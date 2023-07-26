SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Begins on 2nd August: Check Admit Card, Application Status, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, FAQs

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Begins on 2 nd August : Download the answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) for SSC CHSL 2023 exam like vacancies, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, salary, exam centres, selection process, admit card and application status details.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Begins on 2nd August: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2023 for the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) from August 2 to 17, 2023. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and answered questions that are frequently asked by the candidates for SSC CHSL 2023 exam and recruitment process.

So, let’s look at those SSC CHSL frequently asked questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. When was the SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for SSC CHSL 2023 recruitment was released on May 9, 2023. Final selection and allocation of ministries/ departments/ offices to the candidates qualified in the document verification will be made based on their performance in Tier-1 + Tier-2 Examinations and the preference of posts/ departments confirmed by them at the time of Document Verification.

2. How many Vacancies have been announced under the SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 1600 Vacancies (approx.) under the SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment Drive.

3. What are the Important Dates for the SSC CHSL 2023 Exam?

Answer: Let's look at the important dates of the SSC CHSL 2023 exam:

Important Dates for SSC CHSL 2023 Exam SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Dates Issue of Notification May 9, 2023 Opening and Closing of Online Application May 9 to June 8, 2023 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Application Status 2023 July 21, 2023 SSC CHSL Tier-1 Admit Card 2023 July 21, 2023 SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam Date 2023 August 2 to 17, 2023

4. What is the Age Limit for SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: The age limit for SSC CHSL posts is 18-27 years as on August 1, 2023. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Upper Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date of receipt of the online application 6 Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989 5 years 7 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 8 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as of the closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 9 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age 10 Service Clerks in the last year of their colour service in the Armed Forces. General/ OBC Up to 45 years of age SC/ ST Up to 50 years of age 11 Retrenched census employees of the office of Registrar General of India (They will be considered only for offices under RGI in their order of merit and subject to availability of vacancies) 3 years plus the length of service rendered by them in connection with census, before retrenchment and weightage of past service

5. What are the Educational Qualifications required for the SSC CHSL 2023 Exam?

Answer: Below are the educational qualification details for the different SSC CHSL 2023 posts as on August 1, 2023:

Post Name Educational Qualification Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG) The candidates must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

6. What is the Selection Process under the SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: SSC CHSL 2023 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), and Tier-2 which will be in two sessions - Session –I and Session II, on the same day. Tier II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions, except for Module II of Section III which is the Skill Test/ Typing Test.

7. What is the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?

Answer: SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-I exam is an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted in online mode.

Part Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration I English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25/ 50 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribe) II General Intelligence 25/ 50 III Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25/ 50 IV General Awareness 25/ 50 Total 100/200

Note:

The questions will be asked in English and Hindi except in the English Language section as per the SSC CHSL paper pattern.

As per the SSC CHSL Marking Scheme, each question carries 2 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

8. What is the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern?

Answer: SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-2 will include The CBT Tier-II comprises Objective Type, Multiple choice questions, except for Module-II of Section-III. The questions will be asked in English and Hindi except for Module II (i.e. English Language and Comprehension module) in Section II as per the SSC CHSL paper pattern.

Session Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Session-I Section-I: Module-I: Mathematical Abilities Module-II: Reasoning and General Intelligence. 30 30 Total = 60 60*3 = 180 1 hour (for each section) (1 hour and 20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Section-II: Module-I: English Language and Comprehension Module II: General Awareness 40 20 Total = 60 60*3 = 180 Section-III: Module-I: Computer Knowledge Module 15 15*3= 45 15 Minutes (20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Session-II Section-III: Module-II: Skill Test/ Typing Test Module Part A: Skill Test for DEOs. - 15 Minutes (20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Part B: Typing Test for LDC/ JSA. - 10 Minutes (15 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe)

Note:

The CBT Tier-II comprises Objective Type, Multiple choice questions, except for Module-II of Section-III. The questions will be asked in English and Hindi except for Module II (i.e. English Language and Comprehension module) in Section II as per the SSC CHSL paper pattern.

As per SSC CHSL Marking Scheme, there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer in Section-I, Section II, and Module-I of Section III.

It will be compulsory for the candidates to ace all the sections of Tier II.

Module-I of Section-III i.e. Computer Knowledge Test is compulsory but qualifying in nature.

The Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators. The Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key Depressions per hour on the Computer will be adjudged based on the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the assigned passage. The duration of the exam will be 15 minutes and printed matter in English comprising about 2000-2200 key depressions would be allotted to each candidate who will have to enter the same in the Computer.

The Typing Test is applicable for other posts i.e. LDC/ JSA. The medium of Typing Test will be Hindi or English. Candidates choosing English medium must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) and those selecting Hindi medium must have a typing speed of 30 words per minute (w.p.m.). 35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to about 10500 key depressions per hour and about 9000 key depressions per hour respectively. The speed will be adjudged on the typing accuracy on the Computer of an assigned text passage in 10 minutes.

9. What is the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Syllabus?

Answer: Check the SSC CHSL syllabus for Tier-1 exam 2023 as shared below in the table:

Subject SSC CHSL Tier-1 Syllabus English Language Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Idioms & Phrases, One-word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Comprehension Passage. General Intelligence Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Number Series, Embedded figures, Figural Series, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends, Venn Diagrams, Problem Solving, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation, Semantic Classification, Figural Classification, Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Critical Thinking, Social Intelligence, Coding and de-coding, Numerical operations, etc Quantitative Aptitude Number System, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistical Charts. General Awareness Questions related to India and its neighboring countries especially related to History, General policy Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, and scientific research.

10. What is the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-2 Syllabus?

Answer: Check the SSC CHSL syllabus for Tier-2 exam 2023 as shared below in the table:

Subject SSC CHSL Tier-2 Syllabus Module-I of Session-I (Mathematical Abilities) Number Systems, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics, and probability Module II of Section-I (Reasoning and General Intelligence) Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Number Series, Embedded figures, Figural Series, Space Orientation, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Social Intelligence, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding, Critical Thinking, Problem-Solving, Coding and Decoding, Numerical operations, etc. Module-I of Section II (English Language And Comprehension) Vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words, Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, synonyms, antonyms, and their correct usage; Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Comprehension Passage. Module II of Section II (General Awareness) Questions based on India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to History, Economic Scene, Culture, Geography, General policy, and scientific research. Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I (Computer Proficiency) Computer Basics, Software, Working with Internet and e-mail, and Basics of networking and cyber security.

11. Will there be any Negative Marking in the SSC CHSL 2023 Exam?

Answer: There is a negative marking in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 exam of 0.50 marks.

12. Where have the SSC CHSL 2023 Application Status and Admit Cards been released?

Answer: The application status & admit cards have been released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission.

13. Where are SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Centres located?

Answer: Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

14. What is the current Pay Scale and Salary Structure for the SSC CHSL Posts after the 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: The pay scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Salary of SSC CHSL LDC/ JSA/ DEO/ PA/ SA after the 7th Pay Commission Name of Posts Pay Level Pay Band Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Level-2 Rs. 19,900-63,200 Data Entry Operator (DEO) Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100 Level-5 (Rs. 29,200-92,300 Data Entry Operator, Grade “A” Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100

15. When will the SSC CHSL 2023 Answer Key get released?

Answer: SSC officially will release the answer keys of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.