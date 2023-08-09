SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Expected Cutoff: Categorywise Tier 1 Previous Year Marks for LDC DEO JSA Posts

SSC CHSL Expected Cutoff Marks 2023: Candidates who are appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam from August 2 to 17, 2023, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the cut-off marks of the SSC CHSL online exam that is being conducted for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) posts in government departments and ministries.
Let’s first look at the minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam:
SSC CHSL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023
The minimum qualifying marks in the Tier-1 exam of the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) exam have been given below category-wise:
Category
Minimum Qualifying Marks
UR
30%
OBC/EWS
25%
All other categories
20%
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalise the scores of candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2023 Exam. As the exam is being conducted in multi-shift normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for a fair assessment and selection process.
SSC CHSL Tier-1 Expected Cut-off Marks 2023
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the objective MCQ format. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.
Section
Questions
Marks
Time
Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills)
25
50
60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates)
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
25
50
General Intelligence & Reasoning
25
50
General Awareness
25
50
TOTAL
100
200
Questions asked in the exam consisted of 'easy to moderate' level under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. The marks of the Tier-1 exam will be considered in the final merit list. Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 (CBE) 2023 exam:
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 LDC/JSA/DEO Expected Cut-Off Marks for LDC/JSA/DEO posts
Category
Expected Cut-off Marks (Out of 200 Marks)
General
140 to 145 Marks
OBC
135 to 140 Marks
EWS
130 to 135 Marks
SC
125 to 130 Marks
ST
120 to 125 Marks
SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
The SSC CHSL 2022 Cut-off marks for the LDC/JSA and PA/SA posts category-wise have been shared below:
Category
SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut off 2022 Marks
UR
140.18226
SC
112.86061
ST
104.78368
OBC
140.12370
EWS
131.40838
ESM
55.58610
OH
107.63592
HH
65.89994
VH
89.87114
PwD – Other
56.41375
45429 Candidates were Shortlisted in SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam:
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA
|
Category
Cut-Off Marks
Candidates Shortlisted
General
141.88884
8118*
OBC
139.46324
10909
EWS
117.59934
8302
SC
114.16301
8696
ST
108.88563
3493
Ex-Servicemen
72.10346
3748
OH- PwD
106.37516
579
HH- PwD
63.80870
571
VH- PwD
93.81684
600
Other-PwD
51.12050
413
Total
|
45429
Note: *In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above 1195 SC, 372 ST, 9225 OBC, 2773 EWS, 15 ESM, 49 OH, 01 HH, 59 VH, and 03 PWD-Other candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.
SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45101
The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.
SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
–
–
178.45
–
–
–
–
181.47
–
|
DEO in C&AG
145.52
136.74
161.72
|
129.42
98.86
117.13
165.93
163.75
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
110.09
99.09
133.74
84.87
102.75
58.43
56.11
135.60
127.25
SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA, and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.
SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
#
#
243.43
#
#
#
#
252.06
#
DEO in C&AG
181.48
185.15
212.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
143.93
133.80
167.07
123.54
139.36
93.50
97.82
190.33
161.31
#No vacancy available
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
Category
SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks
General
127.50
OBC
120.00
SC
180.00
ST
99.00
VH
96.00
OH
97.50
HH
65.00
EXS
64.50
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
Category
SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks
General
119
OBC
110
SC
99
ST
89.5
VH
83.5
OH
88
HH
55
EXS
45.5
|
SSC CHSL Cut-off
2011
2012
2013
2014
Category
LDC
DEO
LDC
DEO
LDC
DEO
LDC / DEO
UR (General)
107.5
117.5
117
129
122.5
127
120.25
OBC
103
106.5
110
120
111
116.5
107.5
SC
86
96.25
97
109
100.25
104
94.75
ST
69.25
90
90
101
88.25
95
85.75
VH
60
70
89
92.5
88
93
82
OH
77.75
90
90
101
88
95
84
HH
60
70
58
70
73
71
53
EXS
88.75
75.5
77
92.5
82
75
53
The candidates will be shortlisted for the SSC CHSL Tier-2 examination based on their performance in the Tier-1 examination. The normalised scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection.