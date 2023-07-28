SSC CHSL 2023 Mock Test Free Online: Practice Tier 1 Solved Question Papers Subject-wise

SSC CHSL Mock Test 2023: SSC will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam in online mode from August 2 to 17, 2023 across India. The SSC CHSL exam is conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment to the Group C posts, viz., Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

To score high marks in the exam, candidates must practice SSC CHSL mock tests. Mock tests are practice tests designed to simulate the actual exam environment and assess the candidate's knowledge, speed, and accuracy. These tests help candidates gauge their level of preparation, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and fine-tune their exam strategy.

Practice SSC CHSL Mock Tests with Answers and Solutions

Taking an SSC CHSL mock test is a great way to assess your preparation level, identify your weak areas, and improve your chances of success. This way you will be able to attempt more questions in less time and achieve a high score in the exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the PRACTICE links given below in the tables.

SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test 2023

The Quantitative Aptitude section is one of the deciding areas for a candidate in the merit list of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam. Therefore, if you are clear with the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your strength area in the exam. So, attempt the Mathematics mock tests now. Try to finish all 25 questions within 20 minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL English Language Mock Test 2023

Questions in this section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Answering questions from English Language Section takes less time compared to the other sections. So, if you have a good command of English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage along with good Comprehension Skills, then this section can become your strength area. So, attempt the English mock tests now. Try to finish all 25 questions within 15 minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL General Awareness (GK) & Current Affairs Mock Test 2023

This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA and GK Sections. The chances of getting negative marks are also quite less in this section. So, attempt the GA and current affairs mock tests now. Try to finish all 25 questions within 10 Minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test 2023

This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. So, attempt the reasoning mock test now. Try to finish all 25 questions within 15 minutes time duration:

Practicing Mock tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are sectional time limits and no sectional cut-off. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.