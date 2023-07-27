SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers with Solution PDF: Download Tier 1 Solved Papers Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers with Solution PDF: Download SSC CHSL previous year question papers with answer keys. SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2023 is going to be held from August 2 to 17 in online mode. So, start practicing the solved SSC CHSL previous year papers.

SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download: The SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam is going to be held in online mode from August 2 to 17, 2023. The Staff Selection Commission conducts this exam to recruit candidates for e Group C posts, viz., Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various ministries, departments, offices of the Government of India and various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, tribunals, etc. Aspirants preparing for the SSC CHSL exam must refer to the previous year's papers to understand the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level of questions. Practicing previous years' papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. In this article, we have shared the section-wise and date-wise previous year's question papers of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam along with solutions:

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper Subject-wise with Solution: Download PDF

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving the previous year's question papers of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all four sections within a reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks:

Year

SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys

2021

Practice English Paper

2018

Practice 2nd July 2019 Paper

Practice 3rd July 2019 Paper

Practice 4th July 2019 Paper

Practice 5th July 2019 Paper

Practice 8th July 2019 Paper

Practice 9th July 2019 Paper

Practice 10th July 2019 Paper

Practice 11th July 2019 Paper

2017

Practice 4th March 2018 Paper

Practice 6th March 2018 Paper

Practice 7th March 2018 Paper

Practice 8th March 2018 Paper

Practice 10th March 2018 Paper

Practice 11th March 2018 Paper

Practice 12th March 2018 Paper

Practice 13th March 2018 Paper

Practice 14th March 2018 Paper

Practice 15th March 2018 Paper

Practice 16th March 2018 Paper

Practice 17th March 2018 Paper

Practice 19th March 2018 Paper

Practice 20th March 2018 Paper

Practice 21st March 2018 Paper

Practice 23rd March 2018 Paper

2016

Practice 7th January 2017 Paper

Practice 8th January 2017 Paper

Practice 9th January 2017 Paper

Practice 10th January 2017 Paper

Practice 11th January 2017 Paper

Practice 12th January 2017 Paper

Practice 15th January 2017 Paper

Practice 16th January 2017 Paper

Practice 17th January 2017 Paper

Practice 18th January 2017 Paper

Practice 19th January 2017 Paper

Practice 20th January 2017 Paper

Practice 21st January 2017 Paper

Practice 22nd January 2017 Paper

Practice 23rd January 2017 Paper

Practice 24th January 2017 Paper

Practice 25th January 2017 Paper

Practice 27th January 2017 Paper

Practice 29th January 2017 Paper

Practice 30th January 2017 Paper

Practice 31st January 2017 Paper

Practice 1st February 2017 Paper

Practice 2nd February 2017 Paper

Practice 3rd February 2017 Paper

Practice 7th February 2017 Paper

Practice 8th February 2017 Paper

Benefits of Practicing SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers

One of the essential resources for candidates preparing for the SSC CHSL exam is the previous year's question papers. These papers serve as valuable study material as they provide insights into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level.

1. Provide SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam Pattern Insights

The SSC CHSL previous year papers give candidates a clear understanding of the exam pattern and structure. They can learn about the number of sections, marks distribution, and time duration for each section. SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam is an objective multiple-choice exam that will be conducted in online mode.

Part

Subject

Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Time Duration

I

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25/ 50

60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribe)

II

General Intelligence

25/ 50

III

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25/ 50

IV

General Awareness

25/ 50

Total

100/200

2. Understanding Types of Questions Asked in SSC CHSL Exam

By practising previous year's papers, aspirants can identify the most frequently asked question types in different sections like General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language.

3. Understanding the Difficulty Level of the SSC CHSL Exam

Analyzing previous years' papers helps candidates gauge the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam. This information aids in formulating a preparation strategy and focusing on specific topics accordingly.

4. Time Management

Practicing with previous years' papers allows candidates to work on their time management skills. Solving papers within the stipulated time frame is crucial for success in the actual exam.

5. Identifying Weak Areas

Going through the previous year's papers helps candidates identify their weak areas. This enables them to concentrate on those topics during their preparation to improve overall performance.

6. Self-Assessment

Attempting SSC CHSL previous year papers under exam-like conditions allows candidates to assess their preparation and performance. It also highlights the areas where they need to improve.

7. Online Practice

Regular practice with the previous year's papers in online mode simulates the actual exam experience. This helps reduce exam-day anxiety and boosts confidence.

SSC CHSL previous year papers are invaluable resources for candidates preparing for the exam. Regular practice with these papers can significantly enhance candidates' chances of success and help them secure their desired government job.

FAQ

Q1. How to download SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers PDF?

Candidates can download the SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in PDF format from this article

Q2. What are the chances of getting repeated questions from the SSC CHSL previous year's papers?

There is a probability that the same type of questions from SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers might come this year too

Q3. How does practicing the SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Paper helps the candidates?

Practising SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers will help the candidates to understand the exam pattern and difficulty level of questions.

