RRB Recruitment 2023 Official Update: Over 2.5 Lakh Vacancies in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

RRB Recruitment 2023 Official Update: As per the official data shared by the Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, over 2.5 lakh vacancies in all zone of Railway under Group A, B, and C posts are vacant.

RRB Recruitment 2023 Official Update: As per the latest information shared in Rajya Sabha by Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, over 2.5 lakh posts are vacant across different zones of Indian Railways. Railway authorities must expedite their recruitment procedures, particularly within the safety segments of various departments. Additionally, the prompt filling of these job openings will contribute to a higher rate of employment generation in India.

2,48,895 vacancies in all zone of Railway in Group C Post while 2070 posts are vacant in Group A & B posts. A total of 1,28,349 candidates have been empanelled (upto 30.06.2023) to Group 'C' posts (excluding Level-1) against notifications. A total of 1,47,280 candidates have been… pic.twitter.com/oWNI2sZE0h — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

RRB Recruitment 2023: Over 2.5 Lakhs Jobs Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi asked the Minister of Railways to state:

(a) details of vacancies in various posts in the Railways, post-wise and zone-wise;

(b) details of examinations conducted to fill up the vacant posts along with the dates, the status of the results of the exam, and the number of posts filled up so far;

(c) number of people still on the waiting list after recruitment vide earlier advertisements;

(d) number of posts lying vacant and by when these posts would be filled up, the details thereof; and

(e) percentage of reservation in the appointment of Agniveers along with the details of relaxation given in physical efficiency test and age limit?

The Minister replied in writing stating that “2,48,895 vacancies in all zone of Railway in Group C Post while 2070 posts are vacant in Group A & B posts. A total of 1,28,349 candidates have been empanelled (upto 30.06.2023) to Group 'C' posts (excluding Level-1) against notifications. A total of 1,47,280 candidates have been empanelled (upto 30.06.2023) to Level-1 posts against notifications. Direct recruitment to Group 'A' Services on Indian Railways is mainly done by UPSC. Indent is placed on UPSC and DoPT”.

Check RRB NTPC Salary after the 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile, and Promotion Policy

Indian Railways Zonewise Vacant Posts 2023

Here are the details of Indian Railways (RRB) Zonewise Vacant Posts Details including gazetted & non-gazetted posts:

(a): The detail of vacancies, Zone-wise on Indian Railways as on July 1, 2023, is appended.

Post-Wise Vacancy in Railways shared on August 4, 2023 Zonal Railway Group 'A' & 'B' posts Group 'C' posts (including Level-1) Central 103 25281 East Coast 94 8114 East Central 187 12812 Eastern 216 29869 Metro 37 993 North Central 135 15962 North Eastern 79 12830 Northeast Frontier 171 12365 Northern 168 32468 North Western 108 9813 South Central 77 10338 South East Central 83 7796 South Eastern 172 13432 Southern 121 15240 South Western 54 4843 West Central 73 11142 Western 192 25597 Total 2070 248895

EQ Test mandatory for 36 Top Posts under Indian Railway Recruitment

(b): The details of the Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs) released by RRBs from 2018-2019 to 2022-2023 are as under:

Note:

A total of 1,28,349 candidates have been empanelled (upto June 30, 2023) to Group ‘C’ posts (excluding Level-1) against the above notifications.

A total of 1,47,280 candidates have been empanelled (upto June 30, 2023) to Level-1 posts against the above notifications.

Direct recruitment to Group ‘A’ Services on Indian Railways is mainly done by UPSC. The indent is placed on UPSC and DoPT.

(c): Offer of appointments is given to all the empanelled candidates subject to candidates satisfying all eligibility criteria, including verification of character and antecedents. As such no candidates are kept on the waitlist after being empanelled.

(d): Indian Railways is a large organization. Occurrence and filling up of vacancies are continuous processes on Indian Railways considering its size, spatial distribution, and criticality of operation. The vacancies are filled up primarily by the placement of indents by Railways with Recruitment agencies as per operational requirements.

Percentage of Reservation in the Appointment of Agniveers in Indian Railways

A horizontal reservation of 10% in Level-1 and 5% in Level-2 and above in railways against direct recruitment quota of various non-gazetted posts is provided to Agniveers provided they fulfill the requisite eligibility requirement for the posts. 10% reservation is provided to Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable in RPF/RPSF. Age relaxation of five years has been provided to the first batch of Agniveers and relaxation of three years has been provided to the subsequent batches of Agniveers, over and above the existing age limit. Agniveers have been exempted from Physical Efficiency Test during recruitment wherever applicable including for the post of Constable in RPF/RPSF.

Earlier this year, Railway Minister informed in Rajya Sabha that “out of a total 3.12 lakh non-gazetted posts in the Indian Railways lying vacant pan-India as of 23 December 2022, there are a total of 77,079 vacancies under the signal and telecommunications and traffic transportation departments all across the country”. He also shared that “there were 14,815 vacancies in the signal and telecommunications department and 62,264 in the traffic transportation department”.