Paper with answer keys for both Paper-1 and Paper-2. CTET 2023 exam is going to be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023.

CTET January 2023 Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key: The CBSE is going to conduct the CTET 2023 examination through offline mode on August 20, 2023, across different examination centers. To achieve favourable scores, candidates are advised to engage in practicing past years' CTET exam papers. In consideration of the candidates' convenience, we have made available the CTET January 2023 question paper encompassing both Paper-1 and Paper-2. Additionally, the corresponding answer keys for the question paper are furnished in PDF format. Initially, let's delve into the examination patterns of CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2.

Download CTET Syllabus PDF and Latest Exam Pattern 2023

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

The CTET exam is held in two papers.Paper-1 is designed for individuals aspiring to teach classes I to V, while Paper-2 is tailored for those aiming to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150 CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2023 Exam.

Download CTET January 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)

Candidates can download the CTET January 2023 question paper-1 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

Download CTET January 2023 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)

Candidates can download the CTET January 2023 question paper-2 with answer key date-wise from the links given below:

Upon the conclusion of the CTET exam, CBSE publishes the question papers, candidates' marked responses, and the provisional answer keys for both CTET Paper-1 and Paper-2 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The final answer keys are made available prior to the announcement of the CTET results.