SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Expected Cutoff: Categorywise Tier 1 Previous Year Marks for LDC DEO JSA Posts

SSC CHSL 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 expected cut-off marks along with previous year scores for the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts category-wise.

SSC CHSL Expected Cutoff 2023

SSC CHSL Expected Cutoff Marks 2023: Candidates who are appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam from August 2 to 17, 2023, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the cut-off marks of the SSC CHSL online exam that is being conducted for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) posts in government departments and ministries.

Let’s first look at the minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam:

SSC CHSL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The minimum qualifying marks in the Tier-1 exam of the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) exam have been given below category-wise:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories

20%

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalise the scores of candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2023 Exam. As the exam is being conducted in multi-shift normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for a fair assessment and selection process.

Download SSC CHSL 2023 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus PDF

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Job Profile, Salary, Promotion Detail

Check SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Data Entry Operator DEO Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL LDC/JSA Govt Post Recruitment 2023 Details

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Expected Cut-off Marks 2023

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the objective MCQ format. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. 

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills)

25

50

60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates)

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

50

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Questions asked in the exam consisted of 'easy to moderate' level under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. The marks of the Tier-1 exam will be considered in the final merit list. Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 (CBE) 2023 exam:

 SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 LDC/JSA/DEO Expected Cut-Off Marks for LDC/JSA/DEO posts

Category

Expected Cut-off Marks (Out of 200 Marks) 

General

140 to 145 Marks

OBC

135 to 140 Marks

EWS

130 to 135 Marks

SC

125 to 130 Marks

ST

120 to 125 Marks

SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The SSC CHSL 2022 Cut-off marks for the LDC/JSA and PA/SA posts category-wise have been shared below:  

Category 

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut off 2022 Marks

UR

140.18226

SC

112.86061

ST

104.78368

OBC

140.12370

EWS

131.40838

ESM

55.58610

OH

107.63592

HH

65.89994

VH

89.87114

PwD – Other

56.41375

45429 Candidates were Shortlisted in SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

 

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Shortlisted

General

141.88884

8118*

OBC

139.46324

10909

EWS

117.59934

8302

SC

114.16301

8696

ST

108.88563

3493

Ex-Servicemen

72.10346

3748

OH- PwD

106.37516

579

HH- PwD

63.80870

571

VH- PwD

93.81684

600

Other-PwD

51.12050

413

Total

 

45429

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above 1195 SC, 372 ST, 9225 OBC, 2773 EWS, 15 ESM, 49 OH, 01 HH, 59 VH, and 03 PWD-Other candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

159.52440

8321*

OBC

156.10198

12380

EWS

149.98152

7074

SC

136.10355

7566

ST

127.32836

3557

Ex-Servicemen

87.32036

3987

OH- PwD

124.36599

608

HH- PwD

81.08020

575

VH- PwD

123.78857

535

Other-PwD

74.32943

253

Total

 

45101

The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

178.45

181.47

DEO in C&AG

145.52

136.74

161.72

 

129.42

98.86

117.13

165.93

163.75

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

110.09

99.09

133.74

84.87

102.75

58.43

56.11

135.60

127.25

SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA, and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

#

#

243.43

#

#

#

#

252.06

#

DEO in C&AG

181.48

185.15

212.09

#

184.41

148.04

152.55

223.60

215.89

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

143.93

133.80

167.07

123.54

139.36

93.50

97.82

190.33

161.31

#No vacancy available

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2017-18 Cut off Marks

General

143.50

OBC

139.0

SC

122.50

ST

112.0

VH

95.50

OH

111.50

HH

73.50

EXS

83.00

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks

General

127.50

OBC

120.00

SC

180.00

ST

99.00

VH

96.00

OH

97.50

HH

65.00

EXS

64.50

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks

General

119

OBC

110

SC

99

ST

89.5

VH

83.5

OH

88

HH

55

EXS

45.5

SSC CHSL Cut-off

2011

2012

2013

2014

Category

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC / DEO

UR (General)

107.5

117.5

117

129

122.5

127

120.25

OBC

103

106.5

110

120

111

116.5

107.5

SC

86

96.25

97

109

100.25

104

94.75

ST

69.25

90

90

101

88.25

95

85.75

VH

60

70

89

92.5

88

93

82

OH

77.75

90

90

101

88

95

84

HH

60

70

58

70

73

71

53

EXS

88.75

75.5

77

92.5

82

75

53

The candidates will be shortlisted for the SSC CHSL Tier-2 examination based on their performance in the Tier-1 examination. The normalised scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection.

Q1. What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC CHSL Cut-off Marks 2023?

Some of the factors responsible for influencing the SSC CHSL cut-off marks are the number of aspirants, the total number of vacancies, exam level, categories, etc.

Q2. Will there be any sectional cutoff marks in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2023?

No, there will be no sectional cutoff marks in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2023.

Q3. What is the minimum qualifying marks in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam?

The minimum qualifying mark for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam category-wise is UR-30%, OBC/EWS-25% and other categories-20%.

