CTET Exam Passing Marks 2023: Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks or Cutoff for Paper 1, Paper 2

CTET Exam Passing Marks 2023: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is one of the major exams in India for individuals who aspire to become teachers for primary level (Class 1 to 5) and upper primary level (Class 6 to 8) in government and private schools. To qualify for this test, candidates must achieve the CTET passing marks, which are determined by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the conducting body of the CTET exam.

The 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held by CBSE in offline mode, i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based, on August 20, 2023, at 3121 exam centres in 136 cities across India. As per the reports, more than 29 lakh candidates registered for the CTET 2023 exam and over 80% of the registered candidates appeared in the exam. Here are the details:

CTET July 2023 Exam Number of Candidates Total number of candidates registered for Paper 1 Over 15 Lakh (15,01,719) Total number of candidates registered for Paper 2 Over 14 Lakh (14,02,184) Total number of registered candidates Over 29 Lakh (29,03,903) Total number of appeared candidates Over 23 Lakh (80%)

CTET Passing Marks Category-wise 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper 1, Paper 2

The passing marks for CTET are based on the minimum scores required to demonstrate a certain level of competence and proficiency in teaching. The CTET exam minimum qualifying marks should be obtained by the candidates to be declared CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise CTET Minimum Qualifying marks are shared below:

CTET Passing Marks 2023 Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Passing Marks General 60% 90 out of 150 SC/ST/OBC/PwD 55% 82.50 out of 150

As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as a TET pass. School managements should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

Factors Affecting the CTET Passing Marks 2023

The board determines the CTET cut-off marks based on several factors. The factors that are considered for determining the CTET passing marks are given below:

Number of candidates appearing for the exam

The difficulty level of the paper

Category of the candidates

Marks Secured in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the CTET exam

Passing the CTET exam is essential for candidates who wish to pursue a teaching career in central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS), as well as in schools under the administrative control of the Union Territories. CTET-qualified candidates are also eligible to apply to private schools and state-level recruitment exams. Candidates who get qualified for the TET examination will receive the CTET eligibility certificate. This CTET eligibility certificate will remain valid for a lifetime for all categories, enabling recipients to secure appointments in the teaching field.