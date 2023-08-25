CTET Exam Passing Marks 2023: Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks or Cutoff for Paper 1, Paper 2

CTET Exam Passing Marks 2023: Check the CTET minimum qualifying marks and cut-off category-wise here. The CBSE will release the official CTET cut-off marks along with the CTET results 2023.

CTET Exam Passing Marks 2023: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is one of the major exams in India for individuals who aspire to become teachers for primary level (Class 1 to 5) and upper primary level (Class 6 to 8) in government and private schools. To qualify for this test, candidates must achieve the CTET passing marks, which are determined by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the conducting body of the CTET exam. 

The 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held by CBSE in offline mode, i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based, on August 20, 2023, at 3121 exam centres in 136 cities across India. As per the reports, more than 29 lakh candidates registered for the CTET 2023 exam and over 80% of the registered candidates appeared in the exam. Here are the details:

CTET July 2023 Exam

Number of Candidates

Total number of candidates registered for Paper 1

Over 15 Lakh (15,01,719)

Total number of candidates registered for Paper 2

Over 14 Lakh (14,02,184)

Total number of registered candidates

Over 29 Lakh (29,03,903)

Total number of appeared candidates

Over 23 Lakh (80%)

So, let’s have a look at the CTET minimum qualifying or passing marks category-wise for Paper-1 and Paper-2:

CTET Passing Marks Category-wise 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper 1, Paper 2

The passing marks for CTET are based on the minimum scores required to demonstrate a certain level of competence and proficiency in teaching. The CTET exam minimum qualifying marks should be obtained by the candidates to be declared CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise CTET Minimum Qualifying marks are shared below:

CTET Passing Marks 2023

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Passing Marks

General

60%

90 out of 150

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

55%

82.50 out of 150

As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as a TET pass. School managements should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

Factors Affecting the CTET Passing Marks 2023

The board determines the CTET cut-off marks based on several factors. The factors that are considered for determining the CTET passing marks are given below:

  • Number of candidates appearing for the exam
  • The difficulty level of the paper
  • Category of the candidates
  • Marks Secured in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the CTET exam

Passing the CTET exam is essential for candidates who wish to pursue a teaching career in central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS), as well as in schools under the administrative control of the Union Territories. CTET-qualified candidates are also eligible to apply to private schools and state-level recruitment exams. Candidates who get qualified for the TET examination will receive the CTET eligibility certificate. This CTET eligibility certificate will remain valid for a lifetime for all categories, enabling recipients to secure appointments in the teaching field.

FAQ

Q1. What are the CTET minimum qualifying marks category-wise 2023?

Candidates who will score at least 60% (55% for reserved category) in the CTET exam will be considered a TET pass.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in CTET 2023 Exam?

No, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in the CTET 2023 exam.

Q3. What factors decide the CTET passing marks 2023?

Various factors like the number of test-takers, the difficulty level of the paper, and the performance of candidates play an important role in deciding the passing marks for the CTET 2023 Exam.
