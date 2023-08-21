KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023: Will BEd vs BTC Supreme Court’s Verdict Affect KVS PRT Eligibility Criteria?

KVS Primary Teacher PRT Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria after B.Ed vs BTC Case: Recently, Supreme Court has given its verdict on the B.Ed vs BTC case for primary teacher recruitment in govt schools. Check the KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) recruitment policy including eligibility criteria, salary after 7th pay commission, and pay scale.

KVS Primary Teacher PRT Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria after B.Ed vs BTC Case
KVS Primary Teacher PRT Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria after B.Ed vs BTC Case

KVS Primary Teacher PRT Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria after B.Ed vs BTC Case: Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT teaching posts are an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become primary teachers in government schools. The KVS regularly conducts recruitment processes to hire teachers for various levels, including primary teachers. To become a primary teacher (PRT) in KVS, candidates were generally required to possess a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from a recognized university or institution. However, on August 11, 2023, Supreme Court gave the verdict that only BTC Diploma holders are eligible to apply for primary teacher posts.

Related Story: B.Ed vs BTC Impact On CTET Eligibility Criteria 2023

Will B.Ed vs BTC Supreme Court’s Verdict Affect KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Eligibility Criteria?

The decision of the Supreme Court in the B.Ed vs BTC case holds significance for aspirants who wants to become a primary teacher in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS). The SC ruling specifies that individuals with BTC (Basic Teacher Certificate) qualification will now be the sole eligible candidates for applying to primary teacher roles in government schools. Consequently, individuals with B.Ed qualifications will no more meet the eligibility criteria for these positions.

Career Counseling
Must Read

Download CTET Question Paper with Answer Key 2023 PDF Set A/B/C/D

Check CTET Exam Analysis 2023 - Paper 1 and Paper 2

Check CTET Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise 2023

As of now, the KVS requires a B.Ed degree to ensure that its teachers have the necessary skills and knowledge to teach young children. In addition to the B.Ed degree, candidates for the KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment must also have a valid CTET certificate. The CTET is a national-level exam for teachers. It tests candidates' knowledge of teaching methods, curriculum planning, and subject matter.  Let’s look at the KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) recruitment policy, eligibility criteria, salary after 7th pay commission, and pay scale:

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

Let’s look at the KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) recruitment eligibility criteria 2023:

Age Limit for KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment

30 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications Required for KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment

Essential:
1.      Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
Or
Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
Or
Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education

2.      Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Govt. of India.
3.      Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media.
Desirable:  Knowledge of working on a Computer.

KVS Primary Teacher Salary Structure 2023 

Below is the current pay scale and salary structure of KVS Primary Teachers after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure

DESIGNATION

PAY SCALE

(in Rs.)

LEVEL

% OF DA

% OF HRA

EPF Contribution

PRT's (Group B)

Primary Teachers

35400 - 112400

6

28

27

As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating the gross and net salary of a KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) posted in category X City:

KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300 - 34,800

Grade pay

4200

1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

35400

2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic)

9558

3. Transport Allowance

1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)

46500

Total Approximate Net Salary

42000 to 44000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get a pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary. 

CTET Study Material 2023

Download CTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF of Paper 1 and Paper 2

Download CTET Syllabus PDF and Latest Exam Pattern 2023

Check CTET Exam Last Minute Tips 2023

Check CTET Paper 1, Paper 2 Important Question Topics Subjectwise

Download CTET 2023 Syllabus for Paper-1 and Paper-2

CTET 2023 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Questions with Answers

CTET 2023 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

On the whole, the Supreme Court's verdict in the B.Ed vs BTC case stands as a momentous advancement, carrying extensive consequences for aspirants who are B.Ed qualified and have the caliber to become educators in government schools.

FAQ

Q1. Is B Ed compulsory for primary teacher recruitment in KVS?

Candidates who have Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree from any NCTE – recognized institution will become eligible to apply for the KVS Recruitment 2023 as a primary teacher after they mandatorily undergo a six-month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE within two years of such appointment as Primary Teacher.

Q2. What is the Age Limit for KVS PRT Primary Teacher Recruitment?

The Age Limit for KVS PRT Primary Teacher Recruitment is 30 Years (Age Relaxation Is Applicable On Different Categories).

Q3. What is the Educational Qualification Required for KVS PRT Primary Teacher Recruitment?

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) + Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed By The NCTE for the purpose
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next