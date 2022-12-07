SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2022-23: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2022-23: Check SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022-23 Eligibility Criteria including Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Number of Attempts for 4500 Vacancies.

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2022-23: The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria along with the detailed notification on the official website. The Staff Selection Commission invites online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of posts like Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operators.

All interested candidates should ensure that they fulfill the SSC CHSL eligibility criteria before submitting the application form. The online SSC CHSL notification has been released on 6th December on the official portal for the recruitment of 4500 Vacancies.

Candidates who fulfill all the age criteria, educational qualifications, and other relevant factors will be considered eligible to appear in the SSC CHSL recruitment process. The candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II), and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III). Read this article to get well-versed with the SSC CHSL eligibility criteria in a detailed manner.

SSC CHSL 2023 Important Dates

Refer to the table to know the important dates pertaining to SSC CHSL recruitment as shared below:

Events Dates SSC CHSL Notification 2022 6th December 2022 SSC CHSL Application Dates 6th Dec 2022 to 4th Jan 2023 Last date and time for receipt of online

applications 4th Jan 2023 (23:00) Last date and time for generation of offline

Challan 4th Jan 2023 (23:00) Last date and time for making online fee payment 5th Jan 2023 (23:00) Last date for payment through Challan (during

working hours of Bank) 6th Jan 2023 Dates of ‘Window for Application Form

Correction’ and online payment of Correction

Charges 9th to 10th Jan 2023 (23:00) SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card Release Date To be updated later SSC CHSL Tier I Exam Date February-March 2023

SSC CHSL 2023 Age Limit (As on 1st Jan 2022)

The age limit of the candidates must be between 18-27 years as of 1st January 2022, i.e., (Candidates born not before 2nd Jan 1995 and not later than 1st Jan 2004 are eligible to apply) when filling out the application form for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam 2022. Meanwhile, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the candidates belonging to the different categories.

SSC CHSL 2023 Age Relaxation

The relaxation in upper age limit for different reserved categories candidates applying for SSC CHSL 2023 recruitment are given below:

Category Age-relaxation SC/ ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwD (Unreserved) 10 years PwD (OBC) 13 years PwD (SC/ ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application. Defence Personnel are disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof. 03 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST). 08 years Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as of the closing date for receipt of online applications. Up to 40 years of age Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as of closing date for receipt of online applications (SC/ ST). Up to 45 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried. Up to 35 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST). Up to 40 years of age

SSC CHSL 2023 Educational Qualification

The educational qualification for various posts under SSC CHSL 2023 recruitment should be fulfilled by all the candidates when applying for the post. The SSC CHSL educational qualification is as follow:

Post Name Educational Qualification LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG) Passed 12th Standard or equivalent exam from a recognized Board or University. Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) Passed 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

SSC CHSL 2023 Nationality

A candidate can be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st of January,1962, for getting permanently settled in India, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Zaire, Ethiopia, Zambia, Malawi, and Vietnam with the intention to settle permanently in India.

SSC CHSL 2023 Physical Standards for Lower Division Clerk

Only male aspirants are eligible for the posts in the Border Roads Organization. The requirement of Physical Standards & Physical Efficiency Tests for the post of Lower Division Clerk in BRO is shared below for the reference of the candidates. Candidates may make sure that they satisfy all the required standards before opting for any post in BRO.

Physical Efficiency Test (For Group ‘C’ Post)

The Physical Efficiency Test Requirements are as follow:

Activity Maximum Marks Time Available One Mile Run Only Passing the Test is Compulsory 10 minutes

Physical Standard Test

The Physical Standard Test requirements are as follow:

Region States/Region Physical Standards Minimum Height Chest Minimum Weight Western Himalayan J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Hills (Area South and west of the Inter State Border between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and North and East of Road of Mukerian Hoshiarpur, Garh Shankar, Ropar and Chandigarh), Uttarakhand 158 Cms Minimum 75 Cm (Unexpanded) and expansion by 5 Cm 47.5 Kgs Eastern Himalayan Region Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam & Hill region of West Bengal (Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and Andaman Nicobar) 152 Cms Minimum 75 Cm (Unexpanded) and expansion by 5 Cm 47.5 Kgs West Plain Region Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Western UP 162.5 Cms Minimum 76 Cm (Unexpanded) and expansion by 5 Cm 50 Kgs Eastern Plain Eastern UP, Bihar, West Bengal & Orissa and Jharkhand 157 Cms Minimum 75 Cm (Unexpanded) and expansion by 5 Cm 50 Kgs Central Region Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Dadar Nagar & Haveli, Daman & Diu and Chhattisgarh 157 Cms Minimum 75 Cm (Unexpanded) and expansion by 5 Cm 50 Kgs Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Pondicherry, Telangana 157 Cms Minimum 75 Cm (Unexpanded) and expansion by 5 Cm 50 kgs

SSC CHSL 2023 Number of Attempts

There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for participating in the SSC CHSL 2023 recruitment. All interested candidates can attempt the competitive exam until they are satisfying all the prescribed SSC CHSL eligibility criteria.

We hope this article was informative for our readers. Candidates should fulfill all the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria before applying for the post. If they enter incorrect details, then it will directly lead to the disqualification of their candidature.