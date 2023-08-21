KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023: Will BEd vs BTC Supreme Court’s Verdict Affect KVS PRT Eligibility Criteria?

KVS Primary Teacher PRT Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria after B.Ed vs BTC Case : Recently, Supreme Court has given its verdict on the B.Ed vs BTC case for primary teacher recruitment in govt schools. Check the KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) recruitment policy including eligibility criteria, salary after 7 th pay commission, and pay scale.

KVS Primary Teacher PRT Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria after B.Ed vs BTC Case: Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT teaching posts are an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become primary teachers in government schools. The KVS regularly conducts recruitment processes to hire teachers for various levels, including primary teachers. To become a primary teacher (PRT) in KVS, candidates were generally required to possess a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from a recognized university or institution. However, on August 11, 2023, Supreme Court gave the verdict that only BTC Diploma holders are eligible to apply for primary teacher posts.

Will B.Ed vs BTC Supreme Court’s Verdict Affect KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Eligibility Criteria?

The decision of the Supreme Court in the B.Ed vs BTC case holds significance for aspirants who wants to become a primary teacher in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS). The SC ruling specifies that individuals with BTC (Basic Teacher Certificate) qualification will now be the sole eligible candidates for applying to primary teacher roles in government schools. Consequently, individuals with B.Ed qualifications will no more meet the eligibility criteria for these positions.

As of now, the KVS requires a B.Ed degree to ensure that its teachers have the necessary skills and knowledge to teach young children. In addition to the B.Ed degree, candidates for the KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment must also have a valid CTET certificate. The CTET is a national-level exam for teachers. It tests candidates' knowledge of teaching methods, curriculum planning, and subject matter. Let’s look at the KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) recruitment policy, eligibility criteria, salary after 7th pay commission, and pay scale:

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

Age Limit for KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment 30 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable Educational & Other Qualifications Required for KVS Primary Teacher Recruitment Essential:

1. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education 2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Govt. of India.

3. Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media.

Desirable: Knowledge of working on a Computer.

KVS Primary Teacher Salary Structure 2023

Below is the current pay scale and salary structure of KVS Primary Teachers after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure DESIGNATION PAY SCALE (in Rs.) LEVEL % OF DA % OF HRA EPF Contribution PRT's (Group B) Primary Teachers 35400 - 112400 6 28 27 As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating the gross and net salary of a KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) posted in category X City:

KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300 - 34,800 Grade pay 4200 1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 35400 2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic) 9558 3. Transport Allowance 1600 Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 46500 Total Approximate Net Salary 42000 to 44000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get a pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.

On the whole, the Supreme Court's verdict in the B.Ed vs BTC case stands as a momentous advancement, carrying extensive consequences for aspirants who are B.Ed qualified and have the caliber to become educators in government schools.